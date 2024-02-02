The Big Ten and SEC announced Friday they are banding together to form a joint advisory group with the goal of addressing the "significant challenges" facing college sports. The move comes as the NCAA struggles to govern intercollegiate athletics amid a sea of change that has imperiled the longstanding amateur model.

"The Big Ten and the SEC have substantial investment in the NCAA and there is no question that the voices of our two conferences are integral to governance and other reform efforts," Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti said. "We recognize the similarity in our circumstances, as well as the urgency to address the common challenges we face."

Participants will include university presidents, chancellors and athletic directors. Athletes and "other constituencies" will be be included as necessary, according to the announcement. Specific members of the advisory group have not been determined. Among the challenges the leagues cited in the formation of their partnership are "recent court decisions, pending litigation, a patchwork of state laws, and complex governance proposals."

"There are similar cultural and social impacts on our student-athletes, our institutions, and our communities because of the new collegiate athletics environment," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said. "We do not have predetermined answers to the myriad questions facing us. We do not expect to agree on everything but enhancing interaction between our conferences will help to focus efforts on common sense solutions."

Friday's announcement clarified the body "will have no authority to act independently and will only serve as a consulting body." Still, this marks the latest move by the nation's two most powerful conferences to take an active role in determining the future of college sports.

The Big Ten is expanding to 18 schools in the 2024-25 academic year, while the SEC is expanding to 16. Both conferences are also entering massive new media rights agreements worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year at a time when the future of athlete compensation has become a central debate.

CBS Sports will update this story shortly with a more in-depth look at the issues the advisory group may be looking to tackle.