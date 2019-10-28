LSU football recruiting: New 2022 WR commit has one of the greatest names imaginable
The Tigers' newest commit will have, hands down, the best name in college football
Players everywhere want to be the GOAT (greatest of all time), but how many strive to be the coldest one? One -- and he's going to LSU.
The Tigers nabbed the commitment of 6-foot-1, 160-pound Class of 2022 wide receiver Decoldest Crawford on Monday. No, that's not a typo and, no, his name should not be in quotes. That's his actual name. There was an additional report that his middle name is "ToEvaDoIt," which is not true, according to ESPN's Tom VanHaaraen. It's actually Juan. Nevertheless, "Decoldest Juan" is going to have the best name in college football when he steps foot on LSU's campus.
"I've always dreamed of playing college football," Crawford wrote in his announcement on Twitter. "As a grew up I realized that isn't given it has to be earned. Firstly, I'd like to thank the man above, my mom, dad, brothers and coaches for preparing me to be successful. I would also like to thank everyone for believing in me and pushing me to become a better man. With that being said, I am finally that I will be 1,000% committed to Louisiana State University."
His commitment to a Power Five school isn't exactly a shock to his family -- specifically his mother.
"My mom came up with my name," Crawford told 247Sports in August. "She named me this because she knew I would be the best athlete out of everyone in the family."
He actually loves the attention he's receiving from his name.
"I love the fame everyone's giving me on social media," Crawford said, "keep it going."
The sophomore at Green Oaks High School in Shreveport, Louisiana, has 30 catches for 691 yards and six touchdowns through eight games in 2019. He isn't ranked in the 247Sports Composite, but that should change if he keeps performing on the field the way he has thus far.
