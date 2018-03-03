2018 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players. Our Scott White looks at the distribution of talent.
The middle tiers here have been overhauled since Version 1.0, with players like Rafael Devers, Travis Shaw and Joey Gallo pulling away from players like Mike Moustakas Adrian Beltre and Jake Lamb.
Granted, the top two tiers are deep enough that you may not need to draft any of them as your starter, but if you do, better to pay up for the potential of Devers than the health risks of Beltre.
As robust as the first four tiers are, it can be a little misleading. Manny Machado, Jose Ramirez, Alex Bregman, Eduardo Nunez and possibly Nicholas Castellanos will likely be drafted to play some other position, so don't go thinking you can wait forever to fill this one.
The Elite: Nolan Arenado, Kris Bryant, Manny Machado, Jose Ramirez
The Near-Elite: Josh Donaldson, Anthony Rendon, Alex Bregman, Justin Turner
The Next-Best Things: Rafael Devers, Travis Shaw, Joey Gallo^, Eduardo Nunez^
The Fallback Options: Mike Moustakas, Adrian Beltre, Kyle Seager, Nicholas Castellanos, Jake Lamb
The Last Resorts: Eugenio Suarez, Evan Longoria
The Leftovers: Todd Frazier, Josh Harrison, Maikel Franco, J.P. Crawford, Yangervis Soalrte, Ryon Healy, Jeimer Candelario, Matt Chapman, Jedd Gyorko, Asdrubal Cabrera, Brandon Phillips, Nick Senzel, Eduardo Escobar, Matt Davidson, Jose Reyes, Hernan Perez, Derek Dietrich
^:one tier lower in points leagues
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
First Base Tiers 2.0
Paul Goldschmidt has slipped with the news of the humidor, but how does the rest of first base...
-
Second Base Tiers 2.0
Second base is still deepest in the middle tiers, but over the last few weeks, some players...