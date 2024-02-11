Iowa State released a video on social media Sunday showing support for quarterback Brock Purdy as prepares to guide the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVlll on CBS. The video features Prudy's parents, coach Matt Campbell, Rocco Becht, Tyrese Haliburton, Josh Pate, Jamie Pollard and others all "raising a glass" to the Cyclones all-time winningest quarterback.

Purdy posted a 23-15 record as a starter for Iowa State. He owns the school record for passing yards (12,170), touchdown passes (81), completions (993) and completion percentage (67.7%).

The 49ers took Purdy with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, making him that year's "Mr. Irrelevant." Entering the last season third on the depth chart, Purdy eventually got his chance after both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo went down with injuries.

Since then he's compiled a 21-5 record as a starter with the 49ers. He led the NFL in passer rating and yards per attempt this season and has the franchise on the cusp of its first Super Bowl title in 28 years.

Should Purdy lead the 49ers to victory he would be the second-lowest drafted quarterback in history to win the Super Bowl behind only Kurt Warner, who won after going undrafted.