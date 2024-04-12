The Georgia Bulldogs have their sights set on winning another national title after falling short last season. Georgia fans will get to see a glimpse of this year's team at 2024 G-Day, which takes place on Saturday, April 13, at 1 p.m. ET. Last season, Georgia went 12-0 in the regular season for the third year in a row. Georgia football ultimately finished 13-1 with a record-setting 63-3 win over Florida State in the Orange Bowl. The Bulldogs are stacked with playmakers yet again in 2024. Georgia signed the No. 1 college football recruiting class in the country for the 2024 cycle and brought in six players via the college football transfer portal.

Kirby Smart's squad also brings back starting quarterback Carson Beck, who threw for 3,941 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions last season. The Bulldogs are scheduled to open the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31, against the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Which players should you keep an eye on when you watch G-Day on Saturday? If you want to see the latest Georgia football news, you should join Dawgs247, the 247Sports affiliate that covers the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Dawgs247 team of Kipp Adams, Benjamin Wolk and Jordan D. Hill have decades of experience covering the Bulldogs.

The team at Dawgs247 has extensive coverage of Georgia's spring game, including injury information and potential depth chart changes.

Insight on Georgia offensive line battles

One storyline Georgia fans will be monitoring on Saturday is which players fighting for starting roles on the offensive line can separate themselves from the rest of the pack. The Bulldogs have some legitimate battles for starting roles among the big men up front. The biggest positions of interest for Georgia this spring are left guard and right tackle.

Xavier Truss has experience playing right tackle after filling in for the injured Amarius Mims, who's expected to be a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, last season. Micah Morris can also bring experience to the offensive line after rotating in at both guard spots throughout last season. He notably stepped in at left guard in the SEC championship game when Mims re-injured his ankle and Truss moved back to tackle.

QB Gunner Stockton gearing up for big opportunity

Carson Beck is the clear-cut starter, but Stockton is looking to cement himself as the backup quarterback. Stockton didn't see the field as a true freshman in 2022, but appeared in four games for the Bulldogs last season. Stockton got playing time in Georgia's lopsided victory over FSU in the Orange Bowl, completing 6-of-10 passes for 96 yards with two touchdowns while also rushing seven times for 46 yards.

Stockton stepped up as Georgia's backup for last year's Orange Bowl and is now in position to be the backup to Beck throughout the season. Beck had to wait for the opportunity to be Georgia's starting quarterback while sitting behind Stetson Bennett. Stockton said Beck's patience while at Georgia serves as the perfect example for him, and Stockton added it was a privilege to get to learn behind him. On Saturday, Stockton will look to impress the coaching staff with his playmaking ability and quick decision-making against a vaunted Georgia defense.

Other storylines to monitor on Saturday include jersey number changes, Georgia's elite defense and 2025 recruiting updates.

How to get insider information on Georgia football



The Dawgs247 team has VIP information on the offensive line battle, updated jersey numbers and 2025 recruiting updates that you won't get anywhere else.

Who are the top players that Georgia fans should watch for on Saturday?