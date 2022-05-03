Oregon landed a commitment from coveted four-star wide receiver Jurrion Dickey on Monday, when Dickey chose the Ducks live on CBS Sports HQ over Penn State, UCLA, USC and Washington. As the No. 8 ranked receiver in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports, Dickey is a big early commitment for first-year Oregon coach Dan Lanning.
Dickey is a multi-sport star at Valley Christian in San Jose, California, and brings a nice combination of size and speed to the position at 6-foot-2 and 206 pounds. He has been timed as running a 4.58 second 40-yard dash and has a 37-inch vertical jump.
In his junior season, Dickey racked up 1,304 yards receiving as a junior in the 2021 season and scored 19 touchdowns while also shining as a safety for his high school squad. He is Oregon's third commitment from the 2023 class and first on the offensive side of the ball.
Here is a more thorough evaluation of Dickey from 247Sports national recruiting analyst Chris Singletary:
Good change of direction as well as the ability to get in and out of his cuts easily. Does a good job of sticking his foot in the ground and pivoting on his routes when he is dropping his weight to make his move. He has soft hands and doesn't fight the ball, very natural in catching the ball and making a football move. Uses excellent body control when going up for 50/50 balls. He wins these contested catches the majority of the time where he is able to outjump most defenders. Nice job using his size,quick feet and power to get off the ball when he is pressed by the defensive back and keep the timing on his routes. Does a good job using his speed to stretch the field as well as showcasing rac ability after catches. More than a willing blocker who is aggressive when blocking and can stay on his feet to control the defender.