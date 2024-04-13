The Georgia Bulldogs are among the favorites to win the national championship in 2024. The Bulldogs have won the national title in two of the last three seasons and they're coming off a 13-1 campaign in 2023. Georgia finished the regular season with a perfect 12-0 record for the third straight year last season, but the Bulldogs suffered a loss against Alabama in the SEC Championship Game that cost them an opportunity to three-peat.

Georgia football will wrap up spring practice with the 2024 Spring Game, better known as G-Day, on Saturday, April 13, at 1 p.m. ET. G-Day will give fans the opportunity to see Georgia's new faces, including Stanford transfer tight end Ben Yurosek, who looks to replace the explosive Brock Bowers. The Bulldogs signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the country for the 2024 cycle and brought in six players via the college football transfer portal.

Insight on Georgia offensive line battles

One storyline Georgia fans will be monitoring on Saturday is which players fighting for starting roles on the offensive line can separate themselves from the rest of the pack. The Bulldogs have some legitimate battles for starting roles among the big men up front. The biggest positions of interest for Georgia this spring are left guard and right tackle.

Xavier Truss has experience playing right tackle after filling in for the injured Amarius Mims, who's expected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, last season. Micah Morris can also bring experience to the offensive line after rotating in at both guard spots throughout last season. He notably stepped in at left guard in the SEC championship game when Mims re-injured his ankle and Truss moved back to tackle.

QB Gunner Stockton gearing up for big opportunity

Quarterback Gunner Stockton showcased some of his ability in Georgia's dominant victory over Florida State in the Orange Bowl. He completed 6-of-10 passes for 96 yards with two touchdowns while also rushing seven times for 46 yards. Stockton hasn't seen the field much at Georgia, but he's spent his first two years with the Bulldogs learning the ins and outs of the offense.

Georgia was in line to sign two quarterbacks in the 2024 recruiting class, but the Bulldogs missed out on both options. That left Georgia with three scholarship quarterbacks this spring: Stockton, starter Carson Beck, and true freshman Ryan Puglisi. While those unsuccessful attempts to add another quarterback were disappointing for Kirby Smart's squad, it meant a lot of reps for Stockton this spring.

The redshirt sophomore said he's been focused on improving his play in the pocket and trying to develop across the board, a task he said is made easier by offensive coordinator Mike Bobo's help. On Saturday, Stockton will look to take advantage of those reps and cement himself as Georgia's quarterback of the future.

Other storylines to monitor on Saturday include jersey number changes, Georgia's elite defense and 2025 recruiting updates.

