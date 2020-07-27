Watch Now: How Conference-Only Schedule Will Impact College Football Playoff ( 1:59 )

One of the most obvious quarterback questions of the offseason has been settled. Miami (FL) coach Manny Diaz announced that senior D'Eriq King will be the starting quarterback of the Hurricanes in 2020. King, a redshirt senior graduate transfer, came to Miami after spending four seasons at Houston.

"D'Eriq's hard work both on and off the field has earned him the starting quarterback position," Diaz said. "His leadership qualities have been evident since he arrived on campus, continuing through mat drills, spring practice, our virtual meetings and summer activities. We're excited to see him lead this offense and I know his teammates are excited as well."

King totaled 4,295 passing yards,1,421 rushing yards and 82 total touchdowns in 35 games for the Cougars. The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder from Manvel, Texas, scored as a passer, rusher, receiver and kickoff returner during his four-year Houston Career. He threw for 663 passing yards and six touchdowns, and added 312 rushing yards and six more scores in four games last year before taking a redshirt to preserve eligibility for 2020.

King is currently 20-1 to win the Heisman Trophy according to William Hill Sportsbook -- the sixth-best odds in the country.

He was a three-star prospect and the No. 18 athlete in the country coming out of high school.

Miami is slated to open the season on Sept. 5 against Temple at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.