Former Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon will transfer to South Florida for his senior season, he announced on Instagram Sunday evening.

Bohanon immediately becomes the favorite to start for the Bulls as they enter a pivotal third season under coach Jeff Scott. Incumbent starter Timmy McClain is back, but the offense hopes to improve on his 55.3% completion rate and 5-to-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio from a season ago. Katravis Marsh also played significant snaps under center against East Carolina in 2021.

A product from Earle, Arkansas, Bohanon completed 62.9% of his passes for 2,200 yards and 18 touchdowns, while rushing for 323 yards and nine touchdowns in his only season as a starter. In 12 games, Bohanon led the Bears to a 10-2 record, including a victory over No. 8 Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl. Baylor's 12 wins from 2021-22 are the most in a single season in program history.

Bohanon lost his starting job to sophomore Blake Shapen in spring camp, however, and entered the transfer portal soon thereafter. Shapen started two games for Baylor last season while Bohanon was sidelined with a hamstring injury -- vs. Texas Tech to end the regular season and vs. Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Game -- both of which were wins.

The Bulls have a 3-18 record in two years under Scott and ranked No. 101 nationally with 192.4 passing yards per game in 2021. Bohanon is another addition to a massive, 15-member transfer class for South Florida, 13 of which have come from Power Five schools. The Bulls transfer class ranks No. 32 in the country, fourth among Group of Five programs.