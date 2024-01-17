Arizona offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll is following Jedd Fisch to Washington and will take over the same role for the Huskies, the program announced Wednesday. The move amounts to a homecoming for Carroll, who was on the Seattle Seahawks staff for six seasons under his father, Pete Carroll.

Brennan left his position as the Seahawks' run game coordinator after the 2020 season to join Fisch's first-year staff at Arizona. Together, the duo helped build the Wildcats from a Pac-12 doormat into a 10-3 team in just three seasons. The Wildcats boasted the nation's No. 8 passing offense in 2023.

The Washington job will present new challenges for Fisch and Carroll as the program transitions to the Big Ten for the 2024 season and replaces most of its offensive production from a team that played for the College Football Playoff National Championship. But Carroll has his Super Bowl-winning father as a resource, if needed, after Pete stepped down this month following his 14th season coaching the Seahawks, which followed a storied nine-year run at USC.

The younger Carroll began his coaching career as a graduate assistant with the Trojans under his father in 2002 before serving as the program's tight ends coach from 2004 to 2009, when Pete's run at USC ended. The elder Carroll took the Seattle job in 2010, and the well-traveled Fisch was an assistant under him for the Seahawks that year.

When Fisch left to be the offensive coordinator for the Miami Hurricanes in 2011, he brought Brennan with him as tight ends coach. The two worked together at Miami for two seasons before going their separate ways prior to their reunion at Arizona.