Kansas football continues to embarrass itself, falls to FCS Nicholls State in overtime
Just when you think things can't get any worse in Lawrence...
Kansas football has become the punchline to a bad joke over the last four years under David Beaty, and it got even more depressing in the season-opener Saturday night in Lawrence.
The Jayhawks fell to Nicholls 26-23 in overtime in a game that looked nothing like an upset.
Colonels running back Kendall Bussey -- a transfer from Texas A&M -- rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown, and Chase Fourcade rumbled in from four yards out in the bottom of the first overtime period to drop Kansas to 0-1 on the young season and crank up the heat on Beaty's already-scorching seat.
How bad is it for Kansas? In three seasons and one game, Kansas has three wins -- Rhode Island, Southeast Missouri State and ... Texas. During Beaty's tenure, they've lost to FCS teams in two of his four seasons and lost to a non-Power Five team in all four. Dating back to the previous regime under Charlie Weis, the Jayhawks have lost to a non-Power Five opponent in six of the last seven years.
Yes, it's that bad.
Kansas used to be relevant. Well, at least in 2007 when it was a legit national title contender. Since then, the Jayhawks have fallen into a college football abyss as dark as the sky during a midwestern thunderstorm.
But hey, at least there's that one triumph over Texas in 2016 -- Beaty's only conference win to date.
