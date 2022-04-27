In a surprising decision, Baylor has named Blake Shapen its starting quarterback for the 2022 season, according to multiple reports. Shapen beat out incumbent senior Gerry Bohanon and redshirt freshman Kyron Drones during an open competition in spring practice. Meanwhile, in the wake of the decision, Bohanon has opted to enter the transfer portal, according to 247Sports' Chris Hummer. He is a graduate transfer with up to two years of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA-granted free year of eligibility.

The sophomore Shapen played significant snaps in his first season as the primary backup. The Shreveport, Louisiana, native stepped in after Bohanon was hurt against Kansas State and started the Bears' final two games. He completed 72.1% of passes for 596 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions.

Shapen stepped in to start the Big 12 Championship Game against Oklahoma State, and he completed his first 17 passes with three touchdowns to give the Bears a 21-3 advantage in the first half that they would never surrender in a 21-16 victory. The win was Baylor's first Big 12 Championship Game victory in program history.

Bohanon completed 62.9% of passes for 2,200 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his lone season as starting quarterback. The Earle, Arkansas, product added nine rushing touchdowns while leading the Bears to a 12-2 record -- the most wins in program history -- and a Sugar Bowl win.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda was open that he planned to name a starting quarterback at the end of spring practice. The Bears are going through spring meetings this week after the annual Spring Game on Saturday.

Aranda made his decision six days before the deadline for Bohanon to enter the transfer portal on May 1 and be eligible to play in fall 2022. Now, Bohanon has an opportunity to earn a second chance elsewhere. Bohanon joins former blue-chip recruit Jacob Zeno -- who landed at UAB -- as Baylor quarterbacks to transfer over the offseason.