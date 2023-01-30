Five-star quarterbacks typically aren't associated with FCS programs, but that's not the case with former Washington signal-caller Sam Huard. The former hot-shot recruit and 23rd-ranked player in the Class of 2021 announced Monday that he is transferring to Cal Poly. Huard, a redshirt sophomore and son of former NFL quarterback Damon Huard, entered the transfer portal on January 10 during the first NCAA transfer portal window.

Huard has played in five games during his two years with the Huskies, throwing for 265 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions. He was relegated to third-string last season behind Michael Penix Jr -- the nation's leading passer -- and sophomore Dylan Morris.

Brandon Huffman, national recruiting editor for 247Sports, provided this scouting report on Huard when Huard was a high-schooler at Kennedy Catholic School in Bellevue, Washington.

Quick, effortless release, no wasted motion. Can make all the throws, equally adept at the deep ball while also delivering the short and intermediate throws with ease. Can run if needed but prefers to stay in the pocket and throw open receivers. High football IQ- can read the defense, get through progressions and deliver the ball. Excellent accuracy and able to fit the ball in tight windows. Has cut down on riskier throws from earlier in career. Excellent bloodlines- father is former NFL starter while two uncles also played quarterback at the FBS level, one a former NFL quarterback. Projects as an immediate Power 5 starter and future first round NFL draft pick.

A deeper dive into the news reveals one big reason why Cal Poly may have been an attractive destination to Huard. Sheldon Cross, Huard's coach at Kennedy Catholic, was recently hired by first-year head coach Paul Wulff as the offensive coordinator of the Mustangs.

Cal Poly went 2-9 in 2022 and 1-7 in Big Sky Conference play. Former head coach Beau Baldwin resigned after the end of the season following three years leading the program.