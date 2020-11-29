LSU's season has gone from bad to worse. The defending national champions are 3-4 after losing to Texas A&M in Week 13 and have no chance to repeat as SEC West champions. Now the Tigers will have to finish the season without one of their best players. Wide receiver Terrace Marshall announced on Twitter on Sunday that he will opt out of the 2020 season to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

"Since a kid, to play in the NFL and to retire my parents has always been my No. 1 mission," he wrote. "After careful consideration but with faith, I have decided to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft."

Marshall leads the Tigers with 48 catches for 731 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He currently ranks third in the SEC in receiving yards per game at 104.4, trailing only Ole Miss' Elijah Moore (149.1) and Alabama's DeVonta Smith (134.3). His best game of the season came on Oct. 10 when he caught 11 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns in a loss to Missouri. He had 10 catches for 134 yards and one touchdown in Saturday night's loss to the Aggies.

Marshall, a former five-star prospect and the No. 13 overall player in the Class of 2018, was a big part of LSU's national title run in 2019 when he caught 46 passes for 671 yards and 13 touchdowns. He is ranked No. 116 in the 2021 CBS Sports NFL draft prospect rankings, and No. 18 among wide receivers.

"I thank God for all of the blessings that he has allowed to come my way because, without Him, I wouldn't be in this position," he wrote. "I am blessed to have a platform to display God's work and show the world that in all things we must give thanks. As I reflect on the past, every trial and tribulation I have faced as mad me who I am today. I strive to be the best every day and I won't let up until my destiny is fulfilled.

"To my parents and sister, I whole-heartedly thank y'all for being solid and showing endless love and support towards me on this journey. To my extended family, close friends, fans and support system, thank y'all for believing in me and supporting me through it all. To my teammates/brothers, thank y'all for pushing me to be great every day."

LSU will host No. 1 Alabama on Saturday night in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week.