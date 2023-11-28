Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke has entered the transfer portal, according to 247Sports, closing a rollercoaster chapter on a career in South Florida that featured plenty of promising moments but ultimately fell short of expectations. Van Dyke will have one final season of eligibility at his final stop of his college career.

Though Van Dyke finished the 2023 season with 2,703 yards passing and 19 touchdowns, he also had a career-high 12 picks -- eclipsing his previous combined total from 2021 and '22 -- and was benched in the Nov. 11 loss to Florida State only to reenter the game after an injury to freshman signal-caller Emory Williams.

The writing was on the walls for Van Dyke's future when coach Mario Cristobal appeared on The Joe Rose Show this week.

"We feel really strongly about the young guys," Cristobal said. "Super proud of what Tyler did. Gotta figure it out, man."

The likely exit comes in stark contrast to Van Dyke's breakout debut in 2021 in which he started the final nine games of season in relief of the injured D'Eriq King on his way to being named ACC Rookie of the Year. The success was short-lived, however. Van Dyke's follow-up in 2022 was hampered by injuries and the 2023 season never came close to reaching the heights he first achieved as a redshirt freshman.

With Van Dyke entering the transfer portal, Miami only has two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster in Williams and redshirt freshman Jacurri Brown.