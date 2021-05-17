The Pac-12 became the third of the Power Five football conferences to clear the way for transfers to receive immediate eligibility when transferring between league schools on Monday. The conference's CEO group approved the measure during its annual spring meeting. By approving the new rule, the Pac-12 joins the ACC and Big 12 in allowing transfers to play immediately when transferring to an in-conference school.

"The Pac-12 mission is to develop the next generation of leaders in academics and athletics," Pac-12 CEO Group chair and University of Oregon president Michael Schill said in a statement. "Providing student-athletes with more flexibility in choosing their path and greater representation in the Pac-12 governance process strengthens our commitment to achieving that mission."

New rules by the ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12 to allow intraconference transfers follow a landmark NCAA rule change passed this spring that allows all first-time transfers to play immediately at their new schools. However, the NCAA rule change did not supersede rules in individual conferences that restricted transferring between league schools.

The ACC became the first power conference to announce the elimination of intraconference transfer rules in March in anticipation of the upcoming NCAA rule change, and the Big 12 followed suit in April. SEC presidents are expected to vote on a similar rule change before the upcoming football season, according to The Athletic. The Pac-12 rule change was approved unanimously, and the league also announced that the eligibility of intraconference transfers will be governed by NCAA legislation in the future.