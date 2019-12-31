Wake Forest quarterback Jamie Newman enters transfer portal to play next season as a graduate transfer
Newman will become one of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal
Quarterback Jamie Newman intends to leave Wake Forest after recently earning his bachelors degree, coach Dave Clawson announced on Tuesday.
"Jamie informed me today that he will finish his eligibility at another school as a graduate transfer," Clawson said. "We appreciate Jamie's contribution to our program's success and wish him well as he continues his career."
Newman had a 10-6 record as a starting quarterback with the Demon Deacons, taking over the position at the end of the 2018 season and starting every game but one in 2019. Wake Forest's offense has relied on reads and option plays run at a fast tempo with Newman at quarterback, and the native of Graham, North Carolina, was prolific as he finished the season ranked as one of the top quarterbacks in the ACC.
Wake Forest is not totally without options at quarterback, with Sam Hartman leading a group that includes Michael Kern and Leo Kelly. Hartman was the Demon Deacons' starter in 2018 as a freshman until an injury ended his season and opened the door for Newman, who then proceeded to win the quarterback battle in the fall of 2019. Though replicating the recent success of Wake Forest's offense is going to be a challenge not only without Newman but with significant turnover at the skill positions.
Newman will become a top target in the transfer portal thanks to his ability to run an up-tempo, dual-threat attack. Newman's 26 passing touchdowns in 2019 rank among the top 25 nationally and he added 574 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.
