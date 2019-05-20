Illinois defensive lineman Bobby Roundtree suffers spinal injury in swimming accident
Bobby Roundtree led Illinois in sacks and tackles for loss in 2018
Illinois announced Monday that junior defensive end Bobby Roundtree suffered a severe spinal injury on Saturday. The injury was suffered while Roundtree was swimming near his home of Largo, Florida.
Roundtree underwent surgery at Mease Countryside Hospital on Sunday night, but no additional information surrounding the injury is available at this time.
"Bobby Roundtree is exactly what you want in a student-athlete," said Illinois coach Lovie Smith in a statement. "He is a hard worker, dependable, a dedicated student and a leader. This is devastating to his teammates, the entire Fighting Illini family, and his family and friends. We will give Bobby all the support possible as he battles through his recovery. Please keep Bobby and his family in your thoughts and prayers."
According to Illini Inquirer, Smith and Illinois defensive line coach Austin Clark, as well as an athletic trainer, flew down to Florida over the weekend to be with Roundtree and his family.
Roundtree has been a significant contributor for the Illini the last two seasons. He started 20 of 24 games on the defensive line as a freshman and sophomore, and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2018. Roundtree had 66 tackles last season and led the Illini in both sacks (7.5) and tackles for loss (12.5).
