NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp is joining Colorado's staff as a graduate assistant, USA Today reports. Sapp, who recently earned a bachelor's degree fromTexas Seminary Christian University, is enrolled in graduate classes at Colorado University.

Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders introduced Sapp to the team in a video posted by Thee Pregame Show.

"We're gonna pour concrete because you know I like nice stuff," Sapp said in the video. "We're building mansions here. So, that's why I'm here: To help you build your mansion and foundation. Anything you need, come see me."

Sapp introduced himself as the "senior quality control analyst" in the video, the school clarified to USA Today that he would serve in a graduate assistant role. While it's considered an entry-level position on most staffs, grad assistants are allowed to directly coach players on the field, while analysts are not. Per NCAA rules, a coach can only serve as a graduate assistant for up to three years.

Sanders told reporters in December that Sapp would be joining the staff at some point in the future. Sanders' original comments came soon after Sapp graduated from TSCU.

Sapp played in the NFL for 13 seasons after entering the league as a first-round draft pick in 1995. He spent the first nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, earning six total All-Pro honors and seven Pro Bowl selections in that span.

He made both the NFL's 1990s and 2000s All-Decade Teams and his No. 99 jersey was retired by the Buccaneers. Prior to making the jump to the NFL, Sapp starred as a defensive lineman at Miami, where he was named a unanimous All-American and Big East Defensive Player of the Year in 1994. Sapp also took home the Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the best defensive player in college football and finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting that season.

Sanders has made a point of hiring former NFL coaches and standout players to his staff in Boulder. Both offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston made names for themselves as assistants in the NFL. Offensive line coach Phil Loadholt, who is in his first stint as an on-field assistant, started 89 games for the Minnesota Vikings from 2009-15.