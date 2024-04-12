The Tennessee Vols took a slight step back in 2023, going 9-4 after an 11-2 campaign in 2022. However, the season ended with a bang when freshman quarterback and former top recruit Nico Iamaleava got the start in the Citrus Bowl and led Tennessee to a commanding 35-0 victory over Iowa. Many key contributors return in 2024, and with both the SEC and the playoff field expanding, the Vols are hoping to carry momentum into the season and return to championship contention this season.

The 2024 Orange & White Game, Tennessee's spring game, will take place Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. Neyland Stadium will host the festivities, though only 10,000 fans will be allowed in due to ongoing stadium renovations. What are the key Orange & White Game storylines and Tennessee football depth chart battles? If you want to see the latest Tennessee football news, you should join GoVols247, the 247Sports affiliate that covers the Tennessee Vols.

Tennessee running back competition

One storyline Tennessee fans will be monitoring on Saturday is the running back depth chart. Though head coach Josh Heupel's offense is often thought of as pass-first, the Vols led the SEC in rushing in 2023 and haven't finished worse than sixth in that category since Heupel arrived in 2021. Dylan Sampson was a breakout star in the Citrus Bowl, rushing for 133 yards on 20 carries. He's entrenched as the starter heading into 2024.

However, Heupel likes to rotate two or three backs and there aren't many certainties behind Sampson. Sophomore Cameron Seldon rushed for 55 yards in the bowl win and is No. 2 on the Tennessee football depth chart, but a shoulder injury has him out for the spring. Sophomore Khalifa Keith is the only other scholarship running back who has seen game action. Look for Keith and redshirt freshman DeSean Bishop to get plenty of the work as the Vols look to build depth at a position that was a strength in 2023. Join GoVols247 for the latest on the running back depth chart.

Tennessee injuries on the O-line

Another thing to keep an eye on is Tennessee's injury situation along the offensive line. The Vols are not only dealing with a key running back injury, but they are also not at full strength up front. They have been without starting right guard Javontez Spraggins, left guard Andrej Karic and several key backups.

Starting center Cooper Mays has been limited throughout the spring, while potential starting left guard Jackson Lampley is also banged up. Additionally, seventh-year senior John Campbell Jr. was held out of last week's scrimmage. The Vols could be without multiple starters and up to eight linemen overall, so fans should have a chance to look at some of the younger players on the roster. Join GoVols247 to read the latest VIP article regarding some of those younger linemen.

Tennessee new-look secondary

Heupel's coaching staff is also trying to create some versatility in the secondary. Tennessee is breaking in a new-look secondary after losing multiple starters from last year's team. Oregon State transfer Jermod McCoy, Temple transfer Jalen McMurray and sophomore Rickey Gibson III have emerged as some of the top names at cornerback for the Vols.

Meanwhile, safety Andre Turrentine has been a consistent veteran presence throughout the spring, but the staff is still trying to nail down the other safety spot. Freshman Boo Carter, transfer Jakobe Thomas and sophomore John Slaughter are all names to look for on Saturday. The Vols are hoping to improve their playmaking in the secondary after struggling when Kamal Hadden went down last season. See the rest of the details about Tennessee's secondary here.

Other storylines to monitor on Saturday include the wide receiver battle, Tennessee's elite defensive line and additional injury updates.

