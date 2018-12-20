Report: Wisconsin QB Alex Hornibrook to miss Pinstripe Bowl, Jack Coan to start in his place

The 2018 season was the first in which players can play four games at any point and maintain a redshirt. Wisconsin sophomore quarterback Jack Coan was a candidate to keep a redshirt after filling in for Alex Hornibrook down the stretch as Hornibrook dealt with concussion symptoms. But Hornibrook will reportedly miss the Pinstripe Bowl vs. Miami and force coach Paul Chryst to burn Coan's redshirt and trot him out vs. the Hurricanes.

"Alex really did participate in a couple weeks of bowl practices, and then kind of had some reoccurring occurrences, and we're going with Jack," Chryst said via 247Sports.

Coan went 2-2 as Hornibrook's replacement in 2018, threw for 442 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. His best game came in a 47-44 win over Purdue on Nov. 17 when he went 16-of-24 passing for 160 yards and two touchdowns. As a freshman in 2017, Coan completed all five of his passes for 36 yards. But because the new rule wasn't in effect then, he couldn't take a redshirt since he played in two November games.

"Jack's awesome," Chryst said. "He's excited. And we didn't go into this season saying we want to redshirt you. We went into this season saying we want your snaps to be meaningful."

Wisconsin plays Miami on Dec. 27 at 5:15 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.