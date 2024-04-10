USC defensive tackle Bear Alexander has denied multiple reports that he will the transfer portal when it opens next week. The 6-foot-3, 313-pound Alexander took to social media Wednesday to seemingly reaffirm his commitment to the Trojans.

"I'm not crystal clear on all of the noise or what any of this portal mess is about," Alexander wrote. "I'm here to finish what I started and that's chasing a natty here at USC with my teammates."

Multiple outlets reported that Alexander would enter the portal Tuesday and the USC standout even reposted one of the reports to his social media, seemingly confirming the news.

The Texas native is no stranger to moving. Alexander enrolled at three different public high schools in Texas before finally landing at IMG Academy as a senior. He was a highly recruited player and eventually chose Georgia, where he was viewed by many as the future on the Bulldogs' interior defensive line. Instead, he transferred to USC to help revamp the Trojans' lackluster defense.

He emerged as an impact player as a sophomore with 48 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks and was one of the few bright spots on a struggling USC defense during a disappointing 8-5 campaign. His return would be a major boon for the Trojans as they attempt to bolster that side of the ball under new defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn.