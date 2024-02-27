Most of the drafts you've seen on the CBS Sports Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep page to this point have been mock drafts. That's starting to change as the calendar turns to March and we start to play for keeps. The latest real league draft we're featuring is for the industry experts league Tout Wars, which I took part in on the afternoon of Feb. 27.
This is a 15-team Roto league (it had been a 12-teamer in the past), with 10 categories, with on-base percentage instead of batting average on the hitting side, and innings pitched instead of wins and holds-plus-saves instead of just saves. It's a unique twist on the standard 5x5 format, one that makes the league look a bit more like a standard H2H points league, actually, in that it rewards walks in addition to hits, and rewards volume on the pitching side.
But that combination of IP and S+H as a category does create some interesting strategy questions. Because, while S+H does have a democratizing effect on the relief pitcher landscape, it's not perfectly even. There are about twice as many holds around the league as saves in any given season, but the holds leaders tend to max out around 30, while the highest-end closers tend to be closer to 40. Emmanuel Clase led the league with 44 saves last season, while Yennier Cano and Hector Neris tied for the league-lead with 31 holds.
Which means, you can eschew the high-end closers if you like, but you might need three relievers in your lineup at all times to keep pace, which will inevitably put you behind the innings pace of your competition. Last season in this league, only three teams managed to be top-six in both innings and holds. It creates a unique balance, and one that is tough to strike.
And I'm not sure I pulled it off in this draft. Here's what my team looks like picking from third overall:
My Team
|Round
|Pick
|Ovr Pick
|Player, Pos, Team
|Drafter
|1
|3
|3
|Juan Soto, OF, NYY
|Chris Towers
|2
|13
|28
|Luis Castillo, P, SEA
|Chris Towers
|3
|3
|33
|Corey Seager, SS, TEX
|Chris Towers
|4
|13
|58
|Bo Bichette, SS, TOR
|Chris Towers
|5
|3
|63
|Max Fried, P, ATL
|Chris Towers
|6
|13
|88
|Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI
|Chris Towers
|7
|3
|93
|Josh Lowe, OF, TB
|Chris Towers
|8
|13
|118
|Nick Castellanos, OF, PHI
|Chris Towers
|9
|3
|123
|Jarren Duran, OF, BOS
|Chris Towers
|10
|13
|148
|Josh Jung, 3B, TEX
|Chris Towers
|11
|3
|153
|Kodai Senga, P, NYM
|Chris Towers
|12
|13
|178
|Gavin Williams, P, CLE
|Chris Towers
|13
|3
|183
|Ryan Helsley, P, STL
|Chris Towers
|14
|13
|208
|Pete Fairbanks, P, TB
|Chris Towers
|15
|3
|213
|Nestor Cortes Jr., P, NYY
|Chris Towers
|16
|13
|238
|Jung Hoo Lee, OF, SF
|Chris Towers
|17
|3
|243
|Henry Davis, UT, PIT
|Chris Towers
|18
|13
|268
|Jason Adam, P, TB
|Chris Towers
|19
|3
|273
|Luis Severino, P, NYM
|Chris Towers
|20
|13
|298
|Ty France, 1B, SEA
|Chris Towers
|21
|3
|303
|Tim Anderson, SS, MIA
|Chris Towers
|22
|13
|328
|Michael Busch, UT, CHC
|Chris Towers
|23
|3
|333
|Edward Cabrera, P, MIA
|Chris Towers
|24
|13
|358
|Nolan Schanuel, 1B, LAA
|Chris Towers
|25
|3
|363
|Aaron Ashby, P, MIL
|Chris Towers
|26
|13
|388
|Travis d'Arnaud, C, ATL
|Chris Towers
|27
|3
|393
|Yariel Rodriguez, P, TOR
|Chris Towers
|28
|13
|418
|Tyler Soderstrom, C, OAK
|Chris Towers
|29
|3
|423
|Jose Caballero, 2B, TB
|Chris Towers
We'll look at the hitting side of things first, because I think that's by far the strongest part of my team. Juan Soto and Aaron Judge were my top choices at the third pick, assuming Ronald Acuña was already off the board, as he should be in every league regardless of format. And I had my pick of Soto and Judge after Spencer Strider went second overall, leaving what I thought was a pretty tough choice; both are elite OBP hitters, with Soto perhaps a tick better while bringing a bit more speed to the table; Judge has the clear edge in power.
I opted for Soto at No. 3 and then was surprised to watch Judge fall to No. 8. Presumably for the same reason I ended up with Soto: There are enough questions about Judge's health to demand a downgrade for most drafters. I still would have taken Judge ahead of the likes of Julio Rodriguez and Kyle Tucker, neither of whom gives you a truly high-end OBP, but if you want to prioritize speed even in an OBP league, that makes some sense.
Having Soto as my base allowed me to take a few lower-OBP hitters like Bo Bichetter, Josh Lowe, and Nick Castellanos and still feel good about where I stood in that category. Using the ATC projections system, my starting lineup is projected for a .341 mark, which would have put me in contention for a top-two finish last season (in a shallower, 12-team format!), and I'm in pretty good shape in the key power and run production categories.
Where I might be a bit weak is stolen bases. I pushed Joshua Lower and Jarren Duran up my board a bit to try to lock in some more speed from my outfield, and that's what you're going to face if you pass on Rodriguez, Bobby Witt, or Corbin Carroll. In an OBP league, I think that's still a viable option, but with Judge projected for perhaps 15-20 more homers than Soto, if he stays healthy I'm going to regret passing on him.
But overall, I think it's a very good offense. And it should be – eight of my first 10 picks were on the offensive side! I got a few mid-round targets I really like, like Jung Hoo Lee (he could be excellent in OBP) and Henry Davis, who will slot into one of my catcher spots once he's eligible after the first week of the season.
And Nolan Schanuel could be a cheat code in an OBP format – he might not hit for much power, but he walked 41 times in 51 games after the Angels selected him in the first round last season. He should absolutely be on your late-round radar in any OBP league.
Of course, I had to sacrifice pitching to build an offense I feel really good about, and that's where I think my strategy might have gone sideways. I feel pretty good about Luis Castillo as my SP1, but Max Fried carries enough workload concerns to be an iffy pick in a league where IP matters directly. And, unfortunately, I didn't do much to shore things up from there.
My next pitcher didn't come off the board until the 11th round, and it was Kodai Senga … who is likely to pitch every sixth day even when healthy, and he isn't currently healthy after being shut down from throwing with a shoulder injury early in spring. In a best-case scenario, he could potentially still be back by late April, but you shouldn't bet on best-case scenarios happening every time. I like Gavin Williams as a sleeper, and at least for a young pitcher, he doesn't have huge innings concerns, having thrown 142.1 last season. But he's still a young pitcher, one with enough command concerns that I can't just project him for 180 good innings yet. And he's probably my third-best bet in that category!
I did snag a couple of closers in the 13th and 14th rounds, but both come with significant injury question marks of their own. Useful relievers are relatively easy to find on waivers in a S+H league, and I do at least have Jason Adam, Pete Fairbanks' likeliest closer backup in Tampa if things go sideways for him. But if both Helsley and Fairbanks get hurt, I'll likely find myself struggling to make up ground in S+H on top of my already likely IP struggles.
The thing you have to keep in mind whenever you draft, of course, is that the team you draft isn't the team you're going to play out. I'm already preparing to cut one of Travis d'Arnaud, Tyler Soderstrom or Jose Caballero early on if they aren't getting the playing time I hope early on, and there will be plenty of turnover beyond that. And, if Luis Severino manages to stay healthy and fixes the pitch-tipping issues that he struggled with last season, my biggest weakness could suddenly look like a relative strength. I also like the upside of both Edward Cabrera and Aaron Ashby on my bench – assuming they lock up rotation spots for the Marlins and Brewers, of course.
And, no matter what approach you take on Draft Day, you're going to have a weakness somewhere, especially in a 15-team league. Coming out of the draft with an obvious weakness at least has the added benefit of giving you clarity in how you need to approach the waiver wire early on; I can probably skip out on flash-in-the-pan hitter types and just focus on trying to acquire more useful starters. There's value in that.
But I know it's not a perfect team. I know there are holes I'll need to fill as the season goes on. But I think this team can certainly compete. Here's what the competition looks like:
Full results
|Round
|Pick
|Ov Pick
|Player, Pos, Team
|Drafter
|1
|1
|1
|Ronald Acuna Jr., OF, ATL
|Matt Trussell
|1
|2
|2
|Spencer Strider, P, ATL
|Sara Sanchez
|1
|3
|3
|Juan Soto, OF, NYY
|Chris Towers
|1
|4
|4
|Julio Rodriguez, OF, SEA
|Jeff Boggis
|1
|5
|5
|Mookie Betts, OF, LAD
|Chris Clegg
|1
|6
|6
|Kyle Tucker, OF, HOU
|Zach Steinhorn
|1
|7
|7
|Fernando Tatis Jr., OF, SD
|Carlos Marcano
|1
|8
|8
|Aaron Judge, OF, NYY
|John Laghezza
|1
|9
|9
|Yordan Alvarez, OF, HOU
|Derek VanRiper
|1
|10
|10
|Freddie Freeman, 1B, LAD
|Joe Orrico
|1
|11
|11
|Shohei Ohtani, UT, LAD
|Ray Flowers
|1
|12
|12
|Bryce Harper, 1B, PHI
|Matt Cederholm
|1
|13
|13
|Gerrit Cole, P, NYY
|Ryan Boyer
|1
|14
|14
|Bobby Witt Jr., UT, KC
|Geoff Pontes
|1
|15
|15
|Corbin Carroll, OF, ARI
|CJ Kaltenbach
|2
|1
|16
|Matt Olson, 1B, ATL
|CJ Kaltenbach
|2
|2
|17
|Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLE
|Geoff Pontes
|2
|3
|18
|Austin Riley, 3B, ATL
|Ryan Boyer
|2
|4
|19
|Pete Alonso, 1B, NYM
|Matt Cederholm
|2
|5
|20
|Trea Turner, SS, PHI
|Ray Flowers
|2
|6
|21
|Kevin Gausman, P, TOR
|Joe Orrico
|2
|7
|22
|Corbin Burnes, P, BAL
|Derek VanRiper
|2
|8
|23
|Zack Wheeler, P, PHI
|John Laghezza
|2
|9
|24
|Kyle Schwarber, OF, PHI
|Carlos Marcano
|2
|10
|25
|Rafael Devers, 3B, BOS
|Zach Steinhorn
|2
|11
|26
|Pablo Lopez, P, MIN
|Chris Clegg
|2
|12
|27
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, TOR
|Jeff Boggis
|2
|13
|28
|Luis Castillo, P, SEA
|Chris Towers
|2
|14
|29
|Marcus Semien, 2B, TEX
|Sara Sanchez
|2
|15
|30
|Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATL
|Matt Trussell
|3
|1
|31
|George Kirby, P, SEA
|Matt Trussell
|3
|2
|32
|Francisco Lindor, SS, NYM
|Sara Sanchez
|3
|3
|33
|Corey Seager, SS, TEX
|Chris Towers
|3
|4
|34
|Zac Gallen, P, ARI
|Jeff Boggis
|3
|5
|35
|Gunnar Henderson, 3B, BAL
|Chris Clegg
|3
|6
|36
|Logan Webb, P, SF
|Zach Steinhorn
|3
|7
|37
|Aaron Nola, P, PHI
|Carlos Marcano
|3
|8
|38
|Luis Robert Jr., OF, CHW
|John Laghezza
|3
|9
|39
|Elly De La Cruz, SS, CIN
|Derek VanRiper
|3
|10
|40
|Jose Altuve, 2B, HOU
|Joe Orrico
|3
|11
|41
|Framber Valdez, P, HOU
|Ray Flowers
|3
|12
|42
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto, P, LAD
|Matt Cederholm
|3
|13
|43
|Adley Rutschman, C, BAL
|Ryan Boyer
|3
|14
|44
|Tarik Skubal, P, DET
|Geoff Pontes
|3
|15
|45
|Freddy Peralta, P, MIL
|CJ Kaltenbach
|4
|1
|46
|Logan Gilbert, P, SEA
|CJ Kaltenbach
|4
|2
|47
|Mike Trout, OF, LAA
|Geoff Pontes
|4
|3
|48
|Michael Harris II, OF, ATL
|Ryan Boyer
|4
|4
|49
|Randy Arozarena, OF, TB
|Matt Cederholm
|4
|5
|50
|Alex Bregman, 3B, HOU
|Ray Flowers
|4
|6
|51
|Tyler Glasnow, P, LAD
|Joe Orrico
|4
|7
|52
|Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STL
|Derek VanRiper
|4
|8
|53
|Royce Lewis, UT, MIN
|John Laghezza
|4
|9
|54
|Will Smith, C, LAD
|Carlos Marcano
|4
|10
|55
|Nico Hoerner, 2B, CHC
|Zach Steinhorn
|4
|11
|56
|Christian Yelich, OF, MIL
|Chris Clegg
|4
|12
|57
|Adolis Garcia, OF, TEX
|Jeff Boggis
|4
|13
|58
|Bo Bichette, SS, TOR
|Chris Towers
|4
|14
|59
|Manny Machado, 3B, SD
|Sara Sanchez
|4
|15
|60
|Nolan Jones, OF, COL
|Matt Trussell
|5
|1
|61
|Cody Bellinger, 1B, CHC
|Matt Trussell
|5
|2
|62
|Justin Steele, P, CHC
|Sara Sanchez
|5
|3
|63
|Max Fried, P, ATL
|Chris Towers
|5
|4
|64
|Blake Snell, P, (N/A)
|Jeff Boggis
|5
|5
|65
|Jesus Luzardo, P, MIA
|Chris Clegg
|5
|6
|66
|Bryan Reynolds, OF, PIT
|Zach Steinhorn
|5
|7
|67
|Gleyber Torres, 2B, NYY
|Carlos Marcano
|5
|8
|68
|Grayson Rodriguez, P, BAL
|John Laghezza
|5
|9
|69
|William Contreras, C, MIL
|Derek VanRiper
|5
|10
|70
|Jazz Chisholm Jr., OF, MIA
|Joe Orrico
|5
|11
|71
|Joe Ryan, P, MIN
|Ray Flowers
|5
|12
|72
|Matt McLain, SS, CIN
|Matt Cederholm
|5
|13
|73
|Eury Perez, P, MIA
|Ryan Boyer
|5
|14
|74
|Bobby Miller, P, LAD
|Geoff Pontes
|5
|15
|75
|CJ Abrams, SS, WSH
|CJ Kaltenbach
|6
|1
|76
|Triston Casas, 1B, BOS
|CJ Kaltenbach
|6
|2
|77
|Zach Eflin, P, TB
|Geoff Pontes
|6
|3
|78
|Evan Carter, OF, TEX
|Ryan Boyer
|6
|4
|79
|Cole Ragans, P, KC
|Matt Cederholm
|6
|5
|80
|Yandy Diaz, 1B, TB
|Ray Flowers
|6
|6
|81
|Oneil Cruz, SS, PIT
|Joe Orrico
|6
|7
|82
|Joe Musgrove, P, SD
|Derek VanRiper
|6
|8
|83
|Ha-seong Kim, SS, SD
|John Laghezza
|6
|9
|84
|Seiya Suzuki, OF, CHC
|Carlos Marcano
|6
|10
|85
|Tanner Bibee, P, CLE
|Zach Steinhorn
|6
|11
|86
|Xander Bogaerts, SS, SD
|Chris Clegg
|6
|12
|87
|Christian Walker, 1B, ARI
|Jeff Boggis
|6
|13
|88
|Ketel Marte, 2B, ARI
|Chris Towers
|6
|14
|89
|Spencer Steer, 1B, CIN
|Sara Sanchez
|6
|15
|90
|Nolan Arenado, 3B, STL
|Matt Trussell
|7
|1
|91
|Dansby Swanson, SS, CHC
|Matt Trussell
|7
|2
|92
|J.T. Realmuto, C, PHI
|Sara Sanchez
|7
|3
|93
|Josh Lowe, OF, TB
|Chris Towers
|7
|4
|94
|Max Muncy, 3B, LAD
|Jeff Boggis
|7
|5
|95
|Jordan Walker, OF, STL
|Chris Clegg
|7
|6
|96
|Devin Williams, P, MIL
|Zach Steinhorn
|7
|7
|97
|Josh Hader, P, HOU
|Carlos Marcano
|7
|8
|98
|Edwin Diaz, P, NYM
|John Laghezza
|7
|9
|99
|Hunter Greene, P, CIN
|Derek VanRiper
|7
|10
|100
|Jhoan Duran, P, MIN
|Joe Orrico
|7
|11
|101
|Riley Greene, OF, DET
|Ray Flowers
|7
|12
|102
|Emmanuel Clase, P, CLE
|Matt Cederholm
|7
|13
|103
|Dylan Cease, P, CHW
|Ryan Boyer
|7
|14
|104
|Spencer Torkelson, 1B, DET
|Geoff Pontes
|7
|15
|105
|Sonny Gray, P, STL
|CJ Kaltenbach
|8
|1
|106
|Chris Bassitt, P, TOR
|CJ Kaltenbach
|8
|2
|107
|Cal Raleigh, C, SEA
|Geoff Pontes
|8
|3
|108
|Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B, KC
|Ryan Boyer
|8
|4
|109
|Willson Contreras, C, STL
|Matt Cederholm
|8
|5
|110
|Jose Berrios, P, TOR
|Ray Flowers
|8
|6
|111
|George Springer, OF, TOR
|Joe Orrico
|8
|7
|112
|Justin Verlander, P, HOU
|Derek VanRiper
|8
|8
|113
|Ian Happ, OF, CHC
|John Laghezza
|8
|9
|114
|Cedric Mullins, OF, BAL
|Carlos Marcano
|8
|10
|115
|Sean Murphy, C, ATL
|Zach Steinhorn
|8
|11
|116
|Mitch Keller, P, PIT
|Chris Clegg
|8
|12
|117
|Yainer Diaz, C, HOU
|Jeff Boggis
|8
|13
|118
|Nick Castellanos, OF, PHI
|Chris Towers
|8
|14
|119
|TJ Friedl, OF, CIN
|Sara Sanchez
|8
|15
|120
|Josh Naylor, 1B, CLE
|Matt Trussell
|9
|1
|121
|Braxton Garrett, P, MIA
|Matt Trussell
|9
|2
|122
|Nathaniel Lowe, 1B, TEX
|Sara Sanchez
|9
|3
|123
|Jarren Duran, OF, BOS
|Chris Towers
|9
|4
|124
|Francisco Alvarez, C, NYM
|Jeff Boggis
|9
|5
|125
|Rhys Hoskins, 1B, MIL
|Chris Clegg
|9
|6
|126
|Jordan Montgomery, P, (N/A)
|Zach Steinhorn
|9
|7
|127
|Bailey Ober, P, MIN
|Carlos Marcano
|9
|8
|128
|Isaac Paredes, 3B, TB
|John Laghezza
|9
|9
|129
|Anthony Volpe, SS, NYY
|Derek VanRiper
|9
|10
|130
|Chas McCormick, OF, HOU
|Joe Orrico
|9
|11
|131
|Brandon Nimmo, OF, NYM
|Ray Flowers
|9
|12
|132
|Andres Gimenez, 2B, CLE
|Matt Cederholm
|9
|13
|133
|Teoscar Hernandez, OF, LAD
|Ryan Boyer
|9
|14
|134
|Jorge Soler, UT, SF
|Geoff Pontes
|9
|15
|135
|Mitch Garver, C, SEA
|CJ Kaltenbach
|10
|1
|136
|Gabriel Moreno, C, ARI
|CJ Kaltenbach
|10
|2
|137
|Andres Munoz, P, SEA
|Geoff Pontes
|10
|3
|138
|Edouard Julien, 2B, MIN
|Ryan Boyer
|10
|4
|139
|Esteury Ruiz, OF, OAK
|Matt Cederholm
|10
|5
|140
|Salvador Perez, C, KC
|Ray Flowers
|10
|6
|141
|Merrill Kelly, P, ARI
|Joe Orrico
|10
|7
|142
|Zack Gelof, MI, OAK
|Derek VanRiper
|10
|8
|143
|James Outman, OF, LAD
|John Laghezza
|10
|9
|144
|Jake Burger, 3B, MIA
|Carlos Marcano
|10
|10
|145
|Wyatt Langford, OF, TEX
|Zach Steinhorn
|10
|11
|146
|Logan O'Hoppe, C, LAA
|Chris Clegg
|10
|12
|147
|Marcell Ozuna, UT, ATL
|Jeff Boggis
|10
|13
|148
|Josh Jung, 3B, TEX
|Chris Towers
|10
|14
|149
|Noelvi Marte, 3B, CIN
|Sara Sanchez
|10
|15
|150
|Anthony Santander, OF, BAL
|Matt Trussell
|11
|1
|151
|Keibert Ruiz, C, WSH
|Matt Trussell
|11
|2
|152
|Nathan Eovaldi, P, TEX
|Sara Sanchez
|11
|3
|153
|Kodai Senga, P, NYM
|Chris Towers
|11
|4
|154
|Camilo Doval, P, SF
|Jeff Boggis
|11
|5
|155
|Lars Nootbaar, OF, STL
|Chris Clegg
|11
|6
|156
|Willy Adames, SS, MIL
|Zach Steinhorn
|11
|7
|157
|Nick Pivetta, P, BOS
|Carlos Marcano
|11
|8
|158
|Jonah Heim, C, TEX
|John Laghezza
|11
|9
|159
|Jordan Romano, P, TOR
|Derek VanRiper
|11
|10
|160
|Bo Naylor, C, CLE
|Joe Orrico
|11
|11
|161
|Lane Thomas, OF, WSH
|Ray Flowers
|11
|12
|162
|Shane Bieber, P, CLE
|Matt Cederholm
|11
|13
|163
|Raisel Iglesias, P, ATL
|Ryan Boyer
|11
|14
|164
|Carlos Rodon, P, NYY
|Geoff Pontes
|11
|15
|165
|Alexis Diaz, P, CIN
|CJ Kaltenbach
|12
|1
|166
|Bryson Stott, MI, PHI
|CJ Kaltenbach
|12
|2
|167
|Steven Kwan, OF, CLE
|Geoff Pontes
|12
|3
|168
|Chris Sale, P, ATL
|Ryan Boyer
|12
|4
|169
|Nolan Gorman, 2B, STL
|Matt Cederholm
|12
|5
|170
|Robert Stephenson, P, LAA
|Ray Flowers
|12
|6
|171
|Hunter Brown, P, HOU
|Joe Orrico
|12
|7
|172
|Trevor Story, MI, BOS
|Derek VanRiper
|12
|8
|173
|Shota Imanaga, P, CHC
|John Laghezza
|12
|9
|174
|Bryan Woo, P, SEA
|Carlos Marcano
|12
|10
|175
|Paul Sewald, P, ARI
|Zach Steinhorn
|12
|11
|176
|Matt Brash, P, SEA
|Chris Clegg
|12
|12
|177
|David Bednar, P, PIT
|Jeff Boggis
|12
|13
|178
|Gavin Williams, P, CLE
|Chris Towers
|12
|14
|179
|Tyler O'Neill, OF, BOS
|Sara Sanchez
|12
|15
|180
|Evan Phillips, P, LAD
|Matt Trussell
|13
|1
|181
|Eduardo Rodriguez, P, ARI
|Matt Trussell
|13
|2
|182
|Adbert Alzolay, P, CHC
|Sara Sanchez
|13
|3
|183
|Ryan Helsley, P, STL
|Chris Towers
|13
|4
|184
|Michael King, P, SD
|Jeff Boggis
|13
|5
|185
|Bryce Miller, P, SEA
|Chris Clegg
|13
|6
|186
|Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 1B, CIN
|Zach Steinhorn
|13
|7
|187
|Christopher Morel, 2B, CHC
|Carlos Marcano
|13
|8
|188
|Thairo Estrada, 2B, SF
|John Laghezza
|13
|9
|189
|Jack Suwinski, OF, PIT
|Derek VanRiper
|13
|10
|190
|Tanner Scott, P, MIA
|Joe Orrico
|13
|11
|191
|Kris Bryant, OF, COL
|Ray Flowers
|13
|12
|192
|Yu Darvish, P, SD
|Matt Cederholm
|13
|13
|193
|Cristian Javier, P, HOU
|Ryan Boyer
|13
|14
|194
|Luis Arraez, 2B, MIA
|Geoff Pontes
|13
|15
|195
|Alec Bohm, 3B, PHI
|CJ Kaltenbach
|14
|1
|196
|Jackson Chourio, OF, MIL
|CJ Kaltenbach
|14
|2
|197
|Jackson Holliday, SS, BAL
|Geoff Pontes
|14
|3
|198
|Byron Buxton, UT, MIN
|Ryan Boyer
|14
|4
|199
|Ryan McMahon, 3B, COL
|Matt Cederholm
|14
|5
|200
|Justin Turner, UT, TOR
|Ray Flowers
|14
|6
|201
|Masataka Yoshida, OF, BOS
|Joe Orrico
|14
|7
|202
|Clay Holmes, P, NYY
|Derek VanRiper
|14
|8
|203
|Brayan Bello, P, BOS
|John Laghezza
|14
|9
|204
|Taj Bradley, P, TB
|Carlos Marcano
|14
|10
|205
|Tommy Edman, SS, STL
|Zach Steinhorn
|14
|11
|206
|Taylor Ward, OF, LAA
|Chris Clegg
|14
|12
|207
|Jarred Kelenic, OF, ATL
|Jeff Boggis
|14
|13
|208
|Pete Fairbanks, P, TB
|Chris Towers
|14
|14
|209
|Alejandro Kirk, C, TOR
|Sara Sanchez
|14
|15
|210
|Charlie Morton, P, ATL
|Matt Trussell
|15
|1
|211
|Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, PIT
|Matt Trussell
|15
|2
|212
|Kerry Carpenter, OF, DET
|Sara Sanchez
|15
|3
|213
|Nestor Cortes Jr., P, NYY
|Chris Towers
|15
|4
|214
|Walker Buehler, P, LAD
|Jeff Boggis
|15
|5
|215
|Lucas Giolito, P, BOS
|Chris Clegg
|15
|6
|216
|Triston McKenzie, P, CLE
|Zach Steinhorn
|15
|7
|217
|Josh Bell, 1B, MIA
|Carlos Marcano
|15
|8
|218
|Brandon Pfaadt, P, ARI
|John Laghezza
|15
|9
|219
|Tyler Stephenson, C, CIN
|Derek VanRiper
|15
|10
|220
|Junior Caminero, 3B, TB
|Joe Orrico
|15
|11
|221
|Nick Lodolo, P, CIN
|Ray Flowers
|15
|12
|222
|Jose Alvarado, P, PHI
|Matt Cederholm
|15
|13
|223
|Brendan Donovan, 2B, STL
|Ryan Boyer
|15
|14
|224
|Luis Campusano, C, SD
|Geoff Pontes
|15
|15
|225
|Reid Detmers, P, LAA
|CJ Kaltenbach
|16
|1
|226
|Ezequiel Tovar, SS, COL
|CJ Kaltenbach
|16
|2
|227
|Eloy Jimenez, UT, CHW
|Geoff Pontes
|16
|3
|228
|Maikel Garcia, UT, KC
|Ryan Boyer
|16
|4
|229
|A.J. Puk, P, MIA
|Matt Cederholm
|16
|5
|230
|Marcus Stroman, P, NYY
|Ray Flowers
|16
|6
|231
|Ryan Jeffers, C, MIN
|Joe Orrico
|16
|7
|232
|Starling Marte, OF, NYM
|Derek VanRiper
|16
|8
|233
|J.P. Crawford, SS, SEA
|John Laghezza
|16
|9
|234
|Cristopher Sanchez, P, PHI
|Carlos Marcano
|16
|10
|235
|Kenta Maeda, P, DET
|Zach Steinhorn
|16
|11
|236
|Carlos Correa, SS, MIN
|Chris Clegg
|16
|12
|237
|Daulton Varsho, OF, TOR
|Jeff Boggis
|16
|13
|238
|Jung Hoo Lee, OF, SF
|Chris Towers
|16
|14
|239
|Hector Neris, P, CHC
|Sara Sanchez
|16
|15
|240
|Vaughn Grissom, SS, BOS
|Matt Trussell
|17
|1
|241
|Yennier Cano, P, BAL
|Matt Trussell
|17
|2
|242
|Ryan Pepiot, P, TB
|Sara Sanchez
|17
|3
|243
|Henry Davis, UT, PIT
|Chris Towers
|17
|4
|244
|Giancarlo Stanton, OF, NYY
|Jeff Boggis
|17
|5
|245
|Anthony Rizzo, 1B, NYY
|Chris Clegg
|17
|6
|246
|Lourdes Gurriel Jr., OF, ARI
|Zach Steinhorn
|17
|7
|247
|Matt Wallner, OF, MIN
|Carlos Marcano
|17
|8
|248
|Griffin Canning, P, LAA
|John Laghezza
|17
|9
|249
|Aaron Civale, P, TB
|Derek VanRiper
|17
|10
|250
|Jonathan India, 2B, CIN
|Joe Orrico
|17
|11
|251
|Luis Rengifo, 2B, LAA
|Ray Flowers
|17
|12
|252
|MJ Melendez, UT, KC
|Matt Cederholm
|17
|13
|253
|Kyle Bradish, P, BAL
|Ryan Boyer
|17
|14
|254
|Andrew Abbott, P, CIN
|Geoff Pontes
|17
|15
|255
|Tyler Rogers, P, SF
|CJ Kaltenbach
|18
|1
|256
|Ryan Pressly, P, HOU
|CJ Kaltenbach
|18
|2
|257
|Eugenio Suarez, 3B, ARI
|Geoff Pontes
|18
|3
|258
|Jeremy Pena, SS, HOU
|Ryan Boyer
|18
|4
|259
|Will Benson, OF, CIN
|Matt Cederholm
|18
|5
|260
|Max Scherzer, P, TEX
|Ray Flowers
|18
|6
|261
|Kyle Harrison, P, SF
|Joe Orrico
|18
|7
|262
|Shane Baz, P, TB
|Derek VanRiper
|18
|8
|263
|Parker Meadows, OF, DET
|John Laghezza
|18
|9
|264
|Jacob deGrom, P, TEX
|Carlos Marcano
|18
|10
|265
|Seth Lugo, P, KC
|Zach Steinhorn
|18
|11
|266
|Kutter Crawford, P, BOS
|Chris Clegg
|18
|12
|267
|Mason Miller, P, OAK
|Jeff Boggis
|18
|13
|268
|Jason Adam, P, TB
|Chris Towers
|18
|14
|269
|Jorge Polanco, MI, SEA
|Sara Sanchez
|18
|15
|270
|Ryan Mountcastle, 1B, BAL
|Matt Trussell
|19
|1
|271
|MacKenzie Gore, P, WSH
|Matt Trussell
|19
|2
|272
|A.J. Minter, P, ATL
|Sara Sanchez
|19
|3
|273
|Luis Severino, P, NYM
|Chris Towers
|19
|4
|274
|Craig Kimbrel, P, BAL
|Jeff Boggis
|19
|5
|275
|Gavin Lux, 2B, LAD
|Chris Clegg
|19
|6
|276
|Max Kepler, OF, MIN
|Zach Steinhorn
|19
|7
|277
|Ryan Noda, 1B, OAK
|Carlos Marcano
|19
|8
|278
|J.D. Martinez, UT, (N/A)
|John Laghezza
|19
|9
|279
|Bryan Abreu, P, HOU
|Derek VanRiper
|19
|10
|280
|LaMonte Wade Jr., 1B, SF
|Joe Orrico
|19
|11
|281
|Lance Lynn, P, STL
|Ray Flowers
|19
|12
|282
|Sal Frelick, OF, MIL
|Matt Cederholm
|19
|13
|283
|Jeimer Candelario, 1B, CIN
|Ryan Boyer
|19
|14
|284
|Brent Rooker, OF, OAK
|Geoff Pontes
|19
|15
|285
|Alek Manoah, P, TOR
|CJ Kaltenbach
|20
|1
|286
|Josiah Gray, P, WSH
|CJ Kaltenbach
|20
|2
|287
|Clarke Schmidt, P, NYY
|Geoff Pontes
|20
|3
|288
|Yuki Matsui, P, SD
|Ryan Boyer
|20
|4
|289
|Louie Varland, P, MIN
|Matt Cederholm
|20
|5
|290
|Brandon Lowe, 2B, TB
|Ray Flowers
|20
|6
|291
|Kenley Jansen, P, BOS
|Joe Orrico
|20
|7
|292
|Colt Keith, 3B, DET
|Derek VanRiper
|20
|8
|293
|Jose Leclerc, P, TEX
|John Laghezza
|20
|9
|294
|Zach Neto, SS, LAA
|Carlos Marcano
|20
|10
|295
|Erik Swanson, P, TOR
|Zach Steinhorn
|20
|11
|296
|Jasson Dominguez, OF, NYY
|Chris Clegg
|20
|12
|297
|Yusei Kikuchi, P, TOR
|Jeff Boggis
|20
|13
|298
|Ty France, 1B, SEA
|Chris Towers
|20
|14
|299
|Jameson Taillon, P, CHC
|Sara Sanchez
|20
|15
|300
|Danny Jansen, C, TOR
|Matt Trussell
|21
|1
|301
|Jon Gray, P, TEX
|Matt Trussell
|21
|2
|302
|Nelson Velazquez, OF, KC
|Sara Sanchez
|21
|3
|303
|Tim Anderson, SS, MIA
|Chris Towers
|21
|4
|304
|Brandon Drury, 2B, LAA
|Jeff Boggis
|21
|5
|305
|Chris Paddack, P, MIN
|Chris Clegg
|21
|6
|306
|Andrew Vaughn, 1B, CHW
|Zach Steinhorn
|21
|7
|307
|Trevor Rogers, P, MIA
|Carlos Marcano
|21
|8
|308
|Matt Chapman, 3B, (N/A)
|John Laghezza
|21
|9
|309
|Jordan Westburg, MI, BAL
|Derek VanRiper
|21
|10
|310
|Mark Canha, OF, DET
|Joe Orrico
|21
|11
|311
|Brandon Marsh, OF, PHI
|Ray Flowers
|21
|12
|312
|Logan Allen, P, CLE
|Matt Cederholm
|21
|13
|313
|Leody Taveras, OF, TEX
|Ryan Boyer
|21
|14
|314
|Dean Kremer, P, BAL
|Geoff Pontes
|21
|15
|315
|Austin Hays, OF, BAL
|CJ Kaltenbach
|22
|1
|316
|Bryan De La Cruz, OF, MIA
|CJ Kaltenbach
|22
|2
|317
|Alex Verdugo, OF, NYY
|Geoff Pontes
|22
|3
|318
|Gary Sanchez, C, MIL
|Ryan Boyer
|22
|4
|319
|Wilyer Abreu, OF, BOS
|Matt Cederholm
|22
|5
|320
|Elias Diaz, C, COL
|Ray Flowers
|22
|6
|321
|Ranger Suarez, P, PHI
|Joe Orrico
|22
|7
|322
|Alex Kirilloff, OF, MIN
|Derek VanRiper
|22
|8
|323
|Chase Silseth, P, LAA
|John Laghezza
|22
|9
|324
|Brice Turang, SS, MIL
|Carlos Marcano
|22
|10
|325
|Shea Langeliers, C, OAK
|Zach Steinhorn
|22
|11
|326
|Austin Wells, C, NYY
|Chris Clegg
|22
|12
|327
|Andrew Heaney, P, TEX
|Jeff Boggis
|22
|13
|328
|Michael Busch, UT, CHC
|Chris Towers
|22
|14
|329
|Garrett Mitchell, OF, MIL
|Sara Sanchez
|22
|15
|330
|Reese Olson, P, DET
|Matt Trussell
|23
|1
|331
|Jordan Lawlar, SS, ARI
|Matt Trussell
|23
|2
|332
|Hunter Harvey, P, WSH
|Sara Sanchez
|23
|3
|333
|Edward Cabrera, P, MIA
|Chris Towers
|23
|4
|334
|Jake Fraley, OF, CIN
|Jeff Boggis
|23
|5
|335
|Willi Castro, UT, MIN
|Chris Clegg
|23
|6
|336
|Jose Abreu, 1B, HOU
|Zach Steinhorn
|23
|7
|337
|Ezequiel Duran, 3B, TEX
|Carlos Marcano
|23
|8
|338
|Max Meyer, P, MIA
|John Laghezza
|23
|9
|339
|Masyn Winn, SS, STL
|Derek VanRiper
|23
|10
|340
|Jeff McNeil, 2B, NYM
|Joe Orrico
|23
|11
|341
|Aroldis Chapman, P, PIT
|Ray Flowers
|23
|12
|342
|DL Hall, P, MIL
|Matt Cederholm
|23
|13
|343
|Erick Fedde, P, CHW
|Ryan Boyer
|23
|14
|344
|J.P. Sears, P, OAK
|Geoff Pontes
|23
|15
|345
|Jesus Sanchez, OF, MIA
|CJ Kaltenbach
|24
|1
|346
|Sean Bouchard, UT, COL
|CJ Kaltenbach
|24
|2
|347
|Joel Payamps, P, MIL
|Geoff Pontes
|24
|3
|348
|Ceddanne Rafaela, UT, BOS
|Ryan Boyer
|24
|4
|349
|Jackson Merrill, SS, SD
|Matt Cederholm
|24
|5
|350
|Alex Lange, P, DET
|Ray Flowers
|24
|6
|351
|John Means, P, BAL
|Joe Orrico
|24
|7
|352
|Jake Cronenworth, 2B, SD
|Derek VanRiper
|24
|8
|353
|Emmet Sheehan, P, LAD
|John Laghezza
|24
|9
|354
|Chris Martin, P, BOS
|Carlos Marcano
|24
|10
|355
|Michael Conforto, OF, SF
|Zach Steinhorn
|24
|11
|356
|Andrew Nardi, P, MIA
|Chris Clegg
|24
|12
|357
|Orlando Arcia, SS, ATL
|Jeff Boggis
|24
|13
|358
|Nolan Schanuel, 1B, LAA
|Chris Towers
|24
|14
|359
|Kyle Gibson, P, STL
|Sara Sanchez
|24
|15
|360
|Michael Wacha, P, KC
|Matt Trussell
|25
|1
|361
|Robert Suarez, P, SD
|Matt Trussell
|25
|2
|362
|Whit Merrifield, 2B, PHI
|Sara Sanchez
|25
|3
|363
|Aaron Ashby, P, MIL
|Chris Towers
|25
|4
|364
|DJ LeMahieu, 3B, NYY
|Jeff Boggis
|25
|5
|365
|Sean Manaea, P, NYM
|Chris Clegg
|25
|6
|366
|Frankie Montas, P, CIN
|Zach Steinhorn
|25
|7
|367
|Rene Pinto, C, TB
|Carlos Marcano
|25
|8
|368
|Geraldo Perdomo, SS, ARI
|John Laghezza
|25
|9
|369
|Alek Thomas, OF, ARI
|Derek VanRiper
|25
|10
|370
|Brett Baty, 3B, NYM
|Joe Orrico
|25
|11
|371
|Joc Pederson, OF, ARI
|Ray Flowers
|25
|12
|372
|Jake Rogers, C, DET
|Matt Cederholm
|25
|13
|373
|Miles Mikolas, P, STL
|Ryan Boyer
|25
|14
|374
|Matt Strahm, P, PHI
|Geoff Pontes
|25
|15
|375
|Dominic Fletcher, OF, CHW
|CJ Kaltenbach
|26
|1
|376
|Cavan Biggio, 2B, TOR
|CJ Kaltenbach
|26
|2
|377
|Patrick Sandoval, P, LAA
|Geoff Pontes
|26
|3
|378
|Jeff Hoffman, P, PHI
|Ryan Boyer
|26
|4
|379
|Orion Kerkering, P, PHI
|Matt Cederholm
|26
|5
|380
|Paul Skenes, P, PIT
|Ray Flowers
|26
|6
|381
|Jose Siri, OF, TB
|Joe Orrico
|26
|7
|382
|Tommy Pham, OF, (N/A)
|Derek VanRiper
|26
|8
|383
|Jack Flaherty, P, DET
|John Laghezza
|26
|9
|384
|Josh Sborz, P, TEX
|Carlos Marcano
|26
|10
|385
|Robbie Ray, P, SF
|Zach Steinhorn
|26
|11
|386
|Joey Ortiz, MI, MIL
|Chris Clegg
|26
|12
|387
|Carlos Estevez, P, LAA
|Jeff Boggis
|26
|13
|388
|Travis d'Arnaud, C, ATL
|Chris Towers
|26
|14
|389
|Johan Rojas, OF, PHI
|Sara Sanchez
|26
|15
|390
|Will Smith, P, KC
|Matt Trussell
|27
|1
|391
|Luke Raley, OF, SEA
|Matt Trussell
|27
|2
|392
|Kyle Manzardo, 1B, CLE
|Sara Sanchez
|27
|3
|393
|Yariel Rodriguez, P, TOR
|Chris Towers
|27
|4
|394
|Patrick Bailey, C, SF
|Jeff Boggis
|27
|5
|395
|Joe Boyle, P, OAK
|Chris Clegg
|27
|6
|396
|Taijuan Walker, P, PHI
|Zach Steinhorn
|27
|7
|397
|Colin Poche, P, TB
|Carlos Marcano
|27
|8
|398
|James Paxton, P, LAD
|John Laghezza
|27
|9
|399
|Edward Olivares, OF, PIT
|Derek VanRiper
|27
|10
|400
|Alex Cobb, P, SF
|Joe Orrico
|27
|11
|401
|Kyle Finnegan, P, WSH
|Ray Flowers
|27
|12
|402
|Graham Ashcraft, P, CIN
|Matt Cederholm
|27
|13
|403
|Tyler Black, 2B, MIL
|Ryan Boyer
|27
|14
|404
|Tyler A. Wells, P, BAL
|Geoff Pontes
|27
|15
|405
|Brady Singer, P, KC
|CJ Kaltenbach
|28
|1
|406
|Jon Berti, OF, MIA
|CJ Kaltenbach
|28
|2
|407
|Jordan Hicks, P, SF
|Geoff Pontes
|28
|3
|408
|Zack Littell, P, TB
|Ryan Boyer
|28
|4
|409
|Davis Schneider, UT, TOR
|Matt Cederholm
|28
|5
|410
|Nick Martinez, P, CIN
|Ray Flowers
|28
|6
|411
|Tylor Megill, P, NYM
|Joe Orrico
|28
|7
|412
|Richie Palacios, OF, TB
|Derek VanRiper
|28
|8
|413
|Robert Gasser, P, MIL
|John Laghezza
|28
|9
|414
|Roansy Contreras, P, PIT
|Carlos Marcano
|28
|10
|415
|Amed Rosario, SS, TB
|Zach Steinhorn
|28
|11
|416
|Julian Merryweather, P, CHC
|Chris Clegg
|28
|12
|417
|Javier Baez, SS, DET
|Jeff Boggis
|28
|13
|418
|Tyler Soderstrom, C, OAK
|Chris Towers
|28
|14
|419
|Martin Perez, P, PIT
|Sara Sanchez
|28
|15
|420
|Dane Dunning, P, TEX
|Matt Trussell
|29
|1
|421
|Stone Garrett, OF, WSH
|Matt Trussell
|29
|2
|422
|Jose Quintana, P, NYM
|Sara Sanchez
|29
|3
|423
|Jose Caballero, 2B, TB
|Chris Towers
|29
|4
|424
|Bryce Elder, P, ATL
|Jeff Boggis
|29
|5
|425
|Trent Grisham, OF, NYY
|Chris Clegg
|29
|6
|426
|Wilmer Flores, UT, SF
|Zach Steinhorn
|29
|7
|427
|Miguel Vargas, 2B, LAD
|Carlos Marcano
|29
|8
|428
|Freddy Fermin, C, KC
|John Laghezza
|29
|9
|429
|Jared Jones, P, PIT
|Derek VanRiper
|29
|10
|430
|Adam Duvall, OF, (N/A)
|Joe Orrico
|29
|11
|431
|Brendan Rodgers, 2B, COL
|Ray Flowers
|29
|12
|432
|Miguel Amaya, C, CHC
|Matt Cederholm
|29
|13
|433
|Estevan Florial, OF, CLE
|Ryan Boyer
|29
|14
|434
|Tanner Houck, P, BOS
|Geoff Pontes
|29
|15
|435
|Garrett Whitlock, P, BOS
|CJ Kaltenbach