2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Catcher Tiers 2.0
The weakest position in Fantasy is only losing potential standouts as opening day draws near. Our Scott White looks at the distribution of talent at catcher.
The weakest position in Fantasy Baseball has gotten a little weaker with the Dodgers' decision to keep Austin Barnes a backup for the start of the year. He drops to The Last Resorts with his teammate, Yasmani Grandal, in what figures to be more like a split role.
The fact there are only nine players in the first four tiers really drives home the lack of production at the position, and less charitable tierers might even drop the three Fallback Options into The Last Resorts. None of them is exactly worth paying up for.
If you can't get one of the handful of standouts, it's the position where you're most justified waiting.
The Elite: Gary Sanchez
The Near-Elite: Buster Posey, Willson Contreras
The Next-Best Things: Salvador Perez, J.T. Realmuto, Evan Gattis
The Fallback Options: Yadier Molina, Wilson Ramos, Brian McCann
The Last Resorts: Yasmani Grandal, Austin Barnes, Jonathan Lucroy, Robinson Chirinos, Welington Castillo, Mike Zunino, James McCann, Alex Avila
The Leftovers: Russell Martin, Francisco Mejia, Matt Wieters, Tyler Flowers, Kurt Suzuki, Jorge Alfaro, Travis d'Arnaud, Austin Hedges, Chance Sisco, Chris Iannetta, Christian Vazquez, Manny Pina, Yan Gomes, Francisco Cervelli, Martin Maldonado, Jason Castro, Tucker Barnhart, Bruce Maxwell
