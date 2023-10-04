Utah football players got a massive surprise on Wednesday when all 85 scholarship players found out they were receiving leases for 2024 Dodge Ram 1500 Big Horn Trucks. It's one of the most unique image and likeness agreements in college athletics.

The Crimson Collective gifted each player the use of a truck that retails at $61,000. That lease on the truck is renewed at six-month increments and will run through each player's time with the program. The Ken Garff Automotive Group helped secure the deal along with a group of Crimson Collective donors, though it's unclear how long the deal will extend into the future.

"If it works, we'll keep going," Matt Garff, board chair of the Crimson Collective and part-owner of the Ken Garff Automotive Group told Yahoo! Sports. "We are ordering vehicles as we need them. The intent is to figure it out and if it works, how to keep it going."

The Crimson Collective announced NIL deal as part of its new partnership with For The Win 360 (FTW360), whose logo adorns each new truck. FTW360 is a streaming application that will provide Utah athletics content including scores, highlights and exclusive interviews with players.

Utah's NIL collective has raised $3 million since May and hopes to reach $6 million by the end of the year, according to Matt Garff.