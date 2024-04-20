Former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh returned to Ann Arbor on Saturday for the Wolverines' ring ceremony, and also made good on a promise to get a tattoo commemorating the 15-0 championship victory. The Wolverines team also received a bevy of rings for their historic season.

Championship defensive back Mike Sainristil posted a video of Harbaugh in the tattoo chair getting the tattoo. He got a block M with "15-0" underneath on his upper right arm.

"I have no ink on my body no tattoos anywhere, but I did say that to our players," Harbaugh said in January. "I said if we go 15-0, I'm getting a tattoo, it's 15-0. I'm going to put it on my shoulder -- I don't know if it's my left or right yet. I'm a right-handed quarterback, I'll probably get it on my right."

Harbaugh returned to Michigan for the spring game on Saturday and to take part in the Wolverines' ring ceremony, commemorating their "Team 144." That group became the first Michigan team since 1997 to win a national championship. Players and coaches received four rings as part of the ceremony -- one for the Big Ten title, Rose Bowl title, College Football Playoff and national championship.

Harbaugh repeatedly flirted with the NFL over the past three years, interviewing with multiple teams. After nine seasons, Harbaugh opted to join the Los Angeles Chargers, but only after capturing a national championship.

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore was elevated to take over the program after serving as interim head coach for four games during the 2023 season. Harbaugh was suspended six games overall as part of two separate NCAA and Big Ten investigations regarding everything from improper recruiting contact during the pandemic to filming opposing sidelines at Michigan.