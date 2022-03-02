fernando-tatis.jpg

The season may not be starting on time, but Fantasy baseball drafts are still going on. I've got two industry league slow drafts going on right now, and I just finished my first real draft Tuesday afternoon when I took part in the Tout Wars 12-team Rotisserie league draft.

This league is not your standard 5x5 Rotisserie league, however. We've swapped out several categories for this one, to try and experiment with where Fantasy baseball might be heading in the future, and I've gotta say, I love the format. For hitters, we replace batting average with on-base-percentage, a move that more closely tracks with how players are actually valued in baseball. On the pitching side, we've swapped out wins for innings pitched and saves for saves-plus-holds, to try to take some of the frustrating randomnesses out of that side of things.

I finished sixth in this league last season, mostly due to an offense that underperformed across the board except for OBP. That was an issue for me in a lot of my leagues in 2021, as I did a good job hitting on sleeper pitchers but had a lot invested in some massively disappointing hitters. Between that and injuries, my counting stats just couldn't measure up. 

I ended up with the No. 1 overall pick this time around through a modified Kentucky Derby Style draft, where we listed our preference for draft spots based on last year's finish. I'll post the full results for the draft at the bottom of this post, but first, here are some quick thoughts on how the changes in categories change my thought process for this league, and how to apply them to your alternative scoring formats. 

OBP instead of batting average

This one is pretty straightforward, but it's worth keeping in mind the basic math at play with batting average and OBP. Because batting average excludes walks, hit-by-pitches, and sacrifice flies, players who don't do those things have a larger impact on your average; conversely, those who do those things have less of an impact than you would expect. Take Juan Soto, who is projected by THE BAT X projection system to hit .307, second in the league behind Trea Turner, at .308. However, Turner is expected to provide $9.3 in value with his average, per the FanGraphs.com Auction Calculator by this same projections, while Soto is at $8.1. That's because Turner is projected to have 593 at-bats compared to 529 for Soto. Fewer at-bats mean less of an impact on your average. 

On-base percentage takes into account nearly every plate appearance, which means a player who walks a lot can have an even bigger impact on your total than a high-average player would. Per those same projections, Soto is expected to provide $14.1 in value with his OBP. Yes, he's projected to lead the league in OBP by a significant margin, but you're also getting the full value of his contributions there; Soto is arguably undervalued by the traditional 5x5 categories. In OBP leagues, he might as well be a cheat code, and it puts him in contention for the No. 1 overall pick.

It also makes it a lot easier to get power bats, because so many of them are stronger at on-base percentage than batting average. You can fit Joey Gallo into your lineup a lot easier when it's an OBP league, and he should be bumped up your draft board accordingly. He went in the sixth round here to Alex Fast, who followed that up with Yasmani Grandal – those were probably two of the better picks in the whole draft. 

Innings pitched instead of wins

This one is even more straightforward, but it introduces some really interesting wrinkles. In your typical 5x5 league, there's a tradeoff you have to make between chasing the volume categories for starters and for relievers, but that tradeoff is even stronger here because innings are much easier to predict than wins. If a pitcher is healthy, you can probably predict with a decent amount of accuracy how many innings he's going to throw; wins have a much wider range of potential outcomes. Sure, injuries for pitchers are extremely hard to predict, but those impact wins, too. 

You also have a double-counting aspect here that greatly benefits the ace pitchers. The likes of Gerrit Cole and Max Scherzer are going to have elite ratios, but they're also going to throw a ton of innings. Those innings have value in and of themselves, but they also make their strikeout numbers even more impressive and have a bigger impact on your ERA and WHIP. In that context, those high-end, high-volume pitchers are probably even more valuable. 

Saves-plus-holds instead of saves

The thing to keep in mind with holds is, while many more players can get them, few players get a lot of them. In 2021, only four players got more than 24 holds, compared to 12 with 25-plus saves. Which is to say, the leagues in saves-plus-holds will often feature a lot of full-time closers or relievers who serve in multiple roles. This category makes more pitchers viable, but the elite closers are generally going to still be among the best. What the addition of this category does is make relievers a bit more predictable, because their value isn't largely driven by their role. Someone like Paul Sewald or Devin Williams can be a high-end contributor even if he doesn't spend a significant amount of time as the closers. That should drive closer prices down, but it doesn't mean you should just ignore it entirely. I went with one high-volume closer in Raisel Iglesias plus Sewald and his teammate Ken Giles, who is one of my favorite sleeper relievers in any format this season. I'll probably just start two relievers most weeks – Iglesias and whoever is closing for the Mariners

With that out of the way, here's my squad:

Pick

Player

Position

1.1

Fernando Tatis Jr., SD

SS

2.12

Manny Machado, SD

3B

3.1

Aaron Judge, NYY

OF

4.12

Kevin Gausman, TOR

P

5.1

George Springer, TOR

OF

6.12

Ketel Marte, ARI

2B

7.1

Max Fried, ATL

P

8.12

Cody Bellinger, LAD

OF

9.1

Raisel Iglesias, LAA

P

10.12

Willy Adames, MIL

MI

11.1

Joey Votto, CIN

1B

12.12

Blake Snell, SD

P

13.1

Nelson Cruz, FA

UT

14.12

Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT

CI

15.1

Ranger Suarez, PHI

P

16.12

Andrew Vaughn, CHW

OF

17.1

Patrick Sandoval, LAA

P

18.12

Jo Adell, LAA

OF

19.1

Alex Wood, SF

P

20.12

Tony Gonsolin, LAD

P

21.1

Paul Sewald, SEA

P

22.12

Joey Bart, SF

C

23.1

Jarren Duran, BOS

RES

24.12

Josiah Gray, WSH

RES

25.1

Jacob Stallings, MIA

C

26.12

Alex Cobb, SF

RES

27.1

Nicky Lopez, KC

RES

28.12

Ken Giles, SEA

RES

29.1

Edward Cabrera, MIA

RES

I strongly considered going with Soto with the No. 1 pick, and it's entirely possible Tatis ends up being a mistake here. However, if that happens, it'll be because of injuries, not performance, I think. His profile looked a bit flukey during his incredible rookie season, but over the past two seasons, he's improved his plate discipline while emerging as one of the most fearsome power hitters in the game, with the quality of contract metrics to match. 

The concern is obviously the recurring shoulder issues and the fear they may crop up again. However, there's also another concern: He only stole two bases in 42 games after returning from the IL for the last time in 2021. If he's not a threat for 20-plus steals, Tatis is probably the wrong pick here. That's the risk I took in shooting for stolen base upside.

And, because I'd like to avoid having to rely too much on stolen base specialists – many of whom tend to suffer in an OBP league – I took another five-category contributor in Machado. Machado was excellent no matter the format in 2021, but the underlying numbers suggest he could have been even better – he had a .380 expected wOBA compared to a .350 real mark. Neither Tatis nor Machado is an OBP specialist, but I could get a .370 OBP, 65-70 homers, 210 RBI, 210 runs and 40 steals from my first two picks. That's a heck of a start. 

The core of my offense consists of those guys plus Aaron Judge, George Springer, and Ketel Marte, who should all be good in OBP – if they stay healthy. That's the catch with the three of them, and why they are discounted relative to what they should be able to produce. I don't have many questions about how good they'll be, so I'm willing to take the chance at a discount that they can play something like a full season. 

The big question mark – and the lynchpin for my team, is Cody Bellinger. He's been awful the past two seasons, and it looked like his swing was completely broken in 2021. That's a big concern, much more so than the injuries that limited him to just 95 games last season. It's a bet on a 26-year-old former MVP who, if he can right himself, could be a legitimate five-category stud in this format. 

Given that I'm already heavily invested in players who have struggled with injuries in recent years, you might argue that stacking Bellinger on top of that is inviting too much risk. Maybe so, but I don't necessarily agree with the idea that Judge, Springer, and Marte should be discounted as much as they are. Are they more likely to miss time than your average player? Probably, but predicting injuries is not exactly a science, and this is a league with no IL limits, so you aren't as limited by injuries. Besides it's not like there were obvious safe choices being drafted around them – if I didn't pick Judge, Byron Buxton would have been my next highest rated hitter, while Marcus Semien and Matt Olson were the next hitters picked – not exactly the safest picks themselves. 

The better argument against my approach here isn't necessarily that I'm taking on too much risk – you always have to have some on your team, and you'll never win playing scared – but that my risk is distributed inefficiently. Pitchers are inherently more unpredictable than hitters, especially outside of the first couple of rounds. If you're going to avoid early-round pitching, it means you're inherently taking on more risk with your pitching staff. 

That's fine if you've got a solid base of hitters you know you can rely on. However, targeting riskier or high-variance hitters while passing on the early-round pitchers means you are leaving yourself open for things to go really wrong. If Tatis' shoulder remains an issue and Springer and Judge are forced to miss significant time, I'm really going to need my pitching to step up. And while I like Kevin Gausman and Max Fried, they're not exactly the most proven staff anchors. 

I typically prefer investing in the high-end pitchers to anchor my team and then avoiding the second and third tiers, a strategy that would be even more fruitful in this format, I think. Part of the problem is, if you're picking No. 1 overall, your options at starting pitcher thin out by the time your second pick comes around – my top remaining pitchers were Jacob deGrom, Aaron Nola, Shane Beiber, and Sandy Alcantara. Not exactly the most rock-solid options, themselves.

In light of that, I think a high-variance strategy makes sense. It's fair to wonder if I wouldn't have been better off with Soto at 1.1 and then trying to find another source of speed later on, but that would have required taking a big hit in OBP with someone like Adalberto Mondesi instead of Springer or Marte, or waiting and taking Myles Straw in the 11th round instead of Willy Adames or Joey Votto. I'm not sure either of those makes my team significantly better or safer. 

So, that's the squad. If they're healthy, it's going to be one of the best offenses in the league. I'll need my pitchers to step up, but between Sandoval, Tony Gonsolin, Alex Cob, and Edward Cabrera, I've got a really nice mix of upside sleepers rounding out the second half of my rotation. Innings might be a struggle all season long, but hey, no team is going to be perfect.

And here are the full results: 

