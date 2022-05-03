Oregon landed a commitment from coveted four-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey on Monday, when Dickey chose the Ducks live on CBS Sports HQ over Penn State, UCLA, USC and Washington. As the No. 8 ranked receiver in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports, Dickey is a big early commitment for first-year Oregon coach Dan Lanning.

Dickey is a multi-sport star at Valley Christian in San Jose, California, and brings a nice combination of size and speed to the position at 6-foot-2 and 206 pounds. He has been timed as running a 4.58 second 40-yard dash and has a 37-inch vertical jump.

In his junior season, Dickey racked up 1,304 yards receiving as a junior in the 2021 season and scored 19 touchdowns while also shining as a safety for his high school squad. He is Oregon's third commitment from the 2023 class and first on the offensive side of the ball.

Here is a more thorough evaluation of Dickey from 247Sports national recruiting analyst Chris Singletary: