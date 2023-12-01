Conference championship weekend in college football begins on Friday in Lynchburg. The New Mexico State Aggies take on the Liberty Flames in the 2023 Conference USA Championship Game at Williams Stadium. New Mexico State is 10-3 overall and entering this matchup on an eight-game winning streak. Liberty is 12-0 overall and arriving in this game as one of only five FBS unbeatens this season.

SportsLine consensus lists the Flames as 11.5-point favorites for this 7 p.m. ET kickoff. The total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 56.5 in the latest New Mexico State vs. Liberty odds. Before making any Liberty vs. New Mexico State picks, check out the college football predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a strong profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It finished the 2023 regular season a profitable 13-9 on top-rated spread picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Liberty vs. New Mexico State and locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and betting lines for New Mexico State vs. Liberty:

New Mexico State vs. Liberty spread: Liberty -11.5

New Mexico State vs. Liberty over/under: 56.5 points

New Mexico State vs. Liberty money line: Liberty -446, NMSU +342

NMSU: The Aggies are 10-2-1 against the spread this season

LIB: The Flames are 8-4 against the spread this season

New Mexico State vs. Liberty picks: See picks at SportsLine

New Mexico State vs. Liberty live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why New Mexico State can cover

While New Mexico State led Conference USA in scoring defense during the regular season, the Aggies are led by a tremendous offense. New Mexico State averaged 422.1 total yards per game and 6.9 yards per play this season, and the Aggies were in the top five of the country with 5.8 yards per rush attempt. New Mexico State was one of only 10 teams in the nation with more than 200 rushing yards and 200 passing yards per game, and the Aggies were excellent on third down (43.5%) and fourth down (10 of 13) this season.

Quarterback Diego Pavia is the centerpiece of an attack that garnered a whopping 70 plays of at least 20 yards this season. Pavia led Conference USA with 3,533 yards of total offense this season, and he accounted for 28 total touchdowns. Pavia is in the top five among FBS quarterbacks with 806 rushing yards, and he is averaging 5.3 yards per carry with eight games of at least 60 rushing yards. See which team to pick here.

Why Liberty can cover

The Flames are led by arguably the most dynamic rushing duo in the country this season. Talented quarterback Kaidon Salter has 40 total touchdowns this season, tying the school record in the process. He is No. 3 among FBS quarterbacks with 899 rushing yards and in the top five at the position with 11 rushing touchdowns. Salter is averaging 6.3 yards per carry and, when combined with his 10.1 yards per pass attempt and 29 passing touchdowns, he is a constant threat to opposing defenses. That also manifested with 319 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season matchup against New Mexico State.

Salter is joined by Quinton Cooley, who comfortably led Conference USA with 1,251 rushing yards, 104.3 rushing yards per game, and 13 rushing touchdowns this season. Cooley averaged 6.3 yards per rush attempt and racked up seven 100-yard games, including one against New Mexico State. That pairing led Liberty to the No. 1 mark in the country with 295.4 rushing yards per game, and no program had more rushes (30) of at least 20 yards than Liberty in 2023. See which team to pick here.

How to make New Mexico State vs. Liberty picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 68 total points. It also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Liberty vs. New Mexico State, and which side of the spread cashes in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's up well over $2,000 on top-rated college football picks since its inception, and find out.