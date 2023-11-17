Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell publicly clarified his position on Texas A&M's coaching vacancy Friday after he was asked in a press conference whether the Aggies approached him about the job.

"Maybe," he said. "But that's all good. Certainly, I know some people there, and I love my school. That's my alma mater. I want to do anything I can to help them but coach for them, and I'll do that."

Campbell, 47, played for Texas A&M from 1995-98 before embarking on a 10-year NFL playing career. He's never been a college coach, and CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reported Tuesday that he was not expected to be a candidate as he's guided the Lions to a 7-2 record in his third season with the franchise.

Still, it seemed logical that Texas A&M would gauge Campbell's interest in leaving the professional game for his alma mater, which also happens to be one of college football's highest-paying jobs.

But Campbell's response Friday should squash any lingering hope Aggies fans may harbor about poaching Campbell from Detroit. However, he did offer some input on what the Aggies should do as they seek Jimbo Fisher's replacement.

"Certainly, the hire is important," Campbell said. "It needs to be somebody that understands the state of Texas, understands the history of Texas A&M and can communicate with young people and develop them. I think that's where it starts. Strong leadership."