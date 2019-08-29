Hurricane Dorian: Florida State vs. Boise State moved to Tallahassee because of storm

Saturday night's scheduled contest between Florida State and Boise State is moving venues and start times. It was announced Thursday morning that, due to the threat of Hurricane Dorian, the game will move from Jacksonville to Tallahassee and be played at Doak Campbell Stadium. The start time was moved up seven hours as well, from 7 p.m. ET to 12 p.m. ET.

"Obviously we're concerned about fans attending this game if we're in the path of the storm," said Jacksonville director of public affairs Nikki Kimbleton. "We're very concerned about the safety of fans leaving the game or staying in Jacksonville for an extra day."

The storm is expected to reach category 3 level and hit Florida at some point over the weekend. As is the case with any tropical storm or hurricane, it's hard to predict exactly what's going to happen, and Jacksonville is located in what's called "the cone of uncertainty." The storm has slowed down over the last 24 hours, leading to this decision but could pick up speed at any point.

Hurricanes affecting college football games certainly isn't a new phenomenon in Florida or any of the states located on the Gulf of Mexico or the Atlantic Ocean. It's becoming more and more common to see games canceled or moved due to the storms.

The Seminoles are currently 5-point favorites over Boise State in the game, though that line could change now that the game is being moved to Tallahassee.