2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Five No. 1 contenders for catcher, including Danny Jansen, Carson Kelly

Wilson Ramos C NYM N.Y. Mets • #40 • Age: 32 2019 Stats AVG 0.288 HR 14 R 52 RBI 73 SB 1 SO 69 We don't have to go too far back to find Ramos hitting like the No. 1 overall catcher — he did in 2018, when he hit .306/.358/.487 and almost certainly would have been the top option if not for an injury. 2019 was a tough year for Ramos, but he still managed to finish ninth at the position, so you know the floor is pretty high. The question is whether he can fix his swing to generate more balls in the air; he had the lowest average launch angle in baseball in 2019. However, he still sported an above-average exit velocity and hard-hit rate, so the underlying skills are still there. Ramos reworked his swing in the offseason in an effort to hit the ball in the air more, and if that sticks, Ramos' ability to hit the ball hard and make contact should propel him to a big-time bounce back season.

Carson Kelly C ARI Arizona • #18 • Age: 25 2019 Stats AVG 0.245 HR 18 R 46 RBI 47 SB 0 SO 79 Kelly's long-anticipated breakout season was hampered by two things: A glacially slow start to the season and the Diamondbacks' insistence on using multiple catchers. Alex. Avila had 201 plate appearances, and even the combination of Caleb Joseph and John Ryan Murphy had 110 between them. The Diamondbacks don't figure to carry a third catcher in 2020, and it's fair to wonder if he would have earned a larger share of the playing time in 2020 had he not hit .182/.211/.309 through the teams' first 32 games. From May 4 on, he hit .259/.373/.514, displaying the kind of strong plate discipline that made him such an intriguing prospect. If Kelly can avoid a similarly slow start in 2020, he should garner a lion's share of the playing time, and there's 25-homer potential here with a batting average that won't hurt you.

Sean Murphy C OAK Oakland • #12 • Age: 25 2019 Stats AVG 0.245 HR 4 R 14 RBI 8 SB 0 SO 16 There's a competition ongoing to be the A's backup catcher, but there's no doubt who the starter will be. Murphy earned that job with his play last season, as he hit .245/.333/.566 in 20 games with the A's after a strong (albeit injury-marred) run in Triple-A. In 114 games between Double-A and Triple-A over the past two seasons, Murphy has hit 19 homers with a .288 average and 17.8% strikeout rate, all numbers that will more than play at catcher. The bat should play, and the glove should keep him in the lineup regularly, so the biggest question is whether Murphy can stay healthy. The bad news is, Murphy has played fewer than 100 games in each season as a professional, so it's hard to expect him to do so for the first time in 2020, especially coming off knee surgery.

Buster Posey C SF San Francisco • #28 • Age: 32 2019 Stats AVG 0.257 HR 7 R 43 RBI 38 SB 0 SO 71 It is, admittedly, unlikely that Buster Posey will enjoy a bounce back in his age-32 season, and with top prospect Joey Bart knocking on the door, it's possible the days of Posey being the everyday catcher for the Giants could pretty much be over. However, unlike in 2019, Posey isn't coming off offseason hip surgery to open this year, and Posey has admitted that impacted his ability to prepare as he normally would. Posey is talking about hitting for power again this season, and while that's just talk, those of you in two-catcher leagues can do worse than gambling on a finally healthy Posey (who still makes plenty of contact) getting back to something like 2016-2017 levels. That would put him back in the conversation for the top of the catcher position.