We do a lot of mock drafts in the lead up to the Fantasy Baseball season, and those mocks give us the opportunity to get some practice reps in. But, as the calendar turns to March, the drafts are starting to matter. I finished my first real draft this week, when I took part in the annual Tout Wars 12-team mixed league draft with some other Fantasy Baseball industry folks.
It's a 12-team Rotisserie league, with a few twists. We use seven of the 10 standard scoring categories, with the following changes:
- Instead of batting average, we use on-base percentage.
- Instead of saves, we use saves-plus-holds.
- Instead of wins, we use innings pitched.
The first two of those wrinkles are pretty typical if you want to change your league settings up, but innings pitched instead of wins is a pretty significant change -- and one that does require changing your strategies a bit. You can pretty easily run away with the innings category -- and strikeouts, along with it -- but you're going to but punting S+H, and potentially damaging your ratios along the way. It's a tough balancing act, and one I've struggled with at times in this league -- last year, I did well in pitching categories except for S+H, where I finished near the bottom.
I had the fifth pick this year in a typical snake draft, and this is the squad I ended up putting together:
|1.5
|Mookie Betts, OF, LAD
|2.8
|Fernando Tatis Jr., SS, SD
|3.5
|Max Scherzer, P, NYM
|4.8
|George Springer, OF, TOR
|5.5
|Justin Verlander, P, NYM
|6.8
|Emmanuel Clase, P, CLE
|7.5
|Oneil Cruz, SS, PIT
|8.8
|Byron Buxton, OF, MIN
|9.5
|Salvador Perez, C, KC
|10.8
|Christian Walker, 1B, ARI
|11.5
|Jorge Polanco, MI, MIN
|12.8
|Nestor Cortes Jr., P, NYY
|13.5
|Chris Sale, P, BOS
|14.8
|Dustin May, P, LAD
|15.5
|Riley Greene, OF, DET
|16.8
|Jesse Winker, OF, MIL
|17.5
|Tyler Glasnow, P, TB
|18.8
|Yandy Diaz, 3B, TB
|19.5
|Grayson Rodriguez, P, BAL
|20.8
|A.J. Minter, P, ATL
|21.5
|Bryan De La Cruz, OF, MIA
|22.8
|Edward Cabrera, P, MIA
|23.5
|Brandon Drury, 3B, LAA
|24.8
|Travis d'Arnaud, C, ATL
|25.5
|James Karinchak, P, CLE
|26.8
|Oswaldo Cabrera, OF, NYY
|27.5
|Luis Garcia, 2B, WSH
|28.8
|Alex Kirilloff, OF, MIN
|29.5
|Spencer Steer, CI, CIN
I'll be honest: I was hoping Ronald Acuna would drop to me in this one. He's my top player in batting average Roto leagues, and would still be No. 2 for OBP behind Aaron Judge. Acuna is arguably underrated as a source of OBP, especially if you're expecting a bounceback in 2023, as I am. His 9.9% walk rate last season was the second-lowest of his career, and he had posted marks of 18.8% and 13.6% over the prior two seasons. He might be close to a .400 OBP guy with elite power and speed if he bounces back.
Unfortunately, Acuna went off the board a pick ahead of mine, which left me scrambling a bit. I think there is a clear top five in standard Roto leagues, with Trea Turner and Julio Rodriguez among that five, but they fall a bit short in OBP leagues – at least unless Rodriguez's plate discipline improves significantly from his 7.1% walk rate as a rookie. I ended up settling on Betts, who saw his walk rate dip to 8.6% last season but routinely puts up OBPs north of .360 most seasons. He's pretty awesome in either format, though I do think he's probably a tier short of the elites in both. That's just how the draft fell.
With my next pick, I went with the guy I'm hoping to end up with in as many Roto leagues as possible in Tatis. He'll miss the first 20 games of the season finishing off a suspension, but I think he might just be the best player in Fantasy on a per-game basis. In 2021, he was the No. 6 player in the Razzball Player Rater, despite playing just 130 games; give him Vladimir Guerrero's 161 games and he would've topped him for the No. 1 spot.
There's risk here, of course, and plenty of it. Tatis didn't play at all last season and is coming back from multiple major surgeries to his shoulder and wrist, in addition to his PED suspension. It's possible he just isn't the same guy he was prior to all those issues. Maybe he'll run less to try and stay healthy, or maybe his timing as a hitter will be off due to the time away. There's no guarantee Tatis will come back and be a superstar; if there was, he'd be a first-round pick even with the suspension.
But it's a risk I'm comfortable with. Tatis might have a higher ceiling than any player in Fantasy, with legitimate 40-homer, 30-steal potential in an incredible lineup, and if he's as good as he was prior to all of this, getting him in the second round is going to give me a huge leg up; that he'll gain outfield eligibility shortly after he returns only helps, given the relative lack of depth at that position.
That duo gives me an awesome starting point for my offense, and I kept hammering upside with the rest of my early hitters, potentially to a fault. George Springer and Byron Buxton both carry significant injury risk, if not necessarily much performance risk in my eyes. Oneil Cruz, on the other hand, is a high-variance player with a super-high ceiling – 40 homers? 30 steals? There's no question that he is physically capable of both, the question is whether he'll be able to harness those physical tools well enough to put them into game action.
And those were my next three picks. In terms of safety and security, Betts is pretty much the only sure thing I've got; Salvador Perez is relatively safe, but he's also missed significant time over the past few seasons himself, including last season with a thumb issue, and he's an OBP liability.
Which is to say, I might be taking on a bit too much volatility on offense, though that's sort of a necessity in order to build the kind of pitching staff I want to. Unlike my FBT colleagues, I'm still willing to invest multiple early-round picks in pitchers, which means I'm passing up the kind of hitters who bring both security and a high ceiling, and in order to make up for that, I often find myself taking risks with my hitters, and this draft was no exception.
But it allows me to build some pitching staffs that I truly love.
That included three pitchers in my first six picks, which is becoming pretty standard for me. I don't always take an elite reliever, and the S+H format in this league certainly makes it less of a necessity. That being said, Emmanuel Clase falling to the sixth round was a hard value to pass up, especially since, while the elite closers are somewhat less valuable in this format, the elite closers do still tend to accumulate bigger numbers; Of the top 15 in saves-plus-holds in 2022, only five had more than 10 holds.
Clase was a bit of a luxury, but it's the Max Scherzer/Justin Verlander duo that represents the key to my pitching strategy. I want two aces on my Roto teams, and it's easier to do that than ever these days when pitcher prices keep falling. While in years past, it might have cost me a second and third-round pick to get two of my top six starters, this year, you can pretty easily do it with a third and a fifth, as I did here.
Now, partially, that's because Verlander isn't necessarily being priced like a truly elite pitcher. Despite winning the Cy Young award last season, he only threw 175 innings with barely more than a strikeout per. Scherzer also only threw 145.1, and hasn't reached 180 since 2018 – though he did get to 179.1 in 30 starts in 2021, with his typically sterling ratios.
But both Scherzer and Verlander are, in my opinion, perfectly capable of getting to 180-plus innings, which is what I'm looking for from my aces. 180 is kind of the magic number that 200 used to be, and if you can get two pitchers with elite ratios on your team who reach that mark, your pitching staff is probably going to be pretty good. Scherzer and Verlander aren't the best bets to hit that threshold at this point in their careers, but in my eyes, they're better bets than the likes of Shane McClanahan or Spencer Strider, simply because they've done it before. Injuries could keep them from getting there, but injuries can happen to any pitcher. But, if Scherzer and Verlander stay healthy for 30 starts, they'll get there.
Getting that ace core gives you the flexibility to take a few more chances with the rest of your pitchers. Whether that means by focusing on high-variance pitchers or simply not investing as much in the rest of your staff. I actually don't think there's much performance risk with Nestor Cortes, Chris Sale, and Dustin May, the next three starters I chose, but I did have the flexibility to avoid investing in the position for a while – I didn't take my next starter until the 12th round when I tripled up on that trio.
I continued to roll the dice, snagging the currently injured Tyler Glasnow in the 17th, top prospect Grayson Rodriguez of the Orioles in the 19th, and then Edward Cabrera in the 22nd – one of my favorite sleepers. This is a high-upside team that could dominate ratios and strikeouts, though there are certainly some innings concerns. I'll make a point of grabbing a few more projectable types on the first waiver runs – I'll be aiming for Corey Kluber and Josiah Gray first.
It's not a perfect pitching staff, especially in a league where innings are a discrete category. I probably could have used a Miles Mikolas or Jose Berrios late in the draft to help me feel a bit more secure with my innings, because if one of Verlander or Scherzer falls short for whatever reason, things could get pretty hairy. I probably should have adjusted more to the format, knowing innings are their own category.
But, on the whole, it's a staff I'm very pleased with. I don't need too many of my upside picks to hit to have a chance to compete, thanks to those two aces anchoring things, which is the whole point. If Sale is even somewhere near his peak self (ala Verlander a year ago), this could be one of the best pitching staffs in the league. I'll probably stream some relievers throughout the year to make sure I'm competitive in S+H, and that'll be easier to do if Sale hits; I've got a lot riding on that dude's left arm (and not just in this league).
There's no team-building approach that guarantees a successful Fantasy season, of course, and this one certainly doesn't. There's plenty of risk inherent in this build, and there are some obvious shortcomings coming out of the draft, notably on the innings side for pitching and potentially with OBP on the hitting side. But every team is going to have some potential holes on it coming out of the draft – that's what free agency, trades, and, of course, a little luck, are for.
Here's who participated in the draft along with the full results:
- Matt Trussell, Razzball
- Sara Sanchez, bleedcubbieblue.com
- John Laghezza, The Athletic
- Jeff Boggis, Fantasy Football Empire
- Chris Towers, CBS Fantasy
- Andy Behrens, Yahoo Fantasy Sports
- Alex Fast, Pitcher List
- Brian Entrekin, Fantasy Pros, BaseballHQ
- Carlos Marcano, Triple Play Fantasy
- Dylan White, Baseball America
- Chris Clegg, Pitcher List
- Jen Piacenti, Sports Illustrated
|Pick
|Player
|Drafter
|1.1
|Juan Soto, OF, SD
|Trussell
|1.2
|Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE
|Sanchez
|1.3
|Aaron Judge, OF, NYY
|Laghezza
|1.4
|Ronald Acuna Jr., OF, ATL
|Boggis
|1.5
|Mookie Betts, OF, LAD
|Towers
|1.6
|Julio Rodriguez, OF, SEA
|Behrens
|1.7
|Trea Turner, SS, PHI
|Fast
|1.8
|Kyle Tucker, OF, HOU
|Entrekin
|1.9
|Mike Trout, OF, LAA
|Marcano
|1.1
|Shohei Ohtani, UT, LAA
|White
|1.11
|Freddie Freeman, 1B, LAD
|Clegg
|1.12
|Yordan Alvarez, UT, HOU
|Piacenti
|2.1
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, TOR
|Piacenti
|2.2
|Corbin Burnes, P, MIL
|Clegg
|2.3
|Gerrit Cole, P, NYY
|White
|2.4
|Aaron Nola, P, PHI
|Marcano
|2.5
|Manny Machado, 3B, SD
|Entrekin
|2.6
|Sandy Alcantara, P, MIA
|Fast
|2.7
|Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM
|Behrens
|2.8
|Fernando Tatis Jr., SS, SD
|Towers
|2.9
|Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL
|Boggis
|2.1
|Austin Riley, 3B, ATL
|Laghezza
|2.11
|Marcus Semien, 2B, TEX
|Sanchez
|2.12
|Bo Bichette, SS, TOR
|Trussell
|3.1
|Brandon Woodruff, P, MIL
|Trussell
|3.2
|Kyle Schwarber, OF, PHI
|Sanchez
|3.3
|Shane McClanahan, P, TB
|Laghezza
|3.4
|Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS
|Boggis
|3.5
|Max Scherzer, P, NYM
|Towers
|3.6
|Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU
|Behrens
|3.7
|Bobby Witt Jr., 3B, KC
|Fast
|3.8
|Matt Olson, 1B, ATL
|Entrekin
|3.9
|Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL
|Marcano
|3.1
|Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU
|White
|3.11
|J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI
|Clegg
|3.12
|Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM
|Piacenti
|4.1
|Shane Bieber, P, CLE
|Piacenti
|4.2
|Randy Arozarena, OF, TB
|Clegg
|4.3
|Daulton Varsho, OF, TOR
|White
|4.4
|Xander Bogaerts, SS, SD
|Marcano
|4.5
|Jacob deGrom, P, TEX
|Entrekin
|4.6
|Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B, MIA
|Fast
|4.7
|Corey Seager, SS, TEX
|Behrens
|4.8
|George Springer, OF, TOR
|Towers
|4.9
|J.P. Howell, P, (N/A)
|Boggis
|4.1
|Michael Harris, OF, ATL
|Laghezza
|4.11
|Spencer Strider, P, ATL
|Sanchez
|4.12
|Cedric Mullins, OF, BAL
|Trussell
|5.1
|Dansby Swanson, SS, CHC
|Trussell
|5.2
|Zack Wheeler, P, PHI
|Sanchez
|5.3
|Carlos Rodon, P, NYY
|Laghezza
|5.4
|Luis Robert, OF, CHW
|Boggis
|5.5
|Justin Verlander, P, NYM
|Towers
|5.6
|Gunnar Henderson, 3B, BAL
|Behrens
|5.7
|Luis Castillo, P, SEA
|Fast
|5.8
|Corbin Carroll, OF, ARI
|Entrekin
|5.9
|Wander Franco, SS, TB
|Marcano
|5.1
|Kevin Gausman, P, TOR
|White
|5.11
|Will Smith, C, LAD
|Clegg
|5.12
|Adolis Garcia, OF, TEX
|Piacenti
|6.1
|Framber Valdez, P, HOU
|Piacenti
|6.2
|Dylan Cease, P, CHW
|Clegg
|6.3
|Bryan Reynolds, OF, PIT
|White
|6.4
|Adley Rutschman, C, BAL
|Marcano
|6.5
|Alek Manoah, P, TOR
|Entrekin
|6.6
|Edwin Diaz, P, NYM
|Fast
|6.7
|Yu Darvish, P, SD
|Behrens
|6.8
|Emmanuel Clase, P, CLE
|Towers
|6.9
|Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL
|Boggis
|6.1
|Andres Gimenez, 2B, CLE
|Laghezza
|6.11
|Julio Urias, P, LAD
|Sanchez
|6.12
|Nathaniel Lowe, 1B, TEX
|Trussell
|7.1
|Jake McCarthy, OF, ARI
|Trussell
|7.2
|Carlos Correa, SS, MIN
|Sanchez
|7.3
|Jose Abreu, 1B, HOU
|Laghezza
|7.4
|Max Fried, P, ATL
|Boggis
|7.5
|Oneil Cruz, SS, PIT
|Towers
|7.6
|Cristian Javier, P, HOU
|Behrens
|7.7
|Rhys Hoskins, 1B, PHI
|Fast
|7.8
|Zac Gallen, P, ARI
|Entrekin
|7.9
|Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B, KC
|Marcano
|7.1
|Willy Adames, SS, MIL
|White
|7.11
|Eloy Jimenez, OF, CHW
|Clegg
|7.12
|Starling Marte, OF, NYM
|Piacenti
|8.1
|Willson Contreras, C, STL
|Piacenti
|8.2
|Tim Anderson, SS, CHW
|Clegg
|8.3
|Andres Munoz, P, SEA
|White
|8.4
|Steven Kwan, OF, CLE
|Marcano
|8.5
|Teoscar Hernandez, OF, SEA
|Entrekin
|8.6
|Tyler O'Neill, OF, STL
|Fast
|8.7
|Max Muncy, 3B, LAD
|Behrens
|8.8
|Byron Buxton, OF, MIN
|Towers
|8.9
|Giancarlo Stanton, UT, NYY
|Boggis
|8.1
|Triston McKenzie, P, CLE
|Laghezza
|8.11
|MJ Melendez, C, KC
|Sanchez
|8.12
|Robbie Ray, P, SEA
|Trussell
|9.1
|Christian Yelich, OF, MIL
|Trussell
|9.2
|Taylor Ward, OF, LAA
|Sanchez
|9.3
|Ian Happ, OF, CHC
|Laghezza
|9.4
|Tommy Edman, SS, STL
|Boggis
|9.5
|Salvador Perez, C, KC
|Towers
|9.6
|Logan Webb, P, SF
|Behrens
|9.7
|George Kirby, P, SEA
|Fast
|9.8
|Devin Williams, P, MIL
|Entrekin
|9.9
|Hunter Greene, P, CIN
|Marcano
|9.1
|Matt Chapman, 3B, TOR
|White
|9.11
|Logan Gilbert, P, SEA
|Clegg
|9.12
|Josh Hader, P, SD
|Piacenti
|10.1
|Kris Bryant, OF, COL
|Piacenti
|10.2
|Luis Severino, P, NYY
|Clegg
|10.3
|Clayton Kershaw, P, LAD
|White
|10.4
|Anthony Santander, OF, BAL
|Marcano
|10.5
|Gleyber Torres, 2B, NYY
|Entrekin
|10.6
|Sean Murphy, C, ATL
|Fast
|10.7
|Lucas Giolito, P, CHW
|Behrens
|10.8
|Christian Walker, 1B, ARI
|Towers
|10.9
|Kyle Wright, P, ATL
|Boggis
|10.1
|Jordan Romano, P, TOR
|Laghezza
|10.11
|Anthony Rizzo, 1B, NYY
|Sanchez
|10.12
|Alejandro Kirk, C, TOR
|Trussell
|11.1
|C.J. Cron, 1B, COL
|Trussell
|11.2
|William Contreras, C, MIL
|Sanchez
|11.3
|Tyler Stephenson, C, CIN
|Laghezza
|11.4
|Eugenio Suarez, 3B, SEA
|Boggis
|11.5
|Jorge Polanco, MI, MIN
|Towers
|11.6
|Brandon Nimmo, OF, NYM
|Behrens
|11.7
|Mitch Haniger, OF, SF
|Fast
|11.8
|Lance Lynn, P, CHW
|Entrekin
|11.9
|Ryan Mountcastle, 1B, BAL
|Marcano
|11.1
|Jake Cronenworth, 2B, SD
|White
|11.11
|Nick Lodolo, P, CIN
|Clegg
|11.12
|Jeremy Pena, SS, HOU
|Piacenti
|12.1
|Oscar Gonzalez, OF, CLE
|Piacenti
|12.2
|Masataka Yoshida, OF, BOS
|Clegg
|12.3
|Danny Jansen, C, TOR
|White
|12.4
|Ryan Helsley, P, STL
|Marcano
|12.5
|Rowdy Tellez, 1B, MIL
|Entrekin
|12.6
|Josh Bell, 1B, CLE
|Fast
|12.7
|Cody Bellinger, OF, CHC
|Behrens
|12.8
|Nestor Cortes Jr., P, NYY
|Towers
|12.9
|Hunter Renfroe, OF, LAA
|Boggis
|12.1
|Jonathan India, 2B, CIN
|Laghezza
|12.11
|Ryan Pressly, P, HOU
|Sanchez
|12.12
|Chris Bassitt, P, TOR
|Trussell
|13.1
|Raisel Iglesias, P, ATL
|Trussell
|13.2
|Lars Nootbaar, OF, STL
|Sanchez
|13.3
|Jesus Luzardo, P, MIA
|Laghezza
|13.4
|Blake Snell, P, SD
|Boggis
|13.5
|Chris Sale, P, BOS
|Towers
|13.6
|Andrew Vaughn, 1B, CHW
|Behrens
|13.7
|Cal Raleigh, C, SEA
|Fast
|13.8
|Thairo Estrada, 2B, SF
|Entrekin
|13.9
|Luis Garcia, P, HOU
|Marcano
|13.1
|Nick Castellanos, OF, PHI
|White
|13.11
|Jhoan Duran, P, MIN
|Clegg
|13.12
|Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB
|Piacenti
|14.1
|Wil Myers, 1B, CIN
|Piacenti
|14.2
|Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, PIT
|Clegg
|14.3
|Jordan Montgomery, P, STL
|White
|14.4
|Alec Bohm, 3B, PHI
|Marcano
|14.5
|Joe Musgrove, P, SD
|Entrekin
|14.6
|Joe Ryan, P, MIN
|Fast
|14.7
|Seiya Suzuki, OF, CHC
|Behrens
|14.8
|Dustin May, P, LAD
|Towers
|14.9
|Bryce Harper, UT, PHI
|Boggis
|14.1
|Kenley Jansen, P, BOS
|Laghezza
|14.11
|Nico Hoerner, SS, CHC
|Sanchez
|14.12
|Pablo Lopez, P, MIN
|Trussell
|15.1
|Vaughn Grissom, 2B, ATL
|Trussell
|15.2
|Jeffrey Springs, P, TB
|Sanchez
|15.3
|Andrew Benintendi, OF, CHW
|Laghezza
|15.4
|Charlie Morton, P, ATL
|Boggis
|15.5
|Riley Greene, OF, DET
|Towers
|15.6
|Freddy Peralta, P, MIL
|Behrens
|15.7
|Ramon Laureano, OF, OAK
|Fast
|15.8
|Jordan Walker, 3B, STL
|Entrekin
|15.9
|Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI
|Marcano
|15.1
|Trent Grisham, OF, SD
|White
|15.11
|J.D. Martinez, UT, LAD
|Clegg
|15.12
|Merrill Kelly, P, ARI
|Piacenti
|16.1
|Javier Baez, SS, DET
|Piacenti
|16.2
|Ty France, 1B, SEA
|Clegg
|16.3
|Drew Rasmussen, P, TB
|White
|16.4
|Joey Meneses, OF, WSH
|Marcano
|16.5
|Amed Rosario, SS, CLE
|Entrekin
|16.6
|Ryan McMahon, 3B, COL
|Fast
|16.7
|Keibert Ruiz, C, WSH
|Behrens
|16.8
|Jesse Winker, OF, MIL
|Towers
|16.9
|Brady Singer, P, KC
|Boggis
|16.1
|Reid Detmers, P, LAA
|Laghezza
|16.11
|Jeff McNeil, 2B, NYM
|Sanchez
|16.12
|Kodai Senga, P, NYM
|Trussell
|17.1
|Jose Miranda, 1B, MIN
|Trussell
|17.2
|Alex Verdugo, OF, BOS
|Sanchez
|17.3
|Shea Langeliers, C, OAK
|Laghezza
|17.4
|Yasmani Grandal, C, CHW
|Boggis
|17.5
|Tyler Glasnow, P, TB
|Towers
|17.6
|Tony Gonsolin, P, LAD
|Behrens
|17.7
|Pete Fairbanks, P, TB
|Fast
|17.8
|Gabriel Moreno, C, ARI
|Entrekin
|17.9
|Tyler Mahle, P, MIN
|Marcano
|17.1
|Harrison Bader, OF, NYY
|White
|17.11
|Luis Urias, 3B, MIL
|Clegg
|17.12
|Anthony Rendon, 3B, LAA
|Piacenti
|18.1
|Miles Mikolas, P, STL
|Piacenti
|18.2
|Michael Conforto, OF, SF
|Clegg
|18.3
|Alex Cobb, P, SF
|White
|18.4
|Oscar Colas, OF, CHW
|Marcano
|18.5
|Felix Bautista, P, BAL
|Entrekin
|18.6
|Joey Gallo, OF, MIN
|Fast
|18.7
|Luis Arraez, 2B, MIA
|Behrens
|18.8
|Yandy Diaz, 3B, TB
|Towers
|18.9
|Whit Merrifield, 2B, TOR
|Boggis
|18.1
|Triston Casas, 1B, BOS
|Laghezza
|18.11
|Nathan Eovaldi, P, TEX
|Sanchez
|18.12
|Patrick Sandoval, P, LAA
|Trussell
|19.1
|Jorge Soler, OF, MIA
|Trussell
|19.2
|Josh Jung, 3B, TEX
|Sanchez
|19.3
|Austin Meadows, OF, DET
|Laghezza
|19.4
|Joc Pederson, OF, SF
|Boggis
|19.5
|Grayson Rodriguez, P, BAL
|Towers
|19.6
|Camilo Doval, P, SF
|Behrens
|19.7
|Jon Gray, P, TEX
|Fast
|19.8
|Justin Turner, 3B, BOS
|Entrekin
|19.9
|Jason Adam, P, TB
|Marcano
|19.1
|Andrew Heaney, P, TEX
|White
|19.11
|Hunter Brown, P, HOU
|Clegg
|19.12
|Josh Rojas, 3B, ARI
|Piacenti
|20.1
|Kendall Graveman, P, CHW
|Piacenti
|20.2
|Clay Holmes, P, NYY
|Clegg
|20.3
|Josh Naylor, 1B, CLE
|White
|20.4
|Jose Berrios, P, TOR
|Marcano
|20.5
|Christopher Morel, 2B, CHC
|Entrekin
|20.6
|Brendan Rodgers, 2B, COL
|Fast
|20.7
|Sonny Gray, P, MIN
|Behrens
|20.8
|A.J. Minter, P, ATL
|Towers
|20.9
|David Bednar, P, PIT
|Boggis
|20.1
|Trevor Rogers, P, MIA
|Laghezza
|20.11
|Sean Manaea, P, SF
|Sanchez
|20.12
|Paul Sewald, P, SEA
|Trussell
|21.1
|Zach Eflin, P, TB
|Trussell
|21.2
|Scott Barlow, P, KC
|Sanchez
|21.3
|Jarred Kelenic, OF, SEA
|Laghezza
|21.4
|Seth Brown, OF, OAK
|Boggis
|21.5
|Bryan De La Cruz, OF, MIA
|Towers
|21.6
|Christian Vazquez, C, MIN
|Behrens
|21.7
|Mark Canha, OF, NYM
|Fast
|21.8
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr., OF, ARI
|Entrekin
|21.9
|Esteury Ruiz, OF, OAK
|Marcano
|21.1
|Chris Taylor, 2B, LAD
|White
|21.11
|Miguel Vargas, UT, LAD
|Clegg
|21.12
|Adam Wainwright, P, STL
|Piacenti
|22.1
|Martin Perez, P, TEX
|Piacenti
|22.2
|Brayan Bello, P, BOS
|Clegg
|22.3
|Ezequiel Tovar, SS, COL
|White
|22.4
|Erik Swanson, P, TOR
|Marcano
|22.5
|Jake Fraley, OF, CIN
|Entrekin
|22.6
|Evan Phillips, P, LAD
|Fast
|22.7
|CJ Abrams, SS, WSH
|Behrens
|22.8
|Edward Cabrera, P, MIA
|Towers
|22.9
|Marcus Stroman, P, CHC
|Boggis
|22.1
|Bryson Stott, SS, PHI
|Laghezza
|22.11
|Alexis Diaz, P, CIN
|Sanchez
|22.12
|Jonah Heim, C, TEX
|Trussell
|23.1
|Lane Thomas, OF, WSH
|Trussell
|23.2
|Garrett Mitchell, OF, MIL
|Sanchez
|23.3
|Jameson Taillon, P, CHC
|Laghezza
|23.4
|Adalberto Mondesi, SS, BOS
|Boggis
|23.5
|Brandon Drury, 3B, LAA
|Towers
|23.6
|Hector Neris, P, HOU
|Behrens
|23.7
|Garrett Whitlock, P, BOS
|Fast
|23.8
|Giovanny Gallegos, P, STL
|Entrekin
|23.9
|Taylor Rogers, P, SF
|Marcano
|23.1
|Trevor Story, 2B, BOS
|White
|23.11
|Ha-seong Kim, SS, SD
|Clegg
|23.12
|DJ LeMahieu, 3B, NYY
|Piacenti
|24.1
|Tyler Anderson, P, LAA
|Piacenti
|24.2
|Cal Quantrill, P, CLE
|Clegg
|24.3
|Austin Hays, OF, BAL
|White
|24.4
|Mitch Keller, P, PIT
|Marcano
|24.5
|Carlos Carrasco, P, NYM
|Entrekin
|24.6
|Kenta Maeda, P, MIN
|Fast
|24.7
|Eric Lauer, P, MIL
|Behrens
|24.8
|Travis d'Arnaud, C, ATL
|Towers
|24.9
|Daniel Bard, P, COL
|Boggis
|24.1
|Noah Syndergaard, P, LAD
|Laghezza
|24.11
|Oswald Peraza, SS, NYY
|Sanchez
|24.12
|Justin Steele, P, CHC
|Trussell
|25.1
|Jose Leclerc, P, TEX
|Trussell
|25.2
|Hayden Wesneski, P, CHC
|Sanchez
|25.3
|Jean Segura, 2B, MIA
|Laghezza
|25.4
|Joey Bart, C, SF
|Boggis
|25.5
|James Karinchak, P, CLE
|Towers
|25.6
|Yoan Moncada, 3B, CHW
|Behrens
|25.7
|Brendan Donovan, 2B, STL
|Fast
|25.8
|Aaron Civale, P, CLE
|Entrekin
|25.9
|Nick Pivetta, P, BOS
|Marcano
|25.1
|Alex Wood, P, SF
|White
|25.11
|Brandon Marsh, OF, PHI
|Clegg
|25.12
|Michael Brantley, OF, HOU
|Piacenti
|26.1
|Mike Zunino, C, CLE
|Piacenti
|26.2
|Andrew Painter, P, PHI
|Clegg
|26.3
|Liam Hendriks, P, CHW
|White
|26.4
|Logan O'Hoppe, C, LAA
|Marcano
|26.5
|Isaac Paredes, 3B, TB
|Entrekin
|26.6
|Mike Yastrzemski, OF, SF
|Fast
|26.7
|Brett Baty, 3B, NYM
|Behrens
|26.8
|Oswaldo Cabrera, OF, NYY
|Towers
|26.9
|Jack Flaherty, P, STL
|Boggis
|26.1
|Kyle Bradish, P, BAL
|Laghezza
|26.11
|Jose Urquidy, P, HOU
|Sanchez
|26.12
|Randal Grichuk, OF, COL
|Trussell
|27.1
|Daniel Hudson, P, LAD
|Trussell
|27.2
|Matt Mervis, 1B, (N/A)
|Sanchez
|27.3
|Avisail Garcia, OF, MIA
|Laghezza
|27.4
|Trey Mancini, 1B, CHC
|Boggis
|27.5
|Luis Garcia, 2B, WSH
|Towers
|27.6
|Charlie Blackmon, OF, COL
|Behrens
|27.7
|Michael Kopech, P, CHW
|Fast
|27.8
|Elias Diaz, C, COL
|Entrekin
|27.9
|Jack Suwinski, OF, PIT
|Marcano
|27.1
|Andrew McCutchen, OF, PIT
|White
|27.11
|Adam Duvall, OF, BOS
|Clegg
|27.12
|Rafael Montero, P, HOU
|Piacenti
|28.1
|Spencer Torkelson, 1B, DET
|Piacenti
|28.2
|John Schreiber, P, BOS
|Clegg
|28.3
|Eduardo Rodriguez, P, DET
|White
|28.4
|Nolan Jones, OF, COL
|Marcano
|28.5
|Craig Kimbrel, P, PHI
|Entrekin
|28.6
|Kolten Wong, 2B, SEA
|Fast
|28.7
|Aaron Bummer, P, CHW
|Behrens
|28.8
|Alex Kirilloff, OF, MIN
|Towers
|28.9
|Josh Donaldson, 3B, NYY
|Boggis
|28.1
|Brandon Pfaadt, P, ARI
|Laghezza
|28.11
|Andrew Chafin, P, ARI
|Sanchez
|28.12
|Juan Yepez, OF, STL
|Trussell
|29.1
|Ross Stripling, P, SF
|Trussell
|29.2
|Taijuan Walker, P, PHI
|Sanchez
|29.3
|Clarke Schmidt, P, NYY
|Laghezza
|29.4
|Jorge Lopez, P, MIN
|Boggis
|29.5
|Spencer Steer, CI, CIN
|Towers
|29.6
|Eric Haase, C, DET
|Behrens
|29.7
|Seranthony Dominguez, P, PHI
|Fast
|29.8
|Royce Lewis, SS, MIN
|Entrekin
|29.9
|Daniel Vogelbach, UT, NYM
|Marcano
|29.1
|Alex Vesia, P, LAD
|White
|29.11
|Lance McCullers Jr., P, HOU
|Clegg
|29.12
|Chas McCormick, OF, HOU
|Piacenti