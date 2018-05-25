Georgia defensive back arrested, charged with felony eavesdropping or surveillance

A Georgia defensive back was arrested on Wednesday afternoon and charged with felony eavesdropping or surveillance, according to the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government. He posted $5,700 bond less than an hour after being arrested.

The incident dates to Nov. 5, 2017, when Tray Bishop allegedly filmed a sex act without permission from the complainant according to a police reported obtained by DawgNation.com.

"The complainant wished to report that there was a student going around showing people a sex tape of her...without her consent," the police report read, according to DawgNation. "A subsequent investigation into this incident led us into determining that the crime of unlawful eavesdropping occurred on [Nov. 5]. The investigation showed that Detravion Bishop had recorded [victim's name] inside his dorm room without her permission and without her knowledge."

Section 2 of O.C.G.A. §16-11-62 states a person is in violation "by using a device to observe, photograph, or record the activities of another that occur in a private place out of public view without the consent of the persons being observed."

Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart commented on the situation Friday afternoon.

"Certainly it's disappointing when a player or any other young person under our charge is arrested and we don't condone any illegal or improper behavior," he said in a statement emailed to CBS Sports through the Georgia athletic department. "That being said, University policies are being followed. We are investigating the matter and it's important that we gather all information relevant to the situation before we determine what policies may come into play. Then we can take appropriate action if necessary."

Bishop was a four-star prospect out of Terrell County High School in Dawson, Georgia, ranked No. 14 in the state of Georgia in the class of 2017 and No. 153 overall. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound safety redshirted in 2017.