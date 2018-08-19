TCU tabs Shawn Robinson as its starting quarterback to open the 2018 season

TCU coach Gary Patterson announced Saturday that sophomore Shawn Robinson will be the starting quarterback for the Horned Frogs when they open the season at home against Southern on Sept. 1, according to 247Sports. Robinson beat out Penn transfer Michael Collins for the starting gig.

"Both of them will play in the first game but Shawn will be the starter," Patterson said. "Mike will have a chance to get his reps."

Robinson is a 6-foot-2, 228-pound native of DeSoto, Texas, who signed in the Class of 2017. A four-star prospect out of DeSoto High School, Robinson went 13-of-27 passing last year for 184 yards and three touchdowns as Kenny Hill's primary backup. He added 159 rushing yards on 23 carries.

Patterson is committed to Robinson for now but is clearly trying to build some depth and experience at a position that has very little of both.

TCU was picked to finish third in the Big 12 at media days last month behind Oklahoma and West Virginia, and did receive one first place vote to win the Big 12 title. TCU finished second in the Big 12 regular season last year and fell to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game.

The Horned Frogs travel to SMU in Week 2 and then take the national stage with a showdown with Ohio State in Week 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.