The SMU Mustangs attempt to remain perfect in conference play this season when they host the North Texas Mean Green on Friday in an AAC showdown. SMU (7-2, 5-0) posted a 36-31 victory at Rice last week to improve to 5-0 against conference rivals, its first such start since going 7-0-1 while in the Southwest Conference in 1982. The Mustangs may be without Preston Stone, however, as the sophomore quarterback is in concussion protocol following a hard hit in the win over Rice. North Texas (3-6, 1-4) suffered its third straight conference loss last Saturday, a 37-29 setback against UTSA.

Kickoff at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. The Mustangs are 17-point favorites in the latest SMU vs. North Texas odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 66.5.

SMU vs. North Texas spread: Mustangs -17

SMU vs. North Texas over/under: 66.5 points



SMU vs. North Texas money line: Mustangs -864, Mean Green +571

SMU: The Mustangs are 4-2 against the spread as favorites this season

UNT: The Mean Green are 3-0 ATS as road underdogs in 2023

Why SMU can cover

The Mustangs have been one of the top offensive teams in the country this season as they rank seventh with an average of 40 points. They've been even better during conference play, scoring 45 points per game, and have outscored their opponents by an average of 42.5 points while going 4-0 at home in 2023. It is the second-best home points-per-game margin in FBS, just behind Oregon's 42.6 mark.

Kevin Jennings will get the opportunity to guide the offense if Stone is not cleared to play against North Texas. A redshirt freshman, Jennings has completed 16-of-20 pass attempts for 190 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in five appearances this year. Whoever is under center will have numerous options at his disposal, as at least seven players have hauled in a pass in every game this season. Senior Jake Bailey leads SMU with 31 catches and 384 receiving yards while fellow wideout Jordan Hudson and tight end RJ Maryland are tied for first on the team with five TD receptions apiece.

Why North Texas can cover

The Mean Green are led by quarterback Chandler Rogers, who is tied with Stone and Rice's JT Daniels for first in the AAC with 22 touchdown tosses and ranks second with 2,445 passing yards. The junior, who transferred to North Texas after spending 2022 with Louisiana-Monroe, has posted 300-yard performances in five of his seven starts this year and set a career high with 411 yards on Oct. 28 against Memphis. After throwing one in the season opener, Rogers went seven consecutive games without an interception before being picked off twice last week.

Rogers' top target is Ja'Mori Maclin, who leads the Mean Green with 44 catches and 766 receiving yards. The sophomore wideout is tied for first in the nation with 11 touchdown receptions and had at least one in each of his first eight contests this year before being denied by UTSA last week. Junior Ayo Adeyi leads North Texas in rushing with 716 yards and has reached the century mark in each of his last two games, giving him five 100-yard performances in 2023.

