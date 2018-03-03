2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Third Base Tiers 2.0

The middle tiers here have been overhauled since Version 1.0, with players like Rafael Devers, Travis Shaw and Joey Gallo pulling away from players like Mike Moustakas Adrian Beltre and Jake Lamb.

Granted, the top two tiers are deep enough that you may not need to draft any of them as your starter, but if you do, better to pay up for the potential of Devers than the health risks of Beltre.

As robust as the first four tiers are, it can be a little misleading. Manny Machado, Jose Ramirez, Alex Bregman, Eduardo Nunez and possibly Nicholas Castellanos will likely be drafted to play some other position, so don't go thinking you can wait forever to fill this one.

The Elite: Nolan Arenado, Kris Bryant, Manny Machado, Jose Ramirez

The Near-Elite: Josh Donaldson, Anthony Rendon, Alex Bregman, Justin Turner

The Next-Best Things: Rafael Devers, Travis Shaw, Joey Gallo^, Eduardo Nunez^

The Fallback Options: Mike Moustakas, Adrian Beltre, Kyle Seager, Nicholas Castellanos, Jake Lamb

The Last Resorts: Eugenio Suarez, Evan Longoria

The Leftovers: Todd Frazier, Josh Harrison, Maikel Franco, J.P. Crawford, Yangervis Soalrte, Ryon Healy, Jeimer Candelario, Matt Chapman, Jedd Gyorko, Asdrubal Cabrera, Brandon Phillips, Nick Senzel, Eduardo Escobar, Matt Davidson, Jose Reyes, Hernan Perez, Derek Dietrich

^:one tier lower in points leagues