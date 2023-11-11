Michigan interim coach Sherrone Moore gave a tearful interview praising coach Jim Harbaugh after the No. 3 Wolverines outlasted No. 10 Penn State 24-15 to move to 10-0. Harbaugh was suspended for the remainder of the regular season by the Big Ten on Friday amid an NCAA investigation into an alleged sign-stealing operation led by former staffer Connor Stalions. Michigan filed a temporary restraining order in court, but the judge presiding over the case opted to set an in-person hearing for Friday, Nov. 17 to hear both sides.

The ruling came down only minutes before the game kicked off, leaving Harbaugh to watch the game from his hotel room.

"I want to thank the Lord. I want to thank Coach Harbaugh," Moore told the broadcast. "I f--king love you man. I love the shit out of you, man. This is for you. For this university and president. Our AD. We've got the best players, best university, best alumni in the country."

Moore then turned to running back Blake Corum, who was set to interview with the broadcast after him.

"Love you guys. These f--king guys right here, these guys right here, man. These guys did it."

(WARNING: Video below contains NSFW language)

Michigan rushed for 227 yards on 46 carries in the win over Penn State. Corum led the way with 145 yards and two touchdowns in the win, including a 30-yard breakaway with four minutes remaining to ice the game. Heisman hopeful quarterback J.J. McCarthy only threw eight passes in the win.

The Penn State game was the fourth Harbaugh has missed due to suspension this season due to separate investigations involving the Big Ten and NCAA. In addition to the sign-stealing case, Michigan is facing an inquiry by the NCAA into illegal recruiting and coaching during the Covid-19 dead period. Moore also missed a game due to suspension, but he handled head coaching duties against Bowling Green in Harbaugh's previous absence.