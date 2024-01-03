LSU coach Brian Kelly has dismissed nearly the entire defensive staff heading into the 2024 season, headlined by the departure of defensive coordinator Matt House. Kelly announced on Wednesday that House was among four defensive assistants who would not be returning to the program next season.

House joins defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey, safeties coach Kerry Cooks and cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples on the chopping block. Steeples, Houston and Cooks were members of Kelly's initial staff at LSU when he took over the program in 2022. Defensive line coach John Jancek and outside linebackers coach Bob Diaco were the only defensive assistants retained. Jancek previously coached outside linebackers but shifted over to defensive line for a stretch after Lindsey was away from the team with health concerns.

"This morning, I met with Matt House, Kerry Cooks, Robert Steeples, and Jimmy Lindsey to inform them that they would not return to our coaching staff in 2024," Kelly said in a statement. "I want to thank each of these coaches for their work on behalf of our football program and our institution during their time here. Decisions like these are always difficult, and we do not make them lightly, but they are made with the best interests of our program and our student-athletes in mind. Moving forward, we will continue working to build a championship caliber coaching staff in support of our mission to Graduate Champions."

LSU's defense ranked among the most disappointing units in college football during an underwhelming 10-3 campaign after winning the SEC West in 2022 and entering this season as a preseason top-five team. The Tigers ranked No. 105 in total defense and No. 81 in scoring defense, giving up more than 28 points per game. LSU gave up an embarrassing 47.3 points per game in its three losses this season.

Seven LSU defensive players have entered the transfer portal since the end of the season, but Kelly's announcement comes one day after the winter portal window came to a close. Defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo also declared for the 2024 NFL Draft, while four potential other starters were listed as seniors.