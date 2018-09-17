South Dakota State coach apologizes for running up score in 90-6 blowout victory

South Dakota State coach John Stiegelmeier has publicly apologized for running the score up in a 90-6 win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff Saturday afternoon in Brookings, South Dakota. The Jackrabbits were up 49-6 at halftime, scored 20 points in the third quarter and 20 in the fourth to light up the scoreboard like a Christmas tree.

"Disappointed in how I managed the game," Stiegelmeier said. "I should have slowed it down earlier in the game. I should have taken all passes out. And I should have been more respectful to our opponent. I apologize to Arkansas-Pine Bluff and coach [Cedric] Thomas. I am excited about the young guys who were in there and made plays when given the opportunity, so you have to balance that. I think I could have been a better head football coach tonight."

Quarterback Taryn Chistion completed 13 of 14 passes for 332 yards, five touchdowns and no picks in the contest. Cade Johnson had five catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns, and Adam Anderson hauled in four passes for 128 yards and a score.

"I want us all to learn [about] being a good sport, being a good sportsman, being a good sport, being honoring your opponent," Stiegelmeier said. "There's the competition. We balance that. Honestly, I've never been in a situation like this. I learned a little bit more. We should have went 'turtle' earlier and slowed the game down and, like I said, not thrown the ball. We threw two screens behind the line of scrimmage that went for touchdowns. I just know this -- I don't feel as good about the win as I should because of what happened."

South Dakota State is 2-0 on the young season, while Arkansas Pine-Bluff fell to 1-2 after the blowout.