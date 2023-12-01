Who's Playing

No. 25 SMU Mustangs @ No. 23 Tulane Green Wave

Current Records: SMU 10-2, Tulane 11-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Benson Field at Yulman Stadium -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

SMU is 7-1 against Tulane since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Benson Field at Yulman Stadium. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with SMU sitting on eight straight wins and Tulane on ten.

SMU stacked a seventh blowout onto their ever-increasing hoard on Saturday. They took their match at home with ease, bagging a 59-14 win over Navy. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 20 in SMU's favor.

SMU's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Preston Stone, who threw for 322 yards and three touchdowns while completing 73.7% of his passes. The team also got some help courtesy of Tyler Lavine, who rushed for 49 yards and three touchdowns.

Another reason for the win was SMU's imposing defense, which managed to get into the backfield for four sacks. Leading the way was Cameron Robertson and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, Tulane has more to be thankful for after their match against UTSA on Friday. Tulane came out on top against UTSA by a score of 29-16.

Tulane's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Makhi Hughes, who rushed for 166 yards and a touchdown. Hughes was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 58 yards. Chris Brazzell II was another key contributor, picking up 93 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Special teams was a major factor in the game for Tulane, racking up 11 points in total. All those points came courtesy of Valentino Ambrosio: he added nine points with three field goals, and another two kicking extra points.

SMU's win was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 10-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 53.1 points per game. As for Tulane, their win bumped their record up to 11-1.

SMU is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Saturday's contest might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Mustangs have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 180.1 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Green Wave struggle in that department as they've been averaging 167.2 per game. It's looking like Saturday's matchup might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more college football content.

Odds

Tulane is a solid 5.5-point favorite against SMU, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 48 points.

Series History

SMU has won 7 out of their last 8 games against Tulane.