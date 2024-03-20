The SEC will stick with an eight-game conference schedule for the 2025 season, it announced Wednesday. The 2025 conference schedule will replicate the 2024 slate, but with home and away sites flipped.

The league is set to play its first season with 16 members in 2024 with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma. The top two teams in the standings will earn a trip to the SEC Championship Game, marking the first year without divisions since 1991. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey pointed to a desire to evaluate the effectiveness of the scheduling format before making any changes.

"We continue to monitor changes across college sports as they relate to future scheduling," Sankey said in a statement. "Continuing with our current format for the 2025 season provides additional time to understand the impact of the changes happening around us as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling."

The SEC has stuck with an eight-game conference schedule even as other power conferences, including the Big Ten, have moved to a nine-game conference format. Though the SEC seriously considered a move to a nine-game slate with the arrival of Texas and Oklahoma, it is unlikely to immediately receive higher television dollars for doing so, according to multiple reports. Playing four nonconference games also proves essential to many middle- and bottom-tier SEC schools as they attempt to scrape together six wins for bowl eligibility.

Additionally, the SEC will include more flexibility in its kickoff times for games airing on the SEC Network, according to 247Sports. Instead of going head-to-head against broadcast matchups, SEC Network games could be pushed back 45 minutes to stagger finishes for viewing purposes.

The full list of home, away and neutral-site opponents for each SEC team in 2025 can be found below.