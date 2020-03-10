2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Four No. 1 contenders for first base, including Luke Voit, Eric Hosmer

This week on CBS Fantasy, I'm searching for players ranked outside the top 12 at each position with the potential to finish 2020 as an elite option at the position, and in the past this exercise would've been easy at first base. After all, that's where the biggest bats historically have tended to cluster, so finding a player with the potential to go .300 with 35-plus homers shouldn't be too hard, right?

Well, things are changing. First base is a deep position, to be sure. You can probably go 30 spots deep in ADP and still find players you can feel reasonably confident will be contributors for your team. Star potential, however? That's a bit harder to come by these days, surprisingly.

That is why there are only four names featured here. It's the only position I really struggled to find players to fit this profile, and one isn't even first-base eligible to start the season, though it won't be long until he is.

No matter: The depth of the position is a good reason why you may not need to take as many big swings to find a star. If you want to, however, here are four names to consider: