Who's Playing

Troy Trojans @ UL Monroe Warhawks

Current Records: Troy 7-2, UL Monroe 2-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana

JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium -- Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $165.00

What to Know

Troy will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. The Troy Trojans and the UL Monroe Warhawks will face off in a Sun Belt West battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at JPS Field at James L. Malone Stadium. UL Monroe is crawling into this matchup hobbled by seven consecutive losses, while Troy will bounce in with six consecutive wins.

Troy was not the first on the board last Thursday, but they got there more often. They strolled past South Alabama with points to spare, taking the game 28-10. That's two games straight that Troy has won by exactly 18 points.

Troy's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Chris Lewis, who picked up 120 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Another player making a difference was Gunnar Watson, who threw for 271 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for UL Monroe, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 24-7 loss to Southern Miss on Saturday.

The losing side was boosted by Dariyan Wiley, who picked up 137 receiving yards and a touchdown. Wiley was no stranger to the big play, lighting up the secondary with a catch that went for 68 yards.

Troy's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-2. As for UL Monroe, their loss dropped their record down to 2-7.

As mentioned, Troy shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 21.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Troy strolled past UL Monroe when the teams last played back in November of 2022 by a score of 34-16. The rematch might be a little tougher for Troy since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Troy is a big 21.5-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Trojans as a 21-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 45.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Troy has won 3 out of their last 4 games against UL Monroe.

Nov 19, 2022 - Troy 34 vs. UL Monroe 16

Sep 25, 2021 - UL Monroe 29 vs. Troy 16

Sep 22, 2018 - Troy 35 vs. UL Monroe 27

Nov 07, 2015 - Troy 51 vs. UL Monroe 14

Injury Report for UL Monroe

Hunter Herring: Out for the Season (Collarbone)

Injury Report for Troy