The Orleans Parish Magistrate Court will not charge LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers after he was arrested Monday night on a weapons charge and booked into Orleans Parish Jail early Tuesday morning. Nabers will not be allowed to have his gun as a condition of prosecutors refusing to press charges, according to WAFB. Nabers was released on his own recognizance no Tuesday morning, and was not required to post bond.

Nabers was arrested for illegal carrying of a weapon on Bourbon and Conti Streets in New Orleans.

Nabers was one of LSU's breakout stars during its run to the SEC West title in 2022. He led the Tigers with 72 catches and 1,017 yards while hauling in three touchdown passes during his second season at LSU. The 6-foot, 195-pounder from Southside High School in Youngsville, Louisiana, went over the 100-yard mark in three of LSU's final four games, including a 163-yard, one-touchdown performance in the 63-7 Citrus Bowl win over Purdue.

Nabers showed flashes of brilliance as a freshman as well. He caught 28 passes for 417 yards and four touchdowns in his first season, which included a 143-yard game on just four catches in a 27-14 win over Louisiana-Monroe. He was a four-star prospect and the No. 150 overall prospect in the country in the Class of 2021 in the 247Sports player rankings.