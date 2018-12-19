Missouri adds another transfer quarterback in former TCU starter Shawn Robinson
The Tigers got another experienced quarterback Tuesday night
The early signing period runs from Wednesday through Friday, but Missouri announced a big quarterback addition on signing day eve. The school announced that former TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson will join the program. As an undergraduate, Robinson will have to sit out the 2019 season and will be eligible to play as a junior in 2020.
Robinson started seven games for the Horned Frogs in 2018, threw for 1,334 yards, tossed nine touchdowns and eight picks. His season ended on Oct. 20 vs. Oklahoma when he left the game with a shoulder injury that required surgery. He threw for 184 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman in 2017.
Robinson was a four-star prospect and the No. 6 dual-threat quarterback in the 247Sports composite rankings in 2017. He had offers from Michigan, Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, LSU and other high-profile programs coming out of high school in DeSoto, Texas.
His decision to transfer to Missouri brings even more good quarterback news to a program that already has had a ton of it of late. Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant announced his decision to transfer to the Tigers earlier this month, and will likely take over for Drew Lock as the starter for coach Barry Odom in 2019 -- Bryant's final year of eligibility. Once Bryant is gone, Robinson will be the heir apparent to take control of the offense for the next two seasons.
No. 23 Missouri will play Oklahoma State in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31 in Memphis, Tennessee.
