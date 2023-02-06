Among the various Fantasy Baseball draft preview content pieces we go through every preseason, sleepers are definitely the most fun to write about. Maybe it's because the stakes tend to be lower with sleepers – they are, by definition, players who shouldn't cost you very much to acquire in your drafts.

But maybe it's also because the returns on your investment can be truly massive if you hit on a few of them. You throw a few darts and one or two of them land near the bullseye and all of a sudden the whole complexion of your team changes. These are mostly low-probability hits, but there's so much variance inherent to the game of Fantasy Baseball that it's always worth making sure at least a few of your late-round picks come from a list like this.

I've got three different flavors, so to speak, of sleeper for you in my first round of picks. I've got some post-hype prospects (or recent prospects), classic late-round fliers (outside the top 250 in ADP), and then some bounce-back candidates. As we get closer to Opening Day, I'll start to whittle this list down, but I like to have a lot of dart throws at this point. Here are my favorites right now:

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Post-Hype Prospects Projections powered by Sportsline Alek Thomas CF ARI Arizona • #5 • Age: 22 Fantasy Breakdown ADP NR Roto NR Roto (OF) NR H2H NR H2H (OF) NR 2022 Stats AVG 0.231 HR 8 R 45 RBI 39 SB 4 SO 74 At this point, Thomas might be on the outside looking in for the Diamondbacks Opening Day roster, as he seems to have been surpassed in the organizational hierarchy by a couple of other young outfielders. So, he probably needs a big spring to get back into the picture – and I fully believe he has the ability to do so. Remember, this was a consensus top-40 prospect a year ago who has performed well in the upper minors (.949 OPS between Double-A and Triple-A while being young for both levels) who won't even be 23 by Opening Day. Thomas wasn't ready for the majors last season despite that success, though it's not like he was totally overwhelmed – his 18.0% strikeout rate especially serves as a solid building block even if the rest of his plate discipline numbers weren't great. Thomas could eventually be a legitimate five-category contributor for Fantasy, and he's a classic post-hype sleeper this season. Spencer Torkelson 1B DET Detroit • #20 • Age: 23 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 228 Roto NR Roto (1B) 32 H2H 281 H2H (1B) 31 2022 Stats AVG 0.203 HR 8 R 38 RBI 28 SB 0 SO 99 Torkelson was supposed to be major-league ready, but he just couldn't get going in his rookie season, and there wasn't much positive to take from it. He hit the ball relatively hard relatively consistently (90.5 mph average exit velocity, 61% hard-hit rate), but neither was enough to make up for a poor strikeout rate. Playing at a very tough home park didn't help, either – his .305 expected wOBA was nothing to write home about, but it was quite a bit better than his actual .272 mark, which would have been the fourth-worst in baseball if he qualified. The Tigers are, thankfully, moving the fences in at Comerica Park, so there should be some natural regression even if Torkelson isn't better. I'm betting he will be. C.J. Abrams SS WAS Washington • #5 • Age: 22 Fantasy Breakdown ADP NR Roto 226 Roto (SS) 22 H2H 241 H2H (SS) 21 2022 Stats AVG 0.246 HR 2 R 33 RBI 21 SB 7 SO 50 We've been talking about Abrams for a few years now, which makes it easy to forget that he's still just 22, with only 204 career games as a professional under his belt. The degree of difficulty in what he's been asked to do is incredibly high, and he predictably struggled with his aggressive assignment last season. Despite that, he has shown high-end speed and good contact skills at the major-league level and was still hitting well at the Triple-A level last season – and, notably, stole 14 bases in 38 games. I have some concerns that Abrams might be the next Victor Robles, but I think he'll be a more functional base stealer, even if the hit tool never comes around. Edward Cabrera SP MIA Miami • #27 • Age: 24 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 232 Roto 254 Roto (SP) 71 H2H 223 H2H (SP) 73 2022 Stats INN 71.2 W 6 K's 75 ERA 3.01 WHIP 1.07 At his best, Cabrera looked a lot like a young Sandy Alcantara last season. He can ramp his fastball up to the high-90s, but in typical Marlins pitcher fashion, it's the secondaries that really impress – most notably a changeup that, like Alcantara's comes in right around the MLB average fastball velocity. Opposing batters' best option last season was typically just to avoid swinging, as Cabrera's 11.3% walk rate was the biggest blemish on his record. If he can follow Alcantara's lead and get closer to an average walk rate, there's a ton of upside here with a pitcher who can get whiffs and rack up weak contact. It's an exciting profile, though it comes with serious workload concerns, as 2022 was the first time he threw more than 90 innings since 2018 – and he only got to 110.1 including the minors. MacKenzie Gore SP WAS Washington • #1 • Age: 23 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 290 Roto NR Roto (SP) 89 H2H 276 H2H (SP) 88 2022 Stats INN 70 W 4 K's 72 ERA 4.5 WHIP 1.47 Gore has a complicated delivery that, when it is working, helps him hide the ball well and helps his stuff play up. Unfortunately, it also creates pretty wide gulfs between how he looks when things are working and when they aren't, and since getting to the high minors, things haven't been working as well as often as you'd like. However, we saw flashes of how good he can be when things are going right, like when he had 57 strikeouts in 48 innings in his first nine appearances (eight starts) last season. He couldn't keep it up in the long run, and then suffered an elbow injury that ended his season, so there are a lot of red flags here. However, Gore has three secondary pitches he can get whiffs with, and a less fastball-heavy approach could help him play up a bit more consistently if he can stay healthy. Both seem like pretty big ifs at this point, but I'm willing to take a late-round dice roll on it.

Late-Round Targets Projections powered by Sportsline Joey Gallo LF MIN Minnesota • #13 • Age: 29 Fantasy Breakdown ADP NR Roto NR Roto (OF) 87 H2H NR H2H (OF) 81 2022 Stats AVG 0.16 HR 19 R 48 RBI 47 SB 3 SO 163 Gallo's time in New York was a disaster, and the Fantasy world has pretty much given up on the idea of a bounceback based on his current price. Part of the problem is, that while the limitations to defensive shifting figure to help left-handed sluggers disproportionately, Gallo's massive strikeout rate limits how much it will actually help him – he doesn't put many balls in play as it is. Still, this should be a better offensive environment, and I'm hoping to reset in Minneapolis can help him get back on track. There are always going to be limits on how much Gallo can help your team, but let's not forget, he's just a year removed from 38 homers and a .351 OBP. Wil Myers RF CIN Cincinnati • #4 • Age: 32 Fantasy Breakdown ADP NR Roto 250 Roto (OF) 58 H2H 260 H2H (OF) 63 2022 Stats AVG 0.261 HR 7 R 29 RBI 41 SB 2 SO 86 If you're looking for a candidate for this year's Brandon Drury, Myers is your guy. We're a few years removed from Myers being someone Fantasy players get excited about, and injuries will always limit his upside, but I'm thinking the move to Cincinnati's bandbox will help prop Myers up – per StatCast metrics, Myers would have had 164 homers over the past seven seasons if he played all of his games at Great American Ballpark, compared to just 124 in San Diego. Even if he gets traded midseason like Drury, Myers has more than enough time to help your lineup as a late-round pick. Braxton Garrett SP MIA Miami • #60 • Age: 25 Fantasy Breakdown ADP 214 Roto 140 Roto (OF) 32 H2H 166 H2H (OF) 37 2022 Stats INN 88 W 3 K's 90 ERA 3.58 WHIP 1.25 It's not clear Garrett has a spot in Miami's rotation at this point, which is certainly one reason to keep his price low. But, while specific injuries are impossible to predict, it doesn't take a crystal ball to predict that someone is going to get hurt for the Marlins at some point, and Garrett should be ready to step in. He proved a solid rotation option for the Marlins when pressed into action last season, striking out more than a batter per inning with good control and solid groundball rates, leading to ERA estimators that mostly backed up his solid 3.58 ERA. Garrett isn't an ace, but he proved last season his slider is a legitimate weapon (40.1% whiff rate), and it should make him an above-average starter whenever he gets the chance. Aroldis Chapman RP KC Kansas City • #54 • Age: 34 Fantasy Breakdown ADP NR Roto NR Roto (RP) 32 H2H 265 H2H (RP) 28 2022 Stats INN 36.1 S 9 K's 43 ERA 4.46 WHIP 1.43 We have no idea what Chapman's role in Kansas City's bullpen is going to be, which is why he's still going outside of the first 300 picks on average in drafts since signing. Though, of course, his miserable 2022 season is doing plenty to keep his price down, too. My thought process here is pretty simple, though: I just have a hard time seeing a player as mercurial as Chapman signing with the Royals to be a setup man. Chapman needs to be better than he was last season, and there's no guarantee he will be, of course. But he still had plenty of velocity and racked up swings and misses at a healthy (if not elite) rate. Even a small recovery in Chapman's skill set would probably make him an effective reliever, and I'm betting that's enough to make him the Royals closer.