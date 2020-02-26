Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt arrested on three misdemeanor charges

Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt was arrested Tuesday evening in relation to a domestic incident that allegedly occurred last week. According to the Athens-Clarke County booking report, Wyatt is facing three misdemeanor charges including criminal trespass, damage to property and family violence.

The incident took place last Friday when, according to the UGA Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call to McWhorter Hall where a male and female were fighting. Officers identified Wyatt as one of the parties involved in what was deemed a verbal altercation. However, the report states that Wyatt allegedly kicked the female's door "multiple times from the hallway, damaging the door and forcing it open." Wyatt and the female reportedly had an on-again, off-again relationship. The report also stated that "neither party indicated they were in fear for their safety."

An arrest warrant was issued for Wyatt on Monday, and his bond at Athens-Clarke County jail is set at $1,500. Coach Kirby Smart released the following statement in response to Wyatt's arrest:

"I'm disappointed in the misconduct that is outlined in the incident report. This is not indicative of the behavior we expect from our student-athletes who represent the University of Georgia and our football program. We will address it internally in the appropriate way."

Wyatt, who will be a senior in 2020, was second on Georgia's defense a year ago with 14 quarterback hurries.