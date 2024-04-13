After the program went 20-27 between 2017 and 2020, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has the Vols going in the right direction. They are 27-12 since he arrived in 2021 and 20-6 over the past two seasons as they've reemerged as title contenders. The SEC, however, isn't a place to rest on laurels and the Vols are looking to take another step this season. The 2024 Orange & White Game on Saturday will be the first part of that process.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium, which will only be at about 10% fan capacity due to ongoing construction. What should you expect from returning stars such as quarterback Nico Iamaleava, running back Dylan Sampson and edge rusher James Pearce Jr., and which up-and-coming players are set to shine? If you want to see the latest Tennessee football news, you should join GoVols247, the 247Sports affiliate that covers the Tennessee Vols.

The GoVols247 team of Patrick Brown, Wes Rucker, Ryan Callahan and Ben McKee have decades of experience covering the Vols. Callahan has a history of breaking massive recruiting news, while Brown, Rucker and McKee are locked in on all the latest team news. Hundreds of thousands of Tennessee fans follow them on social media and their Tennessee coverage is read by millions. They'll keep you locked in on everything happening in Tennessee athletics and provide you with premium updates you won't find anywhere else. It's all available at your fingertips on any device here.

The team at GoVols247 has extensive coverage heading into Tennessee's spring game, including injury information and potential depth chart changes. Head to GoVols247 and join now to see the latest updates regarding spring practice and the 2024 Orange & White Game.

Tennessee running back competition

One storyline Tennessee fans will be monitoring on Saturday is the running back depth chart. Though head coach Josh Heupel's offense is often thought of as pass-first, the Vols led the SEC in rushing in 2023 and haven't finished worse than sixth in that category since Heupel arrived in 2021. Dylan Sampson was a breakout star in the Citrus Bowl, rushing for 133 yards on 20 carries. He's entrenched as the starter heading into 2024.

However, Heupel likes to rotate two or three backs and there aren't many certainties behind Sampson. Sophomore Cameron Seldon rushed for 55 yards in the bowl win and is No. 2 on the Tennessee football depth chart, but a shoulder injury has him out for the spring. Sophomore Khalifa Keith is the only other scholarship running back who has seen game action. Look for Keith and redshirt freshman DeSean Bishop to get plenty of the work as the Vols look to build depth at a position that was a strength in 2023. Join GoVols247 for the latest on the running back depth chart.

Tennessee injuries on the O-line

Another thing to keep an eye on is Tennessee's injury situation along the offensive line. The Vols are not only dealing with a key running back injury, but they are also not at full strength up front. They have been without starting right guard Javontez Spraggins, left guard Andrej Karic and several key backups.

Starting center Cooper Mays has been limited throughout the spring, while potential starting left guard Jackson Lampley is also banged up. Additionally, seventh-year senior John Campbell Jr. was held out of last week's scrimmage. The Vols could be without multiple starters and up to eight linemen overall, so fans should have a chance to look at some of the younger players on the roster. Join GoVols247 to read the latest VIP article regarding some of those younger linemen.

Tennessee new-look secondary

While the Vols should be stout up front, there are some questions surrounding the new-look secondary. Six key contributors from last year's unit left either via graduation or the transfer portal, most notably cornerbacks Doneiko Slaughter (portal) and Kamal Hadden (graduation) and safety Jaylen McCollough (graduation).

A pair of second-year players -- Rickey Gibson III and Jordan Matthews -- are in line to step up at corner. Freshman safety Boo Carter has been standing out this spring and he might be the player fans are most excited to see on Saturday. He was the No. 3 ranked player in the state of Tennessee via 247Sports in the 2024 class and he's pushing for early playing time. See the rest of the details about Tennessee's secondary here.

Other storylines to monitor on Saturday include the wide receiver battle, Tennessee's elite defensive line and additional injury updates.

How to get insider information on Tennessee football



The GoVols247 team has VIP information on the running back battle, the injuries on the offensive line and the revamped secondary that you won't get anywhere else. Join GoVols247 to see it all and get all the latest Tennessee football spring game news.

Who are the top players that Tennessee fans should watch for on Saturday, and which new wide receivers could change the offense? Join GoVols247 to see all the latest Orange & White Game news, all from a team of reporters with decades of experience covering the Vols, and find out.