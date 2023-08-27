Week 1 of the 2023 college football season will feature the battle of Miamis as the Hurricanes play host to the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks. The Hurricanes are far and away the more recognized brand from a national standpoint, but fifth-year RedHawks quarterback Brett Gabbert isn't backing down. When asked where the "real Miami" is located, Gabbert was quick to respond and send a message to his Week 1 opponent.

"Oxford, Ohio," Gabbert responded. "I think we'll show them [during our season-opener] on Sept. 1."

While Miami (Ohio) has built a legacy as the "Cradle of Coaches," Miami (Florida) has easily reached higher highs on the gridiron. The Hurricanes have claimed five national championships -- most recently in 2001 -- and own a perfect 3-0 record over the RedHawks in previous meetings.

That said, tough times have fallen upon a Hurricanes program that was once among the teams to beat in college football. Miami has only reached double digit wins once (2017) since doing so in four consecutive years from 2000-03. The Hurricanes went 5-7 a year ago during Mario Cristobal's debut as coach. That included a 45-31 home loss to Middle Tennessee after Miami entered as a 26-point favorite.

The Hurricanes check in as 16.5-point favorites though Gabbert and the RedHawks will certainly be on a mission to get in the win column in the series for the first time. Gabbert has started 30 games for Miami (Ohio), but missed a portion of last season with a non-throwing shoulder injury.