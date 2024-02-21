Longtime Alabama football play-by-play announcer Eli Gold will not return to the booth in 2024, the university announced Wednesday. The 70-year-old Gold, who just finished his 35th year as an iconic voice of the Crimson Tide, will be replaced by Chris Stewart. Stewart handles play-by-play duties for Alabama's men's basketball games. He also called the Tide's away and postseason football games during the 2023 season.

"Eli has been an invaluable member of our broadcast team," Crimson Tide Sports Network general manager Jim Carabin said in a statement. "We are grateful for his years of service and wish him all the best in this next chapter. CTSN is fortunate to have someone as part of our existing broadcast team in Chris to step up and seamlessly transition into this role."

Gold called hockey games and NASCAR events before joining Alabama's broadcast booth in 1988. He was there when Alabama, led by former coach Gene Stallings, knocked off Miami in the 1993 Sugar Bowl to earn its first consensus national title in 13 years.

Gold's voice also presided over the re-emergence of Alabama football under legendary coach Nick Saban, who recently announced his retirement after 17 years with the Crimson Tide. During that span, Gold provided play-by-play for 10 SEC titles and six national championships.

Gold missed the 2022 season for health reasons, and later announced that he was dealing with a treatable form of cancer. Stewart handled broadcasting duties in his stead and Gold was able to return to the booth for the 2023 season. In addition to his role as a play-by-play announcer, Gold hosted "Hey Coach", a show in which he sat down with head coaches from various sports at Alabama and field phone calls from fans.