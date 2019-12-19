Texas coach Tom Herman apologizes for flipping off live TV camera on National Signing Day
The Longhorn Network had a camera in the room when Herman flipped the double bird
During National Signing Day, Texas head coach Tom Herman was caught flipping off a camera on The Longhorn Network that was placed in the staff's war room. It was unclear in the moment why Herman used the profane gesture and who it was directed towards.
Afterwards, he apologized for his actions and gave an explanation.
"I do want to apologize for something that ended up on live TV this morning," Herman told the media during a press conference. "We were joking, quite frankly, about my first experience riding into the Cotton Bowl [Stadium] on the bus and the warm welcome you receive in the Red River game. My very first experience — I think I told you guys this story, as well.
"And when it occurred, honestly, I had no idea. I wasn't aware that the camera in the room was on live TV. Certainly had nothing to do with LHN, signing day, anything like that. But again, regardless, it was poor judgment on my part, and I do apologize for that."
Herman didn't offer a general statement for his actions, but related it to the Oklahoma/Texas Red River rivalry instead, which is one of the biggest rivalries in the Big 12 and college football in general. However, it still is not clear what part of that conversation led him to throwing up his middle fingers.
Herman could have just been fired up because the Longhorns had quite an impressive National Signing Day. CBS Sports put Texas as No. 9 in their 2020 class rankings and the top class in the Big 12. Texas is coming off a 7-5 season in 2019, which certainly is considered a down year. The Longhorns went 10-4 in 2018 and defeated Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
