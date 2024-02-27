emmanuel-clase.jpg

Most of the drafts you've seen on the CBS Sports Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep page to this point have been mock drafts. That's starting to change as the calendar turns to March and we start to play for keeps. The latest real league draft we're featuring is for the industry experts league Tout Wars, which I took part in on the afternoon of Feb. 27. 

This is a 15-team Roto league (it had been a 12-teamer in the past), with 10 categories, with on-base percentage instead of batting average on the hitting side, and innings pitched instead of wins and holds-plus-saves instead of just saves. It's a unique twist on the standard 5x5 format, one that makes the league look a bit more like a standard H2H points league, actually, in that it rewards walks in addition to hits, and rewards volume on the pitching side.

But that combination of IP and S+H as a category does create some interesting strategy questions. Because, while S+H does have a democratizing effect on the relief pitcher landscape, it's not perfectly even. There are about twice as many holds around the league as saves in any given season, but the holds leaders tend to max out around 30, while the highest-end closers tend to be closer to 40. Emmanuel Clase led the league with 44 saves last season, while Yennier Cano and Hector Neris tied for the league-lead with 31 holds. 

Which means, you can eschew the high-end closers if you like, but you might need three relievers in your lineup at all times to keep pace, which will inevitably put you behind the innings pace of your competition. Last season in this league, only three teams managed to be top-six in both innings and holds. It creates a unique balance, and one that is tough to strike.

And I'm not sure I pulled it off in this draft. Here's what my team looks like picking from third overall: 

My Team

Round Pick Ovr Pick Player, Pos, Team Drafter
133 Juan Soto, OF, NYYChris Towers
21328 Luis Castillo, P, SEAChris Towers
3333 Corey Seager, SS, TEXChris Towers
41358 Bo Bichette, SS, TORChris Towers
5363 Max Fried, P, ATLChris Towers
61388 Ketel Marte, 2B, ARIChris Towers
7393Josh Lowe, OF, TBChris Towers
813118 Nick Castellanos, OF, PHIChris Towers
93123 Jarren Duran, OF, BOSChris Towers
1013148 Josh Jung, 3B, TEXChris Towers
113153 Kodai Senga, P, NYMChris Towers
1213178 Gavin Williams, P, CLEChris Towers
133183 Ryan Helsley, P, STLChris Towers
1413208 Pete Fairbanks, P, TBChris Towers
153213 Nestor Cortes Jr., P, NYYChris Towers
1613238Jung Hoo Lee, OF, SFChris Towers
173243 Henry Davis, UT, PITChris Towers
1813268 Jason Adam, P, TBChris Towers
193273 Luis Severino, P, NYMChris Towers
2013298 Ty France, 1B, SEAChris Towers
213303 Tim Anderson, SS, MIAChris Towers
2213328 Michael Busch, UT, CHCChris Towers
233333 Edward Cabrera, P, MIAChris Towers
2413358 Nolan Schanuel, 1B, LAAChris Towers
253363 Aaron Ashby, P, MILChris Towers
2613388 Travis d'Arnaud, C, ATLChris Towers
273393 Yariel Rodriguez, P, TORChris Towers
2813418 Tyler Soderstrom, C, OAKChris Towers
293423 Jose Caballero, 2B, TBChris Towers

We'll look at the hitting side of things first, because I think that's by far the strongest part of my team. Juan Soto and Aaron Judge were my top choices at the third pick, assuming Ronald Acuña was already off the board, as he should be in every league regardless of format. And I had my pick of Soto and Judge after Spencer Strider went second overall, leaving what I thought was a pretty tough choice; both are elite OBP hitters, with Soto perhaps a tick better while bringing a bit more speed to the table; Judge has the clear edge in power. 

I opted for Soto at No. 3 and then was surprised to watch Judge fall to No. 8. Presumably for the same reason I ended up with Soto: There are enough questions about Judge's health to demand a downgrade for most drafters. I still would have taken Judge ahead of the likes of Julio Rodriguez and Kyle Tucker, neither of whom gives you a truly high-end OBP, but if you want to prioritize speed even in an OBP league, that makes some sense.

Having Soto as my base allowed me to take a few lower-OBP hitters like Bo Bichetter, Josh Lowe, and Nick Castellanos and still feel good about where I stood in that category. Using the ATC projections system, my starting lineup is projected for a .341 mark, which would have put me in contention for a top-two finish last season (in a shallower, 12-team format!), and I'm in pretty good shape in the key power and run production categories.

Where I might be a bit weak is stolen bases. I pushed Joshua Lower and Jarren Duran up my board a bit to try to lock in some more speed from my outfield, and that's what you're going to face if you pass on Rodriguez, Bobby Witt, or Corbin Carroll. In an OBP league, I think that's still a viable option, but with Judge projected for perhaps 15-20 more homers than Soto, if he stays healthy I'm going to regret passing on him.

But overall, I think it's a very good offense. And it should be – eight of my first 10 picks were on the offensive side! I got a few mid-round targets I really like, like Jung Hoo Lee (he could be excellent in OBP) and Henry Davis, who will slot into one of my catcher spots once he's eligible after the first week of the season. 

And Nolan Schanuel could be a cheat code in an OBP format – he might not hit for much power, but he walked 41 times in 51 games after the Angels selected him in the first round last season. He should absolutely be on your late-round radar in any OBP league.

Of course, I had to sacrifice pitching to build an offense I feel really good about, and that's where I think my strategy might have gone sideways. I feel pretty good about Luis Castillo as my SP1, but Max Fried carries enough workload concerns to be an iffy pick in a league where IP matters directly. And, unfortunately, I didn't do much to shore things up from there. 

My next pitcher didn't come off the board until the 11th round, and it was Kodai Senga … who is likely to pitch every sixth day even when healthy, and he isn't currently healthy after being shut down from throwing with a shoulder injury early in spring. In a best-case scenario, he could potentially still be back by late April, but you shouldn't bet on best-case scenarios happening every time. I like Gavin Williams as a sleeper, and at least for a young pitcher, he doesn't have huge innings concerns, having thrown 142.1 last season. But he's still a young pitcher, one with enough command concerns that I can't just project him for 180 good innings yet. And he's probably my third-best bet in that category!

I did snag a couple of closers in the 13th and 14th rounds, but both come with significant injury question marks of their own. Useful relievers are relatively easy to find on waivers in a S+H league, and I do at least have Jason Adam, Pete Fairbanks' likeliest closer backup in Tampa if things go sideways for him. But if both Helsley and Fairbanks get hurt, I'll likely find myself struggling to make up ground in S+H on top of my already likely IP struggles.

The thing you have to keep in mind whenever you draft, of course, is that the team you draft isn't the team you're going to play out. I'm already preparing to cut one of Travis d'Arnaud, Tyler Soderstrom or Jose Caballero early on if they aren't getting the playing time I hope early on, and there will be plenty of turnover beyond that. And, if Luis Severino manages to stay healthy and fixes the pitch-tipping issues that he struggled with last season, my biggest weakness could suddenly look like a relative strength. I also like the upside of both Edward Cabrera and Aaron Ashby on my bench – assuming they lock up rotation spots for the Marlins and Brewers, of course. 

And, no matter what approach you take on Draft Day, you're going to have a weakness somewhere, especially in a 15-team league. Coming out of the draft with an obvious weakness at least has the added benefit of giving you clarity in how you need to approach the waiver wire early on; I can probably skip out on flash-in-the-pan hitter types and just focus on trying to acquire more useful starters. There's value in that.

But I know it's not a perfect team. I know there are holes I'll need to fill as the season goes on. But I think this team can certainly compete. Here's what the competition looks like: 

Full results

Round Pick Ov Pick Player, Pos, Team Drafter
111Ronald Acuna Jr., OF, ATLMatt Trussell
122Spencer Strider, P, ATLSara Sanchez
133Juan Soto, OF, NYYChris Towers
144Julio Rodriguez, OF, SEAJeff Boggis
155Mookie Betts, OF, LADChris Clegg
166Kyle Tucker, OF, HOUZach Steinhorn
177Fernando Tatis Jr., OF, SDCarlos Marcano
188Aaron Judge, OF, NYYJohn Laghezza
199Yordan Alvarez, OF, HOUDerek VanRiper
11010Freddie Freeman, 1B, LADJoe Orrico
11111Shohei Ohtani, UT, LADRay Flowers
11212Bryce Harper, 1B, PHIMatt Cederholm
11313Gerrit Cole, P, NYYRyan Boyer
11414Bobby Witt Jr., UT, KCGeoff Pontes
11515Corbin Carroll, OF, ARICJ Kaltenbach
2116Matt Olson, 1B, ATLCJ Kaltenbach
2217Jose Ramirez, 3B, CLEGeoff Pontes
2318Austin Riley, 3B, ATLRyan Boyer
2419Pete Alonso, 1B, NYMMatt Cederholm
2520Trea Turner, SS, PHIRay Flowers
2621Kevin Gausman, P, TORJoe Orrico
2722Corbin Burnes, P, BALDerek VanRiper
2823Zack Wheeler, P, PHIJohn Laghezza
2924Kyle Schwarber, OF, PHICarlos Marcano
21025Rafael Devers, 3B, BOSZach Steinhorn
21126Pablo Lopez, P, MINChris Clegg
21227Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B, TORJeff Boggis
21328Luis Castillo, P, SEAChris Towers
21429Marcus Semien, 2B, TEXSara Sanchez
21530Ozzie Albies, 2B, ATLMatt Trussell
3131George Kirby, P, SEAMatt Trussell
3232Francisco Lindor, SS, NYMSara Sanchez
3333Corey Seager, SS, TEXChris Towers
3434Zac Gallen, P, ARIJeff Boggis
3535Gunnar Henderson, 3B, BALChris Clegg
3636Logan Webb, P, SFZach Steinhorn
3737Aaron Nola, P, PHICarlos Marcano
3838Luis Robert Jr., OF, CHWJohn Laghezza
3939Elly De La Cruz, SS, CINDerek VanRiper
31040Jose Altuve, 2B, HOUJoe Orrico
31141Framber Valdez, P, HOURay Flowers
31242Yoshinobu Yamamoto, P, LADMatt Cederholm
31343Adley Rutschman, C, BALRyan Boyer
31444Tarik Skubal, P, DETGeoff Pontes
31545Freddy Peralta, P, MILCJ Kaltenbach
4146Logan Gilbert, P, SEACJ Kaltenbach
4247Mike Trout, OF, LAAGeoff Pontes
4348Michael Harris II, OF, ATLRyan Boyer
4449Randy Arozarena, OF, TBMatt Cederholm
4550Alex Bregman, 3B, HOURay Flowers
4651Tyler Glasnow, P, LADJoe Orrico
4752Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, STLDerek VanRiper
4853Royce Lewis, UT, MINJohn Laghezza
4954Will Smith, C, LADCarlos Marcano
41055Nico Hoerner, 2B, CHCZach Steinhorn
41156Christian Yelich, OF, MILChris Clegg
41257Adolis Garcia, OF, TEXJeff Boggis
41358Bo Bichette, SS, TORChris Towers
41459Manny Machado, 3B, SDSara Sanchez
41560Nolan Jones, OF, COLMatt Trussell
5161Cody Bellinger, 1B, CHCMatt Trussell
5262Justin Steele, P, CHCSara Sanchez
5363Max Fried, P, ATLChris Towers
5464Blake Snell, P, (N/A)Jeff Boggis
5565Jesus Luzardo, P, MIAChris Clegg
5666Bryan Reynolds, OF, PITZach Steinhorn
5767Gleyber Torres, 2B, NYYCarlos Marcano
5868Grayson Rodriguez, P, BALJohn Laghezza
5969William Contreras, C, MILDerek VanRiper
51070Jazz Chisholm Jr., OF, MIAJoe Orrico
51171Joe Ryan, P, MINRay Flowers
51272Matt McLain, SS, CINMatt Cederholm
51373Eury Perez, P, MIARyan Boyer
51474Bobby Miller, P, LADGeoff Pontes
51575CJ Abrams, SS, WSHCJ Kaltenbach
6176Triston Casas, 1B, BOSCJ Kaltenbach
6277Zach Eflin, P, TBGeoff Pontes
6378Evan Carter, OF, TEXRyan Boyer
6479Cole Ragans, P, KCMatt Cederholm
6580Yandy Diaz, 1B, TBRay Flowers
6681Oneil Cruz, SS, PITJoe Orrico
6782Joe Musgrove, P, SDDerek VanRiper
6883Ha-seong Kim, SS, SDJohn Laghezza
6984Seiya Suzuki, OF, CHCCarlos Marcano
61085Tanner Bibee, P, CLEZach Steinhorn
61186Xander Bogaerts, SS, SDChris Clegg
61287Christian Walker, 1B, ARIJeff Boggis
61388Ketel Marte, 2B, ARIChris Towers
61489Spencer Steer, 1B, CINSara Sanchez
61590Nolan Arenado, 3B, STLMatt Trussell
7191Dansby Swanson, SS, CHCMatt Trussell
7292J.T. Realmuto, C, PHISara Sanchez
7393Josh Lowe, OF, TBChris Towers
7494Max Muncy, 3B, LADJeff Boggis
7595Jordan Walker, OF, STLChris Clegg
7696Devin Williams, P, MILZach Steinhorn
7797Josh Hader, P, HOUCarlos Marcano
7898Edwin Diaz, P, NYMJohn Laghezza
7999Hunter Greene, P, CINDerek VanRiper
710100Jhoan Duran, P, MINJoe Orrico
711101Riley Greene, OF, DETRay Flowers
712102Emmanuel Clase, P, CLEMatt Cederholm
713103Dylan Cease, P, CHWRyan Boyer
714104Spencer Torkelson, 1B, DETGeoff Pontes
715105Sonny Gray, P, STLCJ Kaltenbach
81106Chris Bassitt, P, TORCJ Kaltenbach
82107Cal Raleigh, C, SEAGeoff Pontes
83108Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B, KCRyan Boyer
84109Willson Contreras, C, STLMatt Cederholm
85110Jose Berrios, P, TORRay Flowers
86111George Springer, OF, TORJoe Orrico
87112Justin Verlander, P, HOUDerek VanRiper
88113Ian Happ, OF, CHCJohn Laghezza
89114Cedric Mullins, OF, BALCarlos Marcano
810115Sean Murphy, C, ATLZach Steinhorn
811116Mitch Keller, P, PITChris Clegg
812117Yainer Diaz, C, HOUJeff Boggis
813118Nick Castellanos, OF, PHIChris Towers
814119TJ Friedl, OF, CINSara Sanchez
815120Josh Naylor, 1B, CLEMatt Trussell
91121Braxton Garrett, P, MIAMatt Trussell
92122Nathaniel Lowe, 1B, TEXSara Sanchez
93123Jarren Duran, OF, BOSChris Towers
94124Francisco Alvarez, C, NYMJeff Boggis
95125Rhys Hoskins, 1B, MILChris Clegg
96126Jordan Montgomery, P, (N/A)Zach Steinhorn
97127Bailey Ober, P, MINCarlos Marcano
98128Isaac Paredes, 3B, TBJohn Laghezza
99129Anthony Volpe, SS, NYYDerek VanRiper
910130Chas McCormick, OF, HOUJoe Orrico
911131Brandon Nimmo, OF, NYMRay Flowers
912132Andres Gimenez, 2B, CLEMatt Cederholm
913133Teoscar Hernandez, OF, LADRyan Boyer
914134Jorge Soler, UT, SFGeoff Pontes
915135Mitch Garver, C, SEACJ Kaltenbach
101136Gabriel Moreno, C, ARICJ Kaltenbach
102137Andres Munoz, P, SEAGeoff Pontes
103138Edouard Julien, 2B, MINRyan Boyer
104139Esteury Ruiz, OF, OAKMatt Cederholm
105140Salvador Perez, C, KCRay Flowers
106141Merrill Kelly, P, ARIJoe Orrico
107142Zack Gelof, MI, OAKDerek VanRiper
108143James Outman, OF, LADJohn Laghezza
109144Jake Burger, 3B, MIACarlos Marcano
1010145Wyatt Langford, OF, TEXZach Steinhorn
1011146Logan O'Hoppe, C, LAAChris Clegg
1012147Marcell Ozuna, UT, ATLJeff Boggis
1013148Josh Jung, 3B, TEXChris Towers
1014149Noelvi Marte, 3B, CINSara Sanchez
1015150Anthony Santander, OF, BALMatt Trussell
111151Keibert Ruiz, C, WSHMatt Trussell
112152Nathan Eovaldi, P, TEXSara Sanchez
113153Kodai Senga, P, NYMChris Towers
114154Camilo Doval, P, SFJeff Boggis
115155Lars Nootbaar, OF, STLChris Clegg
116156Willy Adames, SS, MILZach Steinhorn
117157Nick Pivetta, P, BOSCarlos Marcano
118158Jonah Heim, C, TEXJohn Laghezza
119159Jordan Romano, P, TORDerek VanRiper
1110160Bo Naylor, C, CLEJoe Orrico
1111161Lane Thomas, OF, WSHRay Flowers
1112162Shane Bieber, P, CLEMatt Cederholm
1113163Raisel Iglesias, P, ATLRyan Boyer
1114164Carlos Rodon, P, NYYGeoff Pontes
1115165Alexis Diaz, P, CINCJ Kaltenbach
121166Bryson Stott, MI, PHICJ Kaltenbach
122167Steven Kwan, OF, CLEGeoff Pontes
123168Chris Sale, P, ATLRyan Boyer
124169Nolan Gorman, 2B, STLMatt Cederholm
125170Robert Stephenson, P, LAARay Flowers
126171Hunter Brown, P, HOUJoe Orrico
127172Trevor Story, MI, BOSDerek VanRiper
128173Shota Imanaga, P, CHCJohn Laghezza
129174Bryan Woo, P, SEACarlos Marcano
1210175Paul Sewald, P, ARIZach Steinhorn
1211176Matt Brash, P, SEAChris Clegg
1212177David Bednar, P, PITJeff Boggis
1213178Gavin Williams, P, CLEChris Towers
1214179Tyler O'Neill, OF, BOSSara Sanchez
1215180Evan Phillips, P, LADMatt Trussell
131181Eduardo Rodriguez, P, ARIMatt Trussell
132182Adbert Alzolay, P, CHCSara Sanchez
133183Ryan Helsley, P, STLChris Towers
134184Michael King, P, SDJeff Boggis
135185Bryce Miller, P, SEAChris Clegg
136186Christian Encarnacion-Strand, 1B, CINZach Steinhorn
137187Christopher Morel, 2B, CHCCarlos Marcano
138188Thairo Estrada, 2B, SFJohn Laghezza
139189Jack Suwinski, OF, PITDerek VanRiper
1310190Tanner Scott, P, MIAJoe Orrico
1311191Kris Bryant, OF, COLRay Flowers
1312192Yu Darvish, P, SDMatt Cederholm
1313193Cristian Javier, P, HOURyan Boyer
1314194Luis Arraez, 2B, MIAGeoff Pontes
1315195Alec Bohm, 3B, PHICJ Kaltenbach
141196Jackson Chourio, OF, MILCJ Kaltenbach
142197Jackson Holliday, SS, BALGeoff Pontes
143198Byron Buxton, UT, MINRyan Boyer
144199Ryan McMahon, 3B, COLMatt Cederholm
145200Justin Turner, UT, TORRay Flowers
146201Masataka Yoshida, OF, BOSJoe Orrico
147202Clay Holmes, P, NYYDerek VanRiper
148203Brayan Bello, P, BOSJohn Laghezza
149204Taj Bradley, P, TBCarlos Marcano
1410205Tommy Edman, SS, STLZach Steinhorn
1411206Taylor Ward, OF, LAAChris Clegg
1412207Jarred Kelenic, OF, ATLJeff Boggis
1413208Pete Fairbanks, P, TBChris Towers
1414209Alejandro Kirk, C, TORSara Sanchez
1415210Charlie Morton, P, ATLMatt Trussell
151211Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B, PITMatt Trussell
152212Kerry Carpenter, OF, DETSara Sanchez
153213Nestor Cortes Jr., P, NYYChris Towers
154214Walker Buehler, P, LADJeff Boggis
155215Lucas Giolito, P, BOSChris Clegg
156216Triston McKenzie, P, CLEZach Steinhorn
157217Josh Bell, 1B, MIACarlos Marcano
158218Brandon Pfaadt, P, ARIJohn Laghezza
159219Tyler Stephenson, C, CINDerek VanRiper
1510220Junior Caminero, 3B, TBJoe Orrico
1511221Nick Lodolo, P, CINRay Flowers
1512222Jose Alvarado, P, PHIMatt Cederholm
1513223Brendan Donovan, 2B, STLRyan Boyer
1514224Luis Campusano, C, SDGeoff Pontes
1515225Reid Detmers, P, LAACJ Kaltenbach
161226Ezequiel Tovar, SS, COLCJ Kaltenbach
162227Eloy Jimenez, UT, CHWGeoff Pontes
163228Maikel Garcia, UT, KCRyan Boyer
164229A.J. Puk, P, MIAMatt Cederholm
165230Marcus Stroman, P, NYYRay Flowers
166231Ryan Jeffers, C, MINJoe Orrico
167232Starling Marte, OF, NYMDerek VanRiper
168233J.P. Crawford, SS, SEAJohn Laghezza
169234Cristopher Sanchez, P, PHICarlos Marcano
1610235Kenta Maeda, P, DETZach Steinhorn
1611236Carlos Correa, SS, MINChris Clegg
1612237Daulton Varsho, OF, TORJeff Boggis
1613238Jung Hoo Lee, OF, SFChris Towers
1614239Hector Neris, P, CHCSara Sanchez
1615240Vaughn Grissom, SS, BOSMatt Trussell
171241Yennier Cano, P, BALMatt Trussell
172242Ryan Pepiot, P, TBSara Sanchez
173243Henry Davis, UT, PITChris Towers
174244Giancarlo Stanton, OF, NYYJeff Boggis
175245Anthony Rizzo, 1B, NYYChris Clegg
176246Lourdes Gurriel Jr., OF, ARIZach Steinhorn
177247Matt Wallner, OF, MINCarlos Marcano
178248Griffin Canning, P, LAAJohn Laghezza
179249Aaron Civale, P, TBDerek VanRiper
1710250Jonathan India, 2B, CINJoe Orrico
1711251Luis Rengifo, 2B, LAARay Flowers
1712252MJ Melendez, UT, KCMatt Cederholm
1713253Kyle Bradish, P, BALRyan Boyer
1714254Andrew Abbott, P, CINGeoff Pontes
1715255Tyler Rogers, P, SFCJ Kaltenbach
181256Ryan Pressly, P, HOUCJ Kaltenbach
182257Eugenio Suarez, 3B, ARIGeoff Pontes
183258Jeremy Pena, SS, HOURyan Boyer
184259Will Benson, OF, CINMatt Cederholm
185260Max Scherzer, P, TEXRay Flowers
186261Kyle Harrison, P, SFJoe Orrico
187262Shane Baz, P, TBDerek VanRiper
188263Parker Meadows, OF, DETJohn Laghezza
189264Jacob deGrom, P, TEXCarlos Marcano
1810265Seth Lugo, P, KCZach Steinhorn
1811266Kutter Crawford, P, BOSChris Clegg
1812267Mason Miller, P, OAKJeff Boggis
1813268Jason Adam, P, TBChris Towers
1814269Jorge Polanco, MI, SEASara Sanchez
1815270Ryan Mountcastle, 1B, BALMatt Trussell
191271MacKenzie Gore, P, WSHMatt Trussell
192272A.J. Minter, P, ATLSara Sanchez
193273Luis Severino, P, NYMChris Towers
194274Craig Kimbrel, P, BALJeff Boggis
195275Gavin Lux, 2B, LADChris Clegg
196276Max Kepler, OF, MINZach Steinhorn
197277Ryan Noda, 1B, OAKCarlos Marcano
198278J.D. Martinez, UT, (N/A)John Laghezza
199279Bryan Abreu, P, HOUDerek VanRiper
1910280LaMonte Wade Jr., 1B, SFJoe Orrico
1911281Lance Lynn, P, STLRay Flowers
1912282Sal Frelick, OF, MILMatt Cederholm
1913283Jeimer Candelario, 1B, CINRyan Boyer
1914284Brent Rooker, OF, OAKGeoff Pontes
1915285Alek Manoah, P, TORCJ Kaltenbach
201286Josiah Gray, P, WSHCJ Kaltenbach
202287Clarke Schmidt, P, NYYGeoff Pontes
203288Yuki Matsui, P, SDRyan Boyer
204289Louie Varland, P, MINMatt Cederholm
205290Brandon Lowe, 2B, TBRay Flowers
206291Kenley Jansen, P, BOSJoe Orrico
207292Colt Keith, 3B, DETDerek VanRiper
208293Jose Leclerc, P, TEXJohn Laghezza
209294Zach Neto, SS, LAACarlos Marcano
2010295Erik Swanson, P, TORZach Steinhorn
2011296Jasson Dominguez, OF, NYYChris Clegg
2012297Yusei Kikuchi, P, TORJeff Boggis
2013298Ty France, 1B, SEAChris Towers
2014299Jameson Taillon, P, CHCSara Sanchez
2015300Danny Jansen, C, TORMatt Trussell
211301Jon Gray, P, TEXMatt Trussell
212302Nelson Velazquez, OF, KCSara Sanchez
213303Tim Anderson, SS, MIAChris Towers
214304Brandon Drury, 2B, LAAJeff Boggis
215305Chris Paddack, P, MINChris Clegg
216306Andrew Vaughn, 1B, CHWZach Steinhorn
217307Trevor Rogers, P, MIACarlos Marcano
218308Matt Chapman, 3B, (N/A)John Laghezza
219309Jordan Westburg, MI, BALDerek VanRiper
2110310Mark Canha, OF, DETJoe Orrico
2111311Brandon Marsh, OF, PHIRay Flowers
2112312Logan Allen, P, CLEMatt Cederholm
2113313Leody Taveras, OF, TEXRyan Boyer
2114314Dean Kremer, P, BALGeoff Pontes
2115315Austin Hays, OF, BALCJ Kaltenbach
221316Bryan De La Cruz, OF, MIACJ Kaltenbach
222317Alex Verdugo, OF, NYYGeoff Pontes
223318Gary Sanchez, C, MILRyan Boyer
224319Wilyer Abreu, OF, BOSMatt Cederholm
225320Elias Diaz, C, COLRay Flowers
226321Ranger Suarez, P, PHIJoe Orrico
227322Alex Kirilloff, OF, MINDerek VanRiper
228323Chase Silseth, P, LAAJohn Laghezza
229324Brice Turang, SS, MILCarlos Marcano
2210325Shea Langeliers, C, OAKZach Steinhorn
2211326Austin Wells, C, NYYChris Clegg
2212327Andrew Heaney, P, TEXJeff Boggis
2213328Michael Busch, UT, CHCChris Towers
2214329Garrett Mitchell, OF, MILSara Sanchez
2215330Reese Olson, P, DETMatt Trussell
231331Jordan Lawlar, SS, ARIMatt Trussell
232332Hunter Harvey, P, WSHSara Sanchez
233333Edward Cabrera, P, MIAChris Towers
234334Jake Fraley, OF, CINJeff Boggis
235335Willi Castro, UT, MINChris Clegg
236336Jose Abreu, 1B, HOUZach Steinhorn
237337Ezequiel Duran, 3B, TEXCarlos Marcano
238338Max Meyer, P, MIAJohn Laghezza
239339Masyn Winn, SS, STLDerek VanRiper
2310340Jeff McNeil, 2B, NYMJoe Orrico
2311341Aroldis Chapman, P, PITRay Flowers
2312342DL Hall, P, MILMatt Cederholm
2313343Erick Fedde, P, CHWRyan Boyer
2314344J.P. Sears, P, OAKGeoff Pontes
2315345Jesus Sanchez, OF, MIACJ Kaltenbach
241346Sean Bouchard, UT, COLCJ Kaltenbach
242347Joel Payamps, P, MILGeoff Pontes
243348Ceddanne Rafaela, UT, BOSRyan Boyer
244349Jackson Merrill, SS, SDMatt Cederholm
245350Alex Lange, P, DETRay Flowers
246351John Means, P, BALJoe Orrico
247352Jake Cronenworth, 2B, SDDerek VanRiper
248353Emmet Sheehan, P, LADJohn Laghezza
249354Chris Martin, P, BOSCarlos Marcano
2410355Michael Conforto, OF, SFZach Steinhorn
2411356Andrew Nardi, P, MIAChris Clegg
2412357Orlando Arcia, SS, ATLJeff Boggis
2413358Nolan Schanuel, 1B, LAAChris Towers
2414359Kyle Gibson, P, STLSara Sanchez
2415360Michael Wacha, P, KCMatt Trussell
251361Robert Suarez, P, SDMatt Trussell
252362Whit Merrifield, 2B, PHISara Sanchez
253363Aaron Ashby, P, MILChris Towers
254364DJ LeMahieu, 3B, NYYJeff Boggis
255365Sean Manaea, P, NYMChris Clegg
256366Frankie Montas, P, CINZach Steinhorn
257367Rene Pinto, C, TBCarlos Marcano
258368Geraldo Perdomo, SS, ARIJohn Laghezza
259369Alek Thomas, OF, ARIDerek VanRiper
2510370Brett Baty, 3B, NYMJoe Orrico
2511371Joc Pederson, OF, ARIRay Flowers
2512372Jake Rogers, C, DETMatt Cederholm
2513373Miles Mikolas, P, STLRyan Boyer
2514374Matt Strahm, P, PHIGeoff Pontes
2515375Dominic Fletcher, OF, CHWCJ Kaltenbach
261376Cavan Biggio, 2B, TORCJ Kaltenbach
262377Patrick Sandoval, P, LAAGeoff Pontes
263378Jeff Hoffman, P, PHIRyan Boyer
264379Orion Kerkering, P, PHIMatt Cederholm
265380Paul Skenes, P, PITRay Flowers
266381Jose Siri, OF, TBJoe Orrico
267382Tommy Pham, OF, (N/A)Derek VanRiper
268383Jack Flaherty, P, DETJohn Laghezza
269384Josh Sborz, P, TEXCarlos Marcano
2610385Robbie Ray, P, SFZach Steinhorn
2611386Joey Ortiz, MI, MILChris Clegg
2612387Carlos Estevez, P, LAAJeff Boggis
2613388Travis d'Arnaud, C, ATLChris Towers
2614389Johan Rojas, OF, PHISara Sanchez
2615390Will Smith, P, KCMatt Trussell
271391Luke Raley, OF, SEAMatt Trussell
272392Kyle Manzardo, 1B, CLESara Sanchez
273393Yariel Rodriguez, P, TORChris Towers
274394Patrick Bailey, C, SFJeff Boggis
275395Joe Boyle, P, OAKChris Clegg
276396Taijuan Walker, P, PHIZach Steinhorn
277397Colin Poche, P, TBCarlos Marcano
278398James Paxton, P, LADJohn Laghezza
279399Edward Olivares, OF, PITDerek VanRiper
2710400Alex Cobb, P, SFJoe Orrico
2711401Kyle Finnegan, P, WSHRay Flowers
2712402Graham Ashcraft, P, CINMatt Cederholm
2713403Tyler Black, 2B, MILRyan Boyer
2714404Tyler A. Wells, P, BALGeoff Pontes
2715405Brady Singer, P, KCCJ Kaltenbach
281406Jon Berti, OF, MIACJ Kaltenbach
282407Jordan Hicks, P, SFGeoff Pontes
283408Zack Littell, P, TBRyan Boyer
284409Davis Schneider, UT, TORMatt Cederholm
285410Nick Martinez, P, CINRay Flowers
286411Tylor Megill, P, NYMJoe Orrico
287412Richie Palacios, OF, TBDerek VanRiper
288413Robert Gasser, P, MILJohn Laghezza
289414Roansy Contreras, P, PITCarlos Marcano
2810415Amed Rosario, SS, TBZach Steinhorn
2811416Julian Merryweather, P, CHCChris Clegg
2812417Javier Baez, SS, DETJeff Boggis
2813418Tyler Soderstrom, C, OAKChris Towers
2814419Martin Perez, P, PITSara Sanchez
2815420Dane Dunning, P, TEXMatt Trussell
291421Stone Garrett, OF, WSHMatt Trussell
292422Jose Quintana, P, NYMSara Sanchez
293423Jose Caballero, 2B, TBChris Towers
294424Bryce Elder, P, ATLJeff Boggis
295425Trent Grisham, OF, NYYChris Clegg
296426Wilmer Flores, UT, SFZach Steinhorn
297427Miguel Vargas, 2B, LADCarlos Marcano
298428Freddy Fermin, C, KCJohn Laghezza
299429Jared Jones, P, PITDerek VanRiper
2910430Adam Duvall, OF, (N/A)Joe Orrico
2911431Brendan Rodgers, 2B, COLRay Flowers
2912432Miguel Amaya, C, CHCMatt Cederholm
2913433Estevan Florial, OF, CLERyan Boyer
2914434Tanner Houck, P, BOSGeoff Pontes
2915435Garrett Whitlock, P, BOSCJ Kaltenbach