The season may not be starting on time, but Fantasy baseball drafts are still going on. I've got two industry league slow drafts going on right now, and I just finished my first real draft Tuesday afternoon when I took part in the Tout Wars 12-team Rotisserie league draft.
This league is not your standard 5x5 Rotisserie league, however. We've swapped out several categories for this one, to try and experiment with where Fantasy baseball might be heading in the future, and I've gotta say, I love the format. For hitters, we replace batting average with on-base-percentage, a move that more closely tracks with how players are actually valued in baseball. On the pitching side, we've swapped out wins for innings pitched and saves for saves-plus-holds, to try to take some of the frustrating randomnesses out of that side of things.
I finished sixth in this league last season, mostly due to an offense that underperformed across the board except for OBP. That was an issue for me in a lot of my leagues in 2021, as I did a good job hitting on sleeper pitchers but had a lot invested in some massively disappointing hitters. Between that and injuries, my counting stats just couldn't measure up.
I ended up with the No. 1 overall pick this time around through a modified Kentucky Derby Style draft, where we listed our preference for draft spots based on last year's finish. I'll post the full results for the draft at the bottom of this post, but first, here are some quick thoughts on how the changes in categories change my thought process for this league, and how to apply them to your alternative scoring formats.
OBP instead of batting average
This one is pretty straightforward, but it's worth keeping in mind the basic math at play with batting average and OBP. Because batting average excludes walks, hit-by-pitches, and sacrifice flies, players who don't do those things have a larger impact on your average; conversely, those who do those things have less of an impact than you would expect. Take Juan Soto, who is projected by THE BAT X projection system to hit .307, second in the league behind Trea Turner, at .308. However, Turner is expected to provide $9.3 in value with his average, per the FanGraphs.com Auction Calculator by this same projections, while Soto is at $8.1. That's because Turner is projected to have 593 at-bats compared to 529 for Soto. Fewer at-bats mean less of an impact on your average.
On-base percentage takes into account nearly every plate appearance, which means a player who walks a lot can have an even bigger impact on your total than a high-average player would. Per those same projections, Soto is expected to provide $14.1 in value with his OBP. Yes, he's projected to lead the league in OBP by a significant margin, but you're also getting the full value of his contributions there; Soto is arguably undervalued by the traditional 5x5 categories. In OBP leagues, he might as well be a cheat code, and it puts him in contention for the No. 1 overall pick.
It also makes it a lot easier to get power bats, because so many of them are stronger at on-base percentage than batting average. You can fit Joey Gallo into your lineup a lot easier when it's an OBP league, and he should be bumped up your draft board accordingly. He went in the sixth round here to Alex Fast, who followed that up with Yasmani Grandal – those were probably two of the better picks in the whole draft.
Innings pitched instead of wins
This one is even more straightforward, but it introduces some really interesting wrinkles. In your typical 5x5 league, there's a tradeoff you have to make between chasing the volume categories for starters and for relievers, but that tradeoff is even stronger here because innings are much easier to predict than wins. If a pitcher is healthy, you can probably predict with a decent amount of accuracy how many innings he's going to throw; wins have a much wider range of potential outcomes. Sure, injuries for pitchers are extremely hard to predict, but those impact wins, too.
You also have a double-counting aspect here that greatly benefits the ace pitchers. The likes of Gerrit Cole and Max Scherzer are going to have elite ratios, but they're also going to throw a ton of innings. Those innings have value in and of themselves, but they also make their strikeout numbers even more impressive and have a bigger impact on your ERA and WHIP. In that context, those high-end, high-volume pitchers are probably even more valuable.
Saves-plus-holds instead of saves
The thing to keep in mind with holds is, while many more players can get them, few players get a lot of them. In 2021, only four players got more than 24 holds, compared to 12 with 25-plus saves. Which is to say, the leagues in saves-plus-holds will often feature a lot of full-time closers or relievers who serve in multiple roles. This category makes more pitchers viable, but the elite closers are generally going to still be among the best. What the addition of this category does is make relievers a bit more predictable, because their value isn't largely driven by their role. Someone like Paul Sewald or Devin Williams can be a high-end contributor even if he doesn't spend a significant amount of time as the closers. That should drive closer prices down, but it doesn't mean you should just ignore it entirely. I went with one high-volume closer in Raisel Iglesias plus Sewald and his teammate Ken Giles, who is one of my favorite sleeper relievers in any format this season. I'll probably just start two relievers most weeks – Iglesias and whoever is closing for the Mariners.
With that out of the way, here's my squad:
Pick
Player
Position
1.1
Fernando Tatis Jr., SD
SS
2.12
Manny Machado, SD
3B
3.1
Aaron Judge, NYY
OF
4.12
Kevin Gausman, TOR
P
5.1
George Springer, TOR
OF
6.12
Ketel Marte, ARI
2B
7.1
Max Fried, ATL
P
8.12
Cody Bellinger, LAD
OF
9.1
Raisel Iglesias, LAA
P
10.12
Willy Adames, MIL
MI
11.1
Joey Votto, CIN
1B
12.12
Blake Snell, SD
P
13.1
Nelson Cruz, FA
UT
14.12
Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT
CI
15.1
Ranger Suarez, PHI
P
16.12
Andrew Vaughn, CHW
OF
17.1
Patrick Sandoval, LAA
P
18.12
Jo Adell, LAA
OF
19.1
Alex Wood, SF
P
20.12
Tony Gonsolin, LAD
P
21.1
Paul Sewald, SEA
P
22.12
Joey Bart, SF
C
23.1
Jarren Duran, BOS
RES
24.12
Josiah Gray, WSH
RES
25.1
Jacob Stallings, MIA
C
26.12
Alex Cobb, SF
RES
27.1
Nicky Lopez, KC
RES
28.12
Ken Giles, SEA
RES
29.1
Edward Cabrera, MIA
RES
I strongly considered going with Soto with the No. 1 pick, and it's entirely possible Tatis ends up being a mistake here. However, if that happens, it'll be because of injuries, not performance, I think. His profile looked a bit flukey during his incredible rookie season, but over the past two seasons, he's improved his plate discipline while emerging as one of the most fearsome power hitters in the game, with the quality of contract metrics to match.
The concern is obviously the recurring shoulder issues and the fear they may crop up again. However, there's also another concern: He only stole two bases in 42 games after returning from the IL for the last time in 2021. If he's not a threat for 20-plus steals, Tatis is probably the wrong pick here. That's the risk I took in shooting for stolen base upside.
And, because I'd like to avoid having to rely too much on stolen base specialists – many of whom tend to suffer in an OBP league – I took another five-category contributor in Machado. Machado was excellent no matter the format in 2021, but the underlying numbers suggest he could have been even better – he had a .380 expected wOBA compared to a .350 real mark. Neither Tatis nor Machado is an OBP specialist, but I could get a .370 OBP, 65-70 homers, 210 RBI, 210 runs and 40 steals from my first two picks. That's a heck of a start.
The core of my offense consists of those guys plus Aaron Judge, George Springer, and Ketel Marte, who should all be good in OBP – if they stay healthy. That's the catch with the three of them, and why they are discounted relative to what they should be able to produce. I don't have many questions about how good they'll be, so I'm willing to take the chance at a discount that they can play something like a full season.
The big question mark – and the lynchpin for my team, is Cody Bellinger. He's been awful the past two seasons, and it looked like his swing was completely broken in 2021. That's a big concern, much more so than the injuries that limited him to just 95 games last season. It's a bet on a 26-year-old former MVP who, if he can right himself, could be a legitimate five-category stud in this format.
Given that I'm already heavily invested in players who have struggled with injuries in recent years, you might argue that stacking Bellinger on top of that is inviting too much risk. Maybe so, but I don't necessarily agree with the idea that Judge, Springer, and Marte should be discounted as much as they are. Are they more likely to miss time than your average player? Probably, but predicting injuries is not exactly a science, and this is a league with no IL limits, so you aren't as limited by injuries. Besides it's not like there were obvious safe choices being drafted around them – if I didn't pick Judge, Byron Buxton would have been my next highest rated hitter, while Marcus Semien and Matt Olson were the next hitters picked – not exactly the safest picks themselves.
The better argument against my approach here isn't necessarily that I'm taking on too much risk – you always have to have some on your team, and you'll never win playing scared – but that my risk is distributed inefficiently. Pitchers are inherently more unpredictable than hitters, especially outside of the first couple of rounds. If you're going to avoid early-round pitching, it means you're inherently taking on more risk with your pitching staff.
That's fine if you've got a solid base of hitters you know you can rely on. However, targeting riskier or high-variance hitters while passing on the early-round pitchers means you are leaving yourself open for things to go really wrong. If Tatis' shoulder remains an issue and Springer and Judge are forced to miss significant time, I'm really going to need my pitching to step up. And while I like Kevin Gausman and Max Fried, they're not exactly the most proven staff anchors.
I typically prefer investing in the high-end pitchers to anchor my team and then avoiding the second and third tiers, a strategy that would be even more fruitful in this format, I think. Part of the problem is, if you're picking No. 1 overall, your options at starting pitcher thin out by the time your second pick comes around – my top remaining pitchers were Jacob deGrom, Aaron Nola, Shane Beiber, and Sandy Alcantara. Not exactly the most rock-solid options, themselves.
In light of that, I think a high-variance strategy makes sense. It's fair to wonder if I wouldn't have been better off with Soto at 1.1 and then trying to find another source of speed later on, but that would have required taking a big hit in OBP with someone like Adalberto Mondesi instead of Springer or Marte, or waiting and taking Myles Straw in the 11th round instead of Willy Adames or Joey Votto. I'm not sure either of those makes my team significantly better or safer.
So, that's the squad. If they're healthy, it's going to be one of the best offenses in the league. I'll need my pitchers to step up, but between Sandoval, Tony Gonsolin, Alex Cob, and Edward Cabrera, I've got a really nice mix of upside sleepers rounding out the second half of my rotation. Innings might be a struggle all season long, but hey, no team is going to be perfect.
And here are the full results:
|PICK
|PLAYER
|POS
|TEAM
|ROUND
|DRAFTED BY
|1
|Fernando Tatis Jr.
|SS
|SD
|1
|Chris Towers
|2
|Juan Soto
|OF
|WSH
|1
|Brian Entrekin
|3
|Jose Ramirez
|3B
|CLE
|1
|Jennifer Piacenti
|4
|Trea Turner
|SS
|LAD
|1
|Jeff Boggis
|5
|Gerrit Cole
|P
|NYY
|1
|Chris Clegg
|6
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|1B
|TOR
|1
|Alex Fast
|7
|Bryce Harper
|OF
|PHI
|1
|Andy Behrens
|8
|Bo Bichette
|SS
|TOR
|1
|Steve Phillips
|9
|Shohei Ohtani
|UT
|LAA
|1
|Mike Alexander
|10
|Ronald Acuña Jr.
|OF
|ATL
|1
|Jake Ciely
|11
|Mike Trout
|OF
|LAA
|1
|Matt Truss
|12
|Corbin Burnes
|P
|MIL
|1
|Sara Sanchez
|13
|Rafael Devers
|3B
|BOS
|2
|Sara Sanchez
|14
|Mookie Betts
|OF
|LAD
|2
|Matt Truss
|15
|Kyle Tucker
|OF
|HOU
|2
|Jake Ciely
|16
|Freddie Freeman
|1B
|FA
|2
|Mike Alexander
|17
|Walker Buehler
|P
|LAD
|2
|Steve Phillips
|18
|Yordan Alvarez
|OF
|HOU
|2
|Andy Behrens
|19
|Brandon Woodruff
|P
|MIL
|2
|Alex Fast
|20
|Ozzie Albies
|2B
|ATL
|2
|Chris Clegg
|21
|Max Scherzer
|P
|NYM
|2
|Jeff Boggis
|22
|Zack Wheeler
|P
|PHI
|2
|Jennifer Piacenti
|23
|Luis Robert
|OF
|CHW
|2
|Brian Entrekin
|24
|Manny Machado
|3B
|SD
|2
|Chris Towers
|25
|Aaron Judge
|OF
|NYY
|3
|Chris Towers
|26
|Aaron Nola
|P
|PHI
|3
|Brian Entrekin
|27
|Jacob deGrom
|P
|NYM
|3
|Jennifer Piacenti
|28
|Marcus Semien
|2B
|TEX
|3
|Jeff Boggis
|29
|Matt Olson
|1B
|OAK
|3
|Chris Clegg
|30
|Starling Marte
|OF
|NYM
|3
|Alex Fast
|31
|Xander Bogaerts
|SS
|BOS
|3
|Andy Behrens
|32
|Cedric Mullins
|OF
|BAL
|3
|Steve Phillips
|33
|Shane Bieber
|P
|CLE
|3
|Mike Alexander
|34
|Teoscar Hernández
|OF
|TOR
|3
|Jake Ciely
|35
|Pete Alonso
|1B
|NYM
|3
|Matt Truss
|36
|Julio Urias
|P
|LAD
|3
|Sara Sanchez
|37
|Whit Merrifield
|2B
|KC
|4
|Sara Sanchez
|38
|Robbie Ray
|P
|SEA
|4
|Matt Truss
|39
|Trevor Story
|SS
|FA
|4
|Jake Ciely
|40
|Tim Anderson
|SS
|CHW
|4
|Mike Alexander
|41
|Byron Buxton
|OF
|MIN
|4
|Steve Phillips
|42
|Randy Arozarena
|OF
|TB
|4
|Andy Behrens
|43
|Sandy Alcantara
|P
|MIA
|4
|Alex Fast
|44
|Lucas Giolito
|P
|CHW
|4
|Chris Clegg
|45
|Austin Riley
|3B
|ATL
|4
|Jeff Boggis
|46
|Salvador Perez
|C
|KC
|4
|Jennifer Piacenti
|47
|J.T. Realmuto
|C
|PHI
|4
|Brian Entrekin
|48
|Kevin Gausman
|P
|TOR
|4
|Chris Towers
|49
|George Springer
|OF
|TOR
|5
|Chris Towers
|50
|Jose Berrios
|P
|TOR
|5
|Brian Entrekin
|51
|Jose Altuve
|2B
|HOU
|5
|Jennifer Piacenti
|52
|Paul Goldschmidt
|1B
|STL
|5
|Jeff Boggis
|53
|Will Smith
|C
|LAD
|5
|Chris Clegg
|54
|Francisco Lindor
|SS
|NYM
|5
|Alex Fast
|55
|José Abreu
|1B
|CHW
|5
|Andy Behrens
|56
|Liam Hendriks
|P
|CHW
|5
|Steve Phillips
|57
|Josh Hader
|P
|MIL
|5
|Mike Alexander
|58
|Brandon Lowe
|2B
|TB
|5
|Jake Ciely
|59
|Tyler O'Neill
|OF
|STL
|5
|Matt Truss
|60
|Wander Franco
|SS
|TB
|5
|Sara Sanchez
|61
|Nick Castellanos
|OF
|FA
|6
|Sara Sanchez
|62
|Adalberto Mondesi
|3B
|KC
|6
|Matt Truss
|63
|Logan Webb
|P
|SF
|6
|Jake Ciely
|64
|Eloy Jiménez
|OF
|CHW
|6
|Mike Alexander
|65
|Freddy Peralta
|P
|MIL
|6
|Steve Phillips
|66
|Alex Bregman
|3B
|HOU
|6
|Andy Behrens
|67
|Joey Gallo
|OF
|NYY
|6
|Alex Fast
|68
|Joe Musgrove
|P
|SD
|6
|Chris Clegg
|69
|Javier Baez
|MI
|DET
|6
|Jeff Boggis
|70
|Corey Seager
|SS
|TEX
|6
|Jennifer Piacenti
|71
|Jonathan India
|2B
|CIN
|6
|Brian Entrekin
|72
|Ketel Marte
|2B
|ARI
|6
|Chris Towers
|73
|Max Fried
|P
|ATL
|7
|Chris Towers
|74
|Lance Lynn
|P
|CHW
|7
|Brian Entrekin
|75
|J.D. Martinez
|OF
|BOS
|7
|Jennifer Piacenti
|76
|Aroldis Chapman
|P
|NYY
|7
|Jeff Boggis
|77
|Christian Yelich
|OF
|MIL
|7
|Chris Clegg
|78
|Yasmani Grandal
|C
|CHW
|7
|Alex Fast
|79
|Jazz Chisholm Jr.
|2B
|MIA
|7
|Andy Behrens
|80
|Nolan Arenado
|3B
|STL
|7
|Steve Phillips
|81
|Giancarlo Stanton
|OF
|NYY
|7
|Mike Alexander
|82
|Jared Walsh
|1B
|LAA
|7
|Jake Ciely
|83
|Kyle Muller
|P
|ATL
|7
|Matt Truss
|84
|Emmanuel Clase
|P
|CLE
|7
|Sara Sanchez
|85
|Willson Contreras
|C
|CHC
|8
|Sara Sanchez
|86
|Daulton Varsho
|C
|ARI
|8
|Matt Truss
|87
|Dylan Cease
|P
|CHW
|8
|Jake Ciely
|88
|Jack Flaherty
|P
|STL
|8
|Mike Alexander
|89
|Chris Sale
|P
|BOS
|8
|Steve Phillips
|90
|Tommy Edman
|MI
|STL
|8
|Andy Behrens
|91
|Max Muncy
|MI
|LAD
|8
|Alex Fast
|92
|Bryan Reynolds
|OF
|PIT
|8
|Chris Clegg
|93
|Luis Castillo
|P
|CIN
|8
|Jeff Boggis
|94
|Charlie Morton
|P
|ATL
|8
|Jennifer Piacenti
|95
|Jesse Winker
|OF
|CIN
|8
|Brian Entrekin
|96
|Cody Bellinger
|OF
|LAD
|8
|Chris Towers
|97
|Raisel Iglesias
|P
|LAA
|9
|Chris Towers
|98
|Dansby Swanson
|SS
|ATL
|9
|Brian Entrekin
|99
|Carlos Correa
|MI
|FA
|9
|Jennifer Piacenti
|100
|Frankie Montas
|P
|OAK
|9
|Jeff Boggis
|101
|Kris Bryant
|3B
|FA
|9
|Chris Clegg
|102
|Jorge Polanco
|2B
|MIN
|9
|Alex Fast
|103
|Anthony Rendon
|CI
|LAA
|9
|Andy Behrens
|104
|Yu Darvish
|P
|SD
|9
|Steve Phillips
|105
|Trevor Rogers
|P
|MIA
|9
|Mike Alexander
|106
|Edwin Diaz
|P
|NYM
|9
|Jake Ciely
|107
|Gleyber Torres
|SS
|NYY
|9
|Matt Truss
|108
|Kyle Schwarber
|OF
|FA
|9
|Sara Sanchez
|109
|Ryan Pressly
|P
|HOU
|10
|Sara Sanchez
|110
|Rhys Hoskins
|CI
|PHI
|10
|Matt Truss
|111
|Shane McClanahan
|P
|TB
|10
|Jake Ciely
|112
|Bobby Witt Jr.
|MI
|KC
|10
|Mike Alexander
|113
|DJ LeMahieu
|2B
|NYY
|10
|Steve Phillips
|114
|Tyler Stephenson
|C
|CIN
|10
|Andy Behrens
|115
|Pablo Lopez
|P
|MIA
|10
|Alex Fast
|116
|Trent Grisham
|OF
|SD
|10
|Chris Clegg
|117
|Alek Manoah
|P
|TOR
|10
|Jeff Boggis
|118
|Justin Verlander
|P
|HOU
|10
|Jennifer Piacenti
|119
|Nathan Eovaldi
|P
|BOS
|10
|Brian Entrekin
|120
|Willy Adames
|MI
|MIL
|10
|Chris Towers
|121
|Joey Votto
|1B
|CIN
|11
|Chris Towers
|122
|Jake Cronenworth
|CI
|SD
|11
|Brian Entrekin
|123
|Kenley Jansen
|P
|FA
|11
|Jennifer Piacenti
|124
|Franmil Reyes
|UT
|CLE
|11
|Jeff Boggis
|125
|Tyler Mahle
|P
|CIN
|11
|Chris Clegg
|126
|Mitch Haniger
|OF
|SEA
|11
|Alex Fast
|127
|Chris Bassitt
|P
|OAK
|11
|Andy Behrens
|128
|C.J. Cron
|1B
|COL
|11
|Steve Phillips
|129
|Jarred Kelenic
|OF
|SEA
|11
|Mike Alexander
|130
|Mitch Garver
|C
|MIN
|11
|Jake Ciely
|131
|Will Smith
|P
|ATL
|11
|Chris Clegg
|132
|Josh Bell
|1B
|WSH
|11
|Sara Sanchez
|133
|Dylan Carlson
|OF
|STL
|12
|Sara Sanchez
|134
|Sean Manaea
|P
|OAK
|12
|Matt Truss
|135
|Justin Turner
|3B
|LAD
|12
|Jake Ciely
|136
|Austin Meadows
|OF
|TB
|12
|Mike Alexander
|137
|Gary Sanchez
|C
|NYY
|12
|Steve Phillips
|138
|Ian Anderson
|P
|ATL
|12
|Andy Behrens
|139
|Carlos Rodon
|P
|FA
|12
|Alex Fast
|140
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|P
|DET
|12
|Chris Clegg
|141
|Yoan Moncada
|CI
|CHW
|12
|Jeff Boggis
|142
|Myles Straw
|OF
|CLE
|12
|Jennifer Piacenti
|143
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
|OF
|TOR
|12
|Brian Entrekin
|144
|Blake Snell
|P
|SD
|12
|Chris Towers
|145
|Nelson Cruz
|UT
|FA
|13
|Chris Towers
|146
|Giovanny Gallegos
|P
|STL
|13
|Brian Entrekin
|147
|Jorge Soler
|OF
|FA
|13
|Jennifer Piacenti
|148
|Chris Taylor
|OF
|LAD
|13
|Jeff Boggis
|149
|Luis Garcia
|P
|HOU
|13
|Chris Clegg
|150
|Jordan Romano
|P
|TOR
|13
|Alex Fast
|151
|Seiya Suzuki
|OF
|FA
|13
|Andy Behrens
|152
|Blake Treinen
|P
|LAD
|13
|Steve Phillips
|153
|Ryan Mountcastle
|CI
|BAL
|13
|Mike Alexander
|154
|Zac Gallen
|P
|ARI
|13
|Jake Ciely
|155
|Ryan McMahon
|2B
|COL
|13
|Matt Truss
|156
|Matt Chapman
|CI
|OAK
|13
|Sara Sanchez
|157
|Clayton Kershaw
|P
|FA
|14
|Sara Sanchez
|158
|Framber Valdez
|P
|HOU
|14
|Matt Truss
|159
|Hunter Renfroe
|OF
|MIL
|14
|Jake Ciely
|160
|Alex Verdugo
|OF
|BOS
|14
|Mike Alexander
|161
|Adam Duvall
|OF
|ATL
|14
|Steve Phillips
|162
|Luis Severino
|P
|NYY
|14
|Andy Behrens
|163
|Josh Donaldson
|3B
|MIN
|14
|Alex Fast
|164
|Luis Urías
|SS
|MIL
|14
|Chris Clegg
|165
|Akil Baddoo
|OF
|DET
|14
|Jeff Boggis
|166
|Craig Kimbrel
|P
|CHW
|14
|Jennifer Piacenti
|167
|Corey Knebel
|P
|PHI
|14
|Brian Entrekin
|168
|Ke'Bryan Hayes
|CI
|PIT
|14
|Chris Towers
|169
|Ranger Suarez
|P
|PHI
|15
|Chris Towers
|170
|Eugenio Suárez
|3B
|CIN
|15
|Brian Entrekin
|171
|Adam Wainwright
|P
|STL
|15
|Jennifer Piacenti
|172
|Shane Baz
|P
|TB
|15
|Jeff Boggis
|173
|Marcell Ozuna
|OF
|ATL
|15
|Chris Clegg
|174
|Marcus Stroman
|P
|CHC
|15
|Alex Fast
|175
|Robbie Grossman
|OF
|DET
|15
|Andy Behrens
|176
|Brandon Belt
|UT
|SF
|15
|Steve Phillips
|177
|Ty France
|2B
|SEA
|15
|Mike Alexander
|178
|Kolten Wong
|MI
|MIL
|15
|Jake Ciely
|179
|Michael Kopech
|P
|CHW
|15
|Matt Truss
|180
|Andrew Benintendi
|OF
|KC
|15
|Sara Sanchez
|181
|Logan Gilbert
|P
|SEA
|16
|Sara Sanchez
|182
|Ian Happ
|OF
|CHC
|16
|Matt Truss
|183
|Michael Conforto
|OF
|FA
|16
|Jake Ciely
|184
|Brendan Rodgers
|2B
|COL
|16
|Mike Alexander
|185
|Julio Rodriguez
|OF
|SEA
|16
|Steve Phillips
|186
|Mike Clevinger
|P
|SD
|16
|Andy Behrens
|187
|Anthony Rizzo
|CI
|FA
|16
|Alex Fast
|188
|Harrison Bader
|OF
|STL
|16
|Chris Clegg
|189
|Adolis Garcia
|OF
|TEX
|16
|Jeff Boggis
|190
|Charlie Blackmon
|OF
|COL
|16
|Jennifer Piacenti
|191
|Alex Kirilloff
|1B
|MIN
|16
|Brian Entrekin
|192
|Andrew Vaughn
|OF
|CHW
|16
|Chris Towers
|193
|Patrick Sandoval
|P
|LAA
|17
|Chris Towers
|194
|Avisaíl García
|OF
|MIA
|17
|Brian Entrekin
|195
|Adley Rutschman
|C
|BAL
|17
|Jennifer Piacenti
|196
|Mark Canha
|OF
|NYM
|17
|Jeff Boggis
|197
|Sonny Gray
|P
|CIN
|17
|Chris Clegg
|198
|John Means
|P
|BAL
|17
|Alex Fast
|199
|Hyun Jin Ryu
|P
|TOR
|17
|Andy Behrens
|200
|Brandon Crawford
|MI
|SF
|17
|Steve Phillips
|201
|Tarik Skubal
|P
|DET
|17
|Mike Alexander
|202
|Trevor Bauer
|P
|LAD
|17
|Jake Ciely
|203
|Oneil Cruz
|MI
|PIT
|17
|Matt Truss
|204
|Gavin Lux
|MI
|LAD
|17
|Sara Sanchez
|205
|Keibert Ruiz
|C
|WSH
|18
|Sara Sanchez
|206
|Jordan Montgomery
|P
|NYY
|18
|Matt Truss
|207
|Scott Barlow
|P
|KC
|18
|Jake Ciely
|208
|Ramon Laureano
|OF
|OAK
|18
|Mike Alexander
|209
|Noah Syndergaard
|P
|LAA
|18
|Steve Phillips
|210
|Anthony DeSclafani
|P
|SF
|18
|Andy Behrens
|211
|Amed Rosario
|OF
|CLE
|18
|Alex Fast
|212
|Bobby Dalbec
|CI
|BOS
|18
|Chris Clegg
|213
|Travis d'Arnaud
|C
|ATL
|18
|Jeff Boggis
|214
|Yuli Gurriel
|1B
|HOU
|18
|Jennifer Piacenti
|215
|Jean Segura
|MI
|PHI
|18
|Brian Entrekin
|216
|Jo Adell
|OF
|LAA
|18
|Chris Towers
|217
|Alex Wood
|P
|SF
|19
|Chris Towers
|218
|Trey Mancini
|UT
|BAL
|19
|Brian Entrekin
|219
|Connor Joe
|OF
|COL
|19
|Jennifer Piacenti
|220
|Christian Vazquez
|C
|BOS
|19
|Jeff Boggis
|221
|Eduardo Escobar
|MI
|NYM
|19
|Chris Clegg
|222
|Garrett Whitlock
|P
|BOS
|19
|Alex Fast
|223
|Devin Williams
|P
|MIL
|19
|Andy Behrens
|224
|Michael Brantley
|OF
|HOU
|19
|Steve Phillips
|225
|Jose Urquidy
|P
|HOU
|19
|Mike Alexander
|226
|Camilo Doval
|P
|SF
|19
|Jake Ciely
|227
|Eddie Rosario
|OF
|FA
|19
|Matt Truss
|228
|Nathaniel Lowe
|UT
|TEX
|19
|Sara Sanchez
|229
|Jonathan Loaisiga
|P
|NYY
|20
|Sara Sanchez
|230
|James Karinchak
|P
|CLE
|20
|Matt Truss
|231
|Elias Díaz
|C
|COL
|20
|Jake Ciely
|232
|Sean Murphy
|C
|OAK
|20
|Mike Alexander
|233
|Huascar Ynoa
|P
|ATL
|20
|Steve Phillips
|234
|Luke Voit
|UT
|NYY
|20
|Andy Behrens
|235
|Carson Kelly
|C
|ARI
|20
|Alex Fast
|236
|Taylor Rogers
|P
|MIN
|20
|Chris Clegg
|237
|Mark Melancon
|P
|ARI
|20
|Jeff Boggis
|238
|AJ Pollock
|OF
|LAD
|20
|Jennifer Piacenti
|239
|Jeimer Candelario
|CI
|DET
|20
|Brian Entrekin
|240
|Tony Gonsolin
|P
|LAD
|20
|Chris Towers
|241
|Paul Sewald
|P
|SEA
|21
|Chris Towers
|242
|Omar Narváez
|C
|MIL
|21
|Brian Entrekin
|243
|Lance McCullers Jr.
|P
|HOU
|21
|Jennifer Piacenti
|244
|Miguel Sano
|1B
|MIN
|21
|Jeff Boggis
|245
|Jesus Sanchez
|UT
|MIA
|21
|Chris Clegg
|246
|Josh Rojas
|OF
|ARI
|21
|Alex Fast
|247
|Diego Castillo
|P
|SEA
|21
|Andy Behrens
|248
|Spencer Torkelson
|CI
|DET
|21
|Steve Phillips
|249
|Alejandro Kirk
|C
|TOR
|21
|Mike Alexander
|250
|Jesús Aguilar
|CI
|MIA
|21
|Jake Ciely
|251
|Brandon Nimmo
|UT
|NYM
|21
|Matt Truss
|252
|Tyler Rogers
|P
|SF
|21
|Sara Sanchez
|253
|Tanner Houck
|P
|BOS
|22
|Sara Sanchez
|254
|Carlos Carrasco
|P
|NYM
|22
|Matt Truss
|255
|Jon Gray
|P
|TEX
|22
|Jake Ciely
|256
|Alec Bohm
|3B
|PHI
|22
|Mike Alexander
|257
|Gregory Soto
|P
|DET
|22
|Steve Phillips
|258
|Zack Greinke
|P
|FA
|22
|Andy Behrens
|259
|Enrique Hernandez
|UT
|BOS
|22
|Alex Fast
|260
|Hector Neris
|P
|HOU
|22
|Chris Clegg
|261
|Tommy Pham
|OF
|FA
|22
|Jeff Boggis
|262
|Frank Schwindel
|CI
|CHC
|22
|Jennifer Piacenti
|263
|Bailey Ober
|P
|MIN
|22
|Brian Entrekin
|264
|Joey Bart
|C
|SF
|22
|Chris Towers
|265
|Jarren Duran
|OF
|BOS
|23
|Chris Towers
|266
|Lane Thomas
|OF
|WSH
|23
|Brian Entrekin
|267
|Aaron Civale
|P
|CLE
|23
|Jennifer Piacenti
|268
|German Marquez
|P
|COL
|23
|Jeff Boggis
|269
|Mike Zunino
|C
|TB
|23
|Chris Clegg
|270
|Lucas Sims
|P
|CIN
|23
|Alex Fast
|271
|Max Stassi
|C
|LAA
|23
|Andy Behrens
|272
|Patrick Wisdom
|OF
|CHC
|23
|Steve Phillips
|273
|Mike Yastrzemski
|OF
|SF
|23
|Mike Alexander
|274
|Triston McKenzie
|P
|CLE
|23
|Jake Ciely
|275
|Wil Myers
|OF
|SD
|23
|Matt Truss
|276
|Cavan Biggio
|OF
|TOR
|23
|Sara Sanchez
|277
|Kyle Hendricks
|P
|CHC
|24
|Sara Sanchez
|278
|Danny Jansen
|C
|TOR
|24
|Matt Truss
|279
|Yoshi Tsutsugo
|UT
|PIT
|24
|Jake Ciely
|280
|Luis Arraez
|3B
|MIN
|24
|Mike Alexander
|281
|Austin Nola
|C
|SD
|24
|Steve Phillips
|282
|Jonathan Villar
|SS
|FA
|24
|Andy Behrens
|283
|Aaron Ashby
|P
|MIL
|24
|Alex Fast
|284
|Jesus Luzardo
|P
|MIA
|24
|Chris Clegg
|285
|Jonathan Schoop
|2B
|DET
|24
|Jeff Boggis
|286
|Joc Pederson
|UT
|FA
|24
|Jennifer Piacenti
|287
|Max Kepler
|OF
|MIN
|24
|Brian Entrekin
|288
|Josiah Gray
|P
|WSH
|24
|Chris Towers
|289
|Jacob Stallings
|C
|MIA
|25
|Chris Towers
|290
|Cal Quantrill
|P
|CLE
|25
|Brian Entrekin
|291
|Dylan Floro
|P
|MIA
|25
|Jennifer Piacenti
|292
|David Bednar
|P
|PIT
|25
|Jeff Boggis
|293
|Andrew McCutchen
|OF
|FA
|25
|Chris Clegg
|294
|Garrett Hampson
|MI
|COL
|25
|Alex Fast
|295
|Aaron Bummer
|P
|CHW
|25
|Andy Behrens
|296
|Marco Gonzales
|P
|SEA
|25
|Steve Phillips
|297
|Zach Plesac
|P
|CLE
|25
|Mike Alexander
|298
|Riley Greene
|UT
|DET
|25
|Jake Ciely
|299
|Steven Matz
|P
|STL
|25
|Matt Truss
|300
|Luis Patino
|P
|TB
|25
|Sara Sanchez
|301
|Michael Fulmer
|P
|DET
|26
|Sara Sanchez
|302
|Pete Fairbanks
|P
|TB
|26
|Matt Truss
|303
|J.D. Davis
|3B
|NYM
|26
|Jake Ciely
|304
|Josh Staumont
|P
|KC
|26
|Mike Alexander
|305
|Bradley Zimmer
|OF
|CLE
|26
|Steve Phillips
|306
|Nick Madrigal
|2B
|CHC
|26
|Andy Behrens
|307
|Kyle Lewis
|OF
|SEA
|26
|Alex Fast
|308
|Andrew Kittredge
|P
|TB
|26
|Chris Clegg
|309
|Gio Urshela
|SS
|NYY
|26
|Jeff Boggis
|310
|Darin Ruf
|CI
|SF
|26
|Jennifer Piacenti
|311
|Matt Barnes
|P
|BOS
|26
|Brian Entrekin
|312
|Alex Cobb
|P
|SF
|26
|Chris Towers
|313
|Nicky Lopez
|SS
|KC
|27
|Chris Towers
|314
|Tyler Matzek
|P
|ATL
|27
|Brian Entrekin
|315
|Rowan Wick
|P
|CHC
|27
|Jennifer Piacenti
|316
|Austin Hays
|OF
|BAL
|27
|Jeff Boggis
|317
|Hunter Dozier
|1B
|KC
|27
|Chris Clegg
|318
|Drew Rasmussen
|P
|TB
|27
|Alex Fast
|319
|Elieser Hernandez
|P
|MIA
|27
|Andy Behrens
|320
|Joe Barlow
|P
|TEX
|27
|Steve Phillips
|321
|David Fletcher
|2B
|LAA
|27
|Mike Alexander
|322
|Keston Hiura
|1B
|MIL
|27
|Jake Ciely
|323
|Eric Hosmer
|1B
|SD
|27
|Matt Truss
|324
|Vidal Brujan
|2B
|TB
|27
|Sara Sanchez
|325
|Sixto Sanchez
|P
|MIA
|28
|Sara Sanchez
|326
|Chad Green
|P
|NYY
|28
|Matt Truss
|327
|Roansy Contreras
|P
|PIT
|28
|Jake Ciely
|328
|Emilio Pagan
|P
|SD
|28
|Mike Alexander
|329
|Jake McGee
|P
|SF
|28
|Steve Phillips
|330
|Carlos Santana
|1B
|KC
|28
|Andy Behrens
|331
|Anthony Santander
|OF
|BAL
|28
|Alex Fast
|332
|Paul DeJong
|SS
|STL
|28
|Chris Clegg
|333
|Casey Mize
|P
|DET
|28
|Jeff Boggis
|334
|Raimel Tapia
|OF
|COL
|28
|Jennifer Piacenti
|335
|Rowdy Tellez
|1B
|MIL
|28
|Brian Entrekin
|336
|Ken Giles
|P
|SEA
|28
|Chris Towers
|337
|Edward Cabrera
|P
|MIA
|29
|Chris Towers
|338
|Anthony Alford
|OF
|PIT
|29
|Brian Entrekin
|339
|Stephen Strasburg
|P
|WSH
|29
|Jennifer Piacenti
|340
|Lou Trivino
|P
|OAK
|29
|Jeff Boggis
|341
|Luke Jackson
|P
|ATL
|29
|Chris Clegg
|342
|Grayson Rodriguez
|P
|BAL
|29
|Alex Fast
|343
|Joe Ryan
|P
|MIN
|29
|Andy Behrens
|344
|Andres Gimenez
|2B
|CLE
|29
|Steve Phillips
|345
|Kyle Gibson
|P
|PHI
|29
|Mike Alexander
|346
|Mitch Keller
|P
|PIT
|29
|Jake Ciely
|347
|Jose Miranda
|2B
|MIN
|29
|Matt Truss
|348
|Abraham Toro
|3B
|SEA
|29
|Sara Sanchez