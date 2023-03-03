We do a lot of mock drafts in the lead up to the Fantasy Baseball season, and those mocks give us the opportunity to get some practice reps in. But, as the calendar turns to March, the drafts are starting to matter. I finished my first real draft this week, when I took part in the annual Tout Wars 12-team mixed league draft with some other Fantasy Baseball industry folks.

It's a 12-team Rotisserie league, with a few twists. We use seven of the 10 standard scoring categories, with the following changes:

Instead of batting average, we use on-base percentage.

Instead of saves, we use saves-plus-holds.

Instead of wins, we use innings pitched.

The first two of those wrinkles are pretty typical if you want to change your league settings up, but innings pitched instead of wins is a pretty significant change -- and one that does require changing your strategies a bit. You can pretty easily run away with the innings category -- and strikeouts, along with it -- but you're going to but punting S+H, and potentially damaging your ratios along the way. It's a tough balancing act, and one I've struggled with at times in this league -- last year, I did well in pitching categories except for S+H, where I finished near the bottom.

I had the fifth pick this year in a typical snake draft, and this is the squad I ended up putting together:

I'll be honest: I was hoping Ronald Acuna would drop to me in this one. He's my top player in batting average Roto leagues, and would still be No. 2 for OBP behind Aaron Judge. Acuna is arguably underrated as a source of OBP, especially if you're expecting a bounceback in 2023, as I am. His 9.9% walk rate last season was the second-lowest of his career, and he had posted marks of 18.8% and 13.6% over the prior two seasons. He might be close to a .400 OBP guy with elite power and speed if he bounces back.

Unfortunately, Acuna went off the board a pick ahead of mine, which left me scrambling a bit. I think there is a clear top five in standard Roto leagues, with Trea Turner and Julio Rodriguez among that five, but they fall a bit short in OBP leagues – at least unless Rodriguez's plate discipline improves significantly from his 7.1% walk rate as a rookie. I ended up settling on Betts, who saw his walk rate dip to 8.6% last season but routinely puts up OBPs north of .360 most seasons. He's pretty awesome in either format, though I do think he's probably a tier short of the elites in both. That's just how the draft fell.

With my next pick, I went with the guy I'm hoping to end up with in as many Roto leagues as possible in Tatis. He'll miss the first 20 games of the season finishing off a suspension, but I think he might just be the best player in Fantasy on a per-game basis. In 2021, he was the No. 6 player in the Razzball Player Rater, despite playing just 130 games; give him Vladimir Guerrero's 161 games and he would've topped him for the No. 1 spot.

There's risk here, of course, and plenty of it. Tatis didn't play at all last season and is coming back from multiple major surgeries to his shoulder and wrist, in addition to his PED suspension. It's possible he just isn't the same guy he was prior to all those issues. Maybe he'll run less to try and stay healthy, or maybe his timing as a hitter will be off due to the time away. There's no guarantee Tatis will come back and be a superstar; if there was, he'd be a first-round pick even with the suspension.

But it's a risk I'm comfortable with. Tatis might have a higher ceiling than any player in Fantasy, with legitimate 40-homer, 30-steal potential in an incredible lineup, and if he's as good as he was prior to all of this, getting him in the second round is going to give me a huge leg up; that he'll gain outfield eligibility shortly after he returns only helps, given the relative lack of depth at that position.

That duo gives me an awesome starting point for my offense, and I kept hammering upside with the rest of my early hitters, potentially to a fault. George Springer and Byron Buxton both carry significant injury risk, if not necessarily much performance risk in my eyes. Oneil Cruz, on the other hand, is a high-variance player with a super-high ceiling – 40 homers? 30 steals? There's no question that he is physically capable of both, the question is whether he'll be able to harness those physical tools well enough to put them into game action.

And those were my next three picks. In terms of safety and security, Betts is pretty much the only sure thing I've got; Salvador Perez is relatively safe, but he's also missed significant time over the past few seasons himself, including last season with a thumb issue, and he's an OBP liability.

Which is to say, I might be taking on a bit too much volatility on offense, though that's sort of a necessity in order to build the kind of pitching staff I want to. Unlike my FBT colleagues, I'm still willing to invest multiple early-round picks in pitchers, which means I'm passing up the kind of hitters who bring both security and a high ceiling, and in order to make up for that, I often find myself taking risks with my hitters, and this draft was no exception.

But it allows me to build some pitching staffs that I truly love.

That included three pitchers in my first six picks, which is becoming pretty standard for me. I don't always take an elite reliever, and the S+H format in this league certainly makes it less of a necessity. That being said, Emmanuel Clase falling to the sixth round was a hard value to pass up, especially since, while the elite closers are somewhat less valuable in this format, the elite closers do still tend to accumulate bigger numbers; Of the top 15 in saves-plus-holds in 2022, only five had more than 10 holds.

Clase was a bit of a luxury, but it's the Max Scherzer/Justin Verlander duo that represents the key to my pitching strategy. I want two aces on my Roto teams, and it's easier to do that than ever these days when pitcher prices keep falling. While in years past, it might have cost me a second and third-round pick to get two of my top six starters, this year, you can pretty easily do it with a third and a fifth, as I did here.

Now, partially, that's because Verlander isn't necessarily being priced like a truly elite pitcher. Despite winning the Cy Young award last season, he only threw 175 innings with barely more than a strikeout per. Scherzer also only threw 145.1, and hasn't reached 180 since 2018 – though he did get to 179.1 in 30 starts in 2021, with his typically sterling ratios.

But both Scherzer and Verlander are, in my opinion, perfectly capable of getting to 180-plus innings, which is what I'm looking for from my aces. 180 is kind of the magic number that 200 used to be, and if you can get two pitchers with elite ratios on your team who reach that mark, your pitching staff is probably going to be pretty good. Scherzer and Verlander aren't the best bets to hit that threshold at this point in their careers, but in my eyes, they're better bets than the likes of Shane McClanahan or Spencer Strider, simply because they've done it before. Injuries could keep them from getting there, but injuries can happen to any pitcher. But, if Scherzer and Verlander stay healthy for 30 starts, they'll get there.

Getting that ace core gives you the flexibility to take a few more chances with the rest of your pitchers. Whether that means by focusing on high-variance pitchers or simply not investing as much in the rest of your staff. I actually don't think there's much performance risk with Nestor Cortes, Chris Sale, and Dustin May, the next three starters I chose, but I did have the flexibility to avoid investing in the position for a while – I didn't take my next starter until the 12th round when I tripled up on that trio.

I continued to roll the dice, snagging the currently injured Tyler Glasnow in the 17th, top prospect Grayson Rodriguez of the Orioles in the 19th, and then Edward Cabrera in the 22nd – one of my favorite sleepers. This is a high-upside team that could dominate ratios and strikeouts, though there are certainly some innings concerns. I'll make a point of grabbing a few more projectable types on the first waiver runs – I'll be aiming for Corey Kluber and Josiah Gray first.

It's not a perfect pitching staff, especially in a league where innings are a discrete category. I probably could have used a Miles Mikolas or Jose Berrios late in the draft to help me feel a bit more secure with my innings, because if one of Verlander or Scherzer falls short for whatever reason, things could get pretty hairy. I probably should have adjusted more to the format, knowing innings are their own category.

But, on the whole, it's a staff I'm very pleased with. I don't need too many of my upside picks to hit to have a chance to compete, thanks to those two aces anchoring things, which is the whole point. If Sale is even somewhere near his peak self (ala Verlander a year ago), this could be one of the best pitching staffs in the league. I'll probably stream some relievers throughout the year to make sure I'm competitive in S+H, and that'll be easier to do if Sale hits; I've got a lot riding on that dude's left arm (and not just in this league).

There's no team-building approach that guarantees a successful Fantasy season, of course, and this one certainly doesn't. There's plenty of risk inherent in this build, and there are some obvious shortcomings coming out of the draft, notably on the innings side for pitching and potentially with OBP on the hitting side. But every team is going to have some potential holes on it coming out of the draft – that's what free agency, trades, and, of course, a little luck, are for.

Here's who participated in the draft along with the full results:

Matt Trussell, Razzball Sara Sanchez, bleedcubbieblue.com John Laghezza, The Athletic Jeff Boggis, Fantasy Football Empire Chris Towers, CBS Fantasy Andy Behrens, Yahoo Fantasy Sports Alex Fast, Pitcher List Brian Entrekin, Fantasy Pros, BaseballHQ Carlos Marcano, Triple Play Fantasy Dylan White, Baseball America Chris Clegg, Pitcher List Jen Piacenti, Sports Illustrated